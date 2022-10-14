Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
Looking for the Best Stocks to Buy in a Bear Market? Here's Warren Buffett's Advice
Since buying his first stock at age 11, Warren Buffett has amassed $90 billion in wealth and become one of the best-known figures in finance. Buffett's ability to pick winning investments is nothing short of extraordinary, and Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) has achieved immense success under his leadership. In fact, Berkshire stock skyrocketed more than 3,600,000% between 1964 and 2021, and Buffett had racked up more than $177 billion in unrealized gains through Berkshire's portfolio as of June 30, 2022.
NASDAQ
The Market Crashed My Portfolio. 3 Things That Taught Me
When the stock market crashed, it took my portfolio down faster than a heavyweight wrestler. This brutal experience taught me three unforgettable lessons in stock market investing: invest consistently, limit investing on margin, and invest for the long term. 1. Invest consistently. The post-pandemic market plunge took many investors by...
NASDAQ
NEE Named Top 25 SAFE Dividend Stock Increasing Payments For Decades
NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE) has been named to the Dividend Channel ''S.A.F.E. 25'' list, signifying a stock with above-average ''DividendRank'' statistics including a strong 2.3% yield, as well as a superb track record of at least two decades of dividend growth, according to the most recent ''DividendRank'' report. According...
NASDAQ
Why CTI BioPharma Stock Crushed the Market Today
The stock market as a whole had a fine Monday, but CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ: CTIC) had a particularly good time of it. The China-based biotech's shares leaped nearly 5% on the back of not one but two positive analyst initiations. So what. The two institutions launching their coverage of CTI...
NASDAQ
Procter & Gamble Q1 Preview: Can Shares Find New Life?
The Zacks Consumer Staples sector has held up relatively well in 2022 vs. the general market, down roughly 13%. Companies in the sector can generate revenue in the face of good and bad economic situations, helping explain why it’s been a bright spot in an otherwise dim market in 2022.
NASDAQ
Why Silvergate Capital Stock Was as Good as Gold Today
As the days grow shorter and we head into winter, could the crypto winter be thawing? Judging by the latest price moves for many cryptocurrencies, at least some investors have such a hope. On Monday, optimism about this and an upcoming quarterly-earnings release boosted the share price of crypto-leaning bank...
NASDAQ
Stocks To Buy During A Recession? 3 Top Defense Stocks To Watch
A recession is defined as two consecutive quarters of negative economic growth, and it is typically accompanied by a decline in the stock market. While a recession can be a difficult time for businesses and investors, it can also present opportunities to buy stocks at a discount. As such, defensive stocks are those that tend to perform relatively well during an economic downturn.
NASDAQ
Williams Companies, Inc. The (WMB) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Williams Companies, Inc. The (WMB) closed at $29.96, marking a +1.87% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.65%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.86%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.24%. Heading into today, shares of...
NASDAQ
Huron Consulting (HURN) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Huron Consulting (HURN) closed at $70.61 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.68% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.65%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.86%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.24%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
NASDAQ
LyondellBasell (LYB) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, LyondellBasell (LYB) closed at $78.32, marking a +0.67% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.65%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.86%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.24%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil...
NASDAQ
Why Fox Corporation Stock Plummeted on Monday
Blockbuster mergers between major companies can often get investors excited. But that certainly wasn't the case Monday with the potential tie-up of Fox Corporation (NASDAQ: FOX) (NASDAQ: FOXA) and its close corporate relative, News Corp (NASDAQ: NWS). Although the latter's share price bumped up modestly on the scuttlebutt, market participants traded both classes of Fox's stock down at rates approaching 10%.
NASDAQ
Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT): Bull Case Still Strong Despite Lowered Guidance
Amid the increasing sanctions on U.S. semiconductor chip exports to China, wafer fab equipment leader Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) joined the bandwagon of chip companies that now expect a performance squeeze in the coming quarters. Nonetheless, Needham analyst Quinn Bolton remains bullish on the durable prospects of the company. Last week,...
NASDAQ
3 Growth Stocks That Could Soar 62.6% to 66.3%, According to Wall Street
If you're looking for stocks that could make big moves to the upside in a relatively short amount of time, there are more than a few options available. Record-breaking inflation levels, rising interest rates, and fear of a recession on the horizon are all weighing down stock prices right now.
NASDAQ
Why Airbnb Stock Climbed Today
Growth stocks including Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) charged higher Monday after a fiscal policy about-face in the U.K. jolted global markets. In addition, Bank of America delivered a solid earnings report, the latest data point to show that the U.S. economy remains stable despite rising interest rates and high inflation. There...
NASDAQ
Splunk (SPLK) Stock Jumps 5.4%: Will It Continue to Soar?
Splunk (SPLK) shares rallied 5.4% in the last trading session to close at $74.04. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 22.7% loss over the past four weeks. The stock price...
NASDAQ
Adobe Stock (NASDAQ:ADBE): Why Concerns Over Figma are Overblown
Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) shares plunged last month after reporting mixed third-quarter results. Moreover, investors were rattled after the software giant offered light sales guidance and an unexpected acquisition. Nevertheless, its long-term prospects are incredibly bright. It still faces macro headwinds that could slow down its sales growth and margins in the near term, but it's expected to bounce back from these challenges over time with its robust business model. Hence, we are bullish on ADBE stock.
NASDAQ
Zacks.com featured highlights UFP Industries, PBF Energy, Boise Cascade, Plains All American Pipeline and Talos Energy
Chicago, IL – October 18, 2022 – Stocks in this week’s article are UFP Industries, Inc. UFPI, PBF Energy Inc. PBF, Boise Cascade Co. BCC, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. PAA and Talos Energy Inc. TALO. 5 Value Stocks with Exciting EV-to-EBITDA Ratios to Snap Up. The...
NASDAQ
Strength Seen in LG Display (LPL): Can Its 9.6% Jump Turn into More Strength?
LG Display LPL shares soared 9.6% in the last trading session to close at $5.03. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 12.4% loss over the past four weeks. The stock is benefiting from...
NASDAQ
Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) closed at $2.48 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.43% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.65%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.86%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.24%. Heading into today, shares of the company...
NASDAQ
Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) closed at $10.94 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.58% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.65%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.86%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.24%. Heading into today, shares of...
