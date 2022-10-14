Read full article on original website
Rocky volleyball bests MSU-Billings in four sets
BILLINGS, Mont. Oct 18, 2022- Rocky Volleyball takes down MSU Billings 3-1 (22-25, 26-24, 25-18, 25-16) Tuesday evening at home. The Yellowjackets first seized the momentum as they took a 25-22 first set victory. The Yellowjackets continued this momentum into the second set, holding a lead for the majority of...
Chavez, Siegle represent Yellowjacket triathlon at NCAA qualifier
STOCKTON, Mo. – Representing the Montana State University Billings women’s triathlon team on Saturday at Stockton State Park, junior Madisan Chavez and sophomore Izzy Sigle competed in the penultimate meet of the 2022 fall season. Chavez crossed the finish line in a time of 1:16:11, placing 22nd among...
Billings West, Bozeman carry winning streaks into Friday's showdown
BILLINGS- An Eastern AA championship is on the line on Friday night when Billings West travels to take on Bozeman. It's a game that always carries meaning in the final week of the regular season and this year should be another good one as both the Hawks and Bears enter the matchup unbeaten in conference play.
Senior boys, West girls advance to next round of AA soccer playoffs
BILLINGS--The #3 Senior boys took on #6 Great Falls and the #5 Senior girls took on #4 West in the first round of the AA soccer playoffs Tuesday at Amend Park. The Bronc boys took the lead midway through the first half and never gave it up--going on to win and advance 4-1.
MSU Billings and Chief Dull Knife College sponsors Orionids meteor shower event
Press release from the Montana State University Billings. MSU BILLINGS NEWS—Montana State University Billings’ College of Education, in partnership with Chief Dull Knife College and Dr. John Woodenlegs Memorial Library, is hosting a public viewing event of the Orionids meteor shower on Oct. 21 at 4 p.m. at the Wild Rose Center on the Northern Cheyenne Reservation in Busby, Mont.
Scoreboard: Montana high school volleyball standings
Rankings: 1, Billings Senior, 52 points, 9 first-place votes; 2, Billings West 44, 1; Great Falls CMR 30; 4, Bozeman Gallatin, 19; Helena, 13. Others receiving votes (in order): Bozeman (1), Missoula Sentinel, Belgrade. Volleyball standings. Eastern AA. Billings Senior; 11-0; 20-1 Billings West; 10-1; 20-1 Great Falls CMR; 7-4;...
What it takes to compete in a Rance Rodeo according to Pryor South
Huntley, MT.- One of the more popular events of the N.I.L.E. is the Ranch Rodeo; an all-out competition between ranches to see who is the best of the best. The Northern International Livestok Exposition or the N.I.L.E. is a weeklong celebration of Western Culture. It features exhibitions, auctions, concerts and several rodeo competitions. The Ranch Rodeo in particular highlights skill sets used on a ranch. Such as herding cattle into a trailer and roping then doctoring or branding the cattle. All the events are judged based on success and time.
Billings West rallies to beat Billings Senior in five sets
BILLINGS- Billings West rallied from two sets down to come back and defeat Billings Senior in five sets on Tuesday night. Senior and West are now each 11-1 in conference play this season. The Lady Bears are 21-1 overall and Senior is 20-2. This was Senior's first conference loss of the season.
NILE Rodeo educates students on agriculture
BILLINGS, Mont. - As the Northern International Livestock Exposition continues, many youth focused events have students learn about the logistics of agriculture. Over 600 FFA and 4H students are becoming more aware of how important agriculture is to everyone. FFA students are instructed to evaluate livestock for markets and breeding,...
Montana VA Offers National Drug Takeback Locations
HELENA, Mont.— Montana VA Health Care System is participating in the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) National Prescription Take Back Day. Montana VA is offering two single-day, drop off locations for Veterans and non-Veterans to drop off unneeded medications from their homes as a measure of preventing medication misuse and opioid addiction from ever starting.
Home Builders Association announces 2022 Parade of Home Winners
BILLINGS, Mont. - The Home Builders Association of Billings hosted a dinner on Oct. 18 to celebrate their sponsors and announce this year's Parade of Home Awards. The H.B.A of Billings hosted this year's Parade of Homes Award Banquet at Camelot Ranch. It aimed to be an accumulation of the Parade of Homes and celebrating work from over the past years.
Timberline Campground Recovery
We visited the area around the Timberline Campground, just outside of Red lodge, to see the damage from the this summer's historic flooding. The first thing you'll notice, beyond the closed road sign, is the bridge washout over Rock Creek. This bridge allows visitors to access the Glacier Lake Trail and Glacier Lake Road.
Pack the Mall in Pink returns to Rimrock Mall
Billings, MT- The annual fundraiser, Pack the Mall in Pink, returns to the Rimrock Mall, following a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. Pack the Mall in Pink is a fundraiser where proceeds go to Pack the Place in Pink. Which is a statewide nonprofit that hopes to promote breast cancer awareness and support patients across Montana.
Billings Parks and Rec recommends design for Multi-Generational Recreation Center
BILLINGS, Mont. - The Billings Parks and Rec Department recommended a design for the Multi-Generational Recreation Center. The recommended design would include a 50-meter, 8-lane competition pool, basketball and volleyball courts, an ice rink, elevated track and more. Billings Parks and Rec Director Mike Whitaker said the recreation center is...
Suspect arrested after carjacking, multi-county high-speed chase that started in Great Falls
UPDATE: OCT. 18 AT 4:00 P.M. Court documents detail yesterday's multi-county carjacking and high speed chase that lead to the arrest of 26-year-old Santana Ledeau. Court documents say it all started in Great Falls when the police department responded to an incident involving a fire arm. Later in the day...
Distracted driving a frequent factor in crashes according to Billings Police
BILLINGS, Mont. - Distracted driving, or careless driving, is a frequent factor in crashes, according to the Billings Police. "Careless driving is something we see very frequently when we are dealing with crashes," Lt. Matt Lennick with the Billings Police Department said. "A large majority of the crashes that we...
Billings armed carjacking suspect ID'd
BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings police are looking for the suspect of an armed carjacking on N 30th St. At 12:43 pm, the suspect approached the victim, pointed a handgun and used pepper spray while taking the victim’s SUV, the Billings Police Department reports. The suspect is described as being...
Man allegedly stabs another man on Miles Avenue
BILLINGS, Mont. - A man allegedly stabbed another man in the 2000 block of Miles Avenue in Billings around 10 p.m. Tuesday. The Billings Police Department said via Twitter the victim was transported to the hospital--his injuries are non-life threatening. The suspect was located and arrested on an assault with...
Suspect allegedly flees scene after shooting on Broadwater in Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - Police said a suspect pulled a gun and fired one round during a physical altercation with the victim in the 1500 block of Broadwater in Billings late Monday night. The Billings Police Department said via Twitter the suspect fled the scene, but no one was injured. The...
New Information for officer involved shooting in ER Department of Billings Clinic
BILLINGS, Mont. -- New information after an armed suspect was shot by Billings police inside Billings Clinic. According to Lt. Matt Lennick calls were made to Billings Police Dispatch about an armed person inside the Billings Clinic ER. The suspect was identified as a woman who brought a loaded handgun...
