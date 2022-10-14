Huntley, MT.- One of the more popular events of the N.I.L.E. is the Ranch Rodeo; an all-out competition between ranches to see who is the best of the best. The Northern International Livestok Exposition or the N.I.L.E. is a weeklong celebration of Western Culture. It features exhibitions, auctions, concerts and several rodeo competitions. The Ranch Rodeo in particular highlights skill sets used on a ranch. Such as herding cattle into a trailer and roping then doctoring or branding the cattle. All the events are judged based on success and time.

