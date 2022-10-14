Read full article on original website
WKRC
Drought leads to discovery of 100-year-old lost ship thought to be manufactured in Indiana
BATON ROUGE, La. (CNN Newsource/WBRX/WKRC) – A drought and low water levels led to the discovery of 100-year-old shipwreck. Historians found what they believe is the Brookhill in the Mississippi River. "This past Sunday I was out here looking and realized the rest of the shore washed away and...
WKRC
Studies show some COVID-19 long-haulers never fully recover
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Two new studies on COVID-19 long-haulers show some people never fully recover. A new warning shows just how long the symptoms of COVID-19 can last, and why you may raise your odds of those symptoms lingering if you get infected more than once. "I was on a...
WKRC
Where to learn more about judicial candidates ahead of Election Day
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Election day is right around the corner, and if you have ever skipped voting for judges on your ballot, it turns out you're not alone. A lot of Ohio voters say they don’t vote for judges. According to a 2014 judicial elections survey, three in five people report they simply don’t have enough information to make a good choice when voting for judges.
WKRC
Ambulance called after several students attempt 'One Chip' TikTok challenge
EDINA, Minn. (WKRC/WCCO/CNN Newsource) - An ambulance had to be called to a school in Minnesota Thursday -- all because of an internet trend. Several students at South View Middle School attempted the "One Chip Challenge," made popular on TikTok. It involves eating a tortilla chip made with extremely spicy...
WKRC
Trial date set for man accused of raping 10-year-old Ohio girl
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKRC) - The trial is set for the man accused of raping and impregnating a 10-year-old girl in Ohio who then had to travel to Indiana for an abortion. Gerson Fuentes, 27, is set to go on trial on Jan. 9, 2023, according to a court document obtained by CNN.
WKRC
Jury hears wiretap recordings during George Wagner trial
WAVERLY, Ohio (WKRC) - Prosecutors Monday played recordings of wiretaps from the phones and vehicle of the Wagner family, as the murder trial of George Wagner IV entered its sixth week of testimony. The recordings were made in May and June 2017, shortly after the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation...
WKRC
OHSAA releases Harbin football ratings following Week 9 of the 2022 season
COLUMBUS (WKRC) - The Ohio High School Athletic Association released the sixth Harbin computer football ratings of the 2022 season on Oct. 18, and here is a look at each area region with records and average points (note: the top 16 teams in each region qualify for the playoffs with the pairings to be announced on Oct. 23):
WKRC
Motorcycle rider killed in Springfield Township crash
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - Police say a motorcycle rider died in a crash in Springfield Township. Emergency crews were called to the crash on Ronald Reagan Highway at about 5:15 p.m. Sunday. The rider, Malachi Terry, 45, was taken to UC Medical Center where he later died. Anyone with...
WKRC
Armed thief robs USPS mail carrier in Green Township
GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - Green Township Police are asking for information after a mail carrier was robbed. Police said the mail carrier with the United States Postal Service was robbed at gunpoint on White Oak Drive near Cheviot Road just before 11 a.m. Monday. The thief took the mail...
WKRC
Ohio AP high school football polls have 9 area teams ranked, 1 at No. 1 and 3 at No. 2
CINCINNATI (AP/WKRC) - The top teams in the Ohio Associated Press high school football polls released on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022 with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:. DIVISION I. 1. Lakewood St. Edward (11) 8-1 162. 2. Lakota West (3) 9-0 155. 3. Moeller (1) 8-1 137.
WKRC
East Central, Lawrenceburg once again in same place in Indiana AP prep football polls
CINCINNATI (AP/WKRC) - The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football polls that were released Oct. 18, 2022 by class, with first-place votes in parentheses and records, rating points and previous rankings:. CLASS 6A. Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs. 1. Hamilton Southeastern (9) 9-0 338 4. 2. Indpls Cathedral...
WKRC
1 person flown to hospital after Indian Hill crash
INDIAN HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - One person is injured following a crash in Indian Hill Monday. Police were called to the scene on Hopewell Road near Weil Road around 9 a.m. Authorities say the driver traveled off the side of the road, crashing into a tree. That person was flown...
WKRC
Bear fatally shot after attempting to drag 10-year-old into woods
MORRIS, Conn. (AP/WKRC) - A bear was shot and killed after it attacked a 10-year-old playing in his grandparents’ backyard. Officials with the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection say that the boy was attacked by the bear Sunday morning. The child was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
WKRC
Forest Park City Council passes ordinance to decriminalize marijuana
FOREST PARK, Ohio (WKRC) - Forest Park is the newest city in the Tri- State to decriminalize marijuana. City Council passed an ordinance Monday night which decriminalizes marijuana possession under 200 grams for people 18 and older. It follows similar moves in recent years made by leaders in Cincinnati and...
