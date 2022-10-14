CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Election day is right around the corner, and if you have ever skipped voting for judges on your ballot, it turns out you're not alone. A lot of Ohio voters say they don’t vote for judges. According to a 2014 judicial elections survey, three in five people report they simply don’t have enough information to make a good choice when voting for judges.

