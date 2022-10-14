Read full article on original website
CNBC
Is it a cold, the flu or Covid-19? It can be hard to determine without testing—this chart may help narrow it down
We're entering that time of the year when there are multiple communicable diseases in play, and the similarities between them will make it hard to distinguish which one you're experiencing. Typical symptoms of the flu, Covid and the common cold all include coughing, sore throat and a runny nose. And...
ScienceBlog.com
Immune marker in patients with heart failure predicts risk, death
For years, cardiologists have zeroed in on a hormone called BNP as a gold standard to determine if patients with heart failure are at risk of severe illness or death. It’s released by the heart in response to when the cardiac tissue stretches due to pressure. While the B-type...
ScienceBlog.com
Eating well and avoiding the news gave the best mental health outcomes during COVID
A healthy diet and avoiding the news helped prevent anxiety and depression during COVID, even better than interacting with friends, following a routine, or pursuing hobbies. A preliminary finding about diet was published earlier this year and the final findings are presented at the ECNP conference in Vienna. Dr Joaquim...
ScienceBlog.com
Some screen time better than none during children’s concussion recovery
Too much screen time can slow children’s recovery from concussions, but new research from UBC and the University of Calgary suggests that banning screen time is not the answer. The researchers looked for links between the self-reported screen time of more than 700 children aged 8-16 in the first...
CNBC
A nutritionist with type 1 diabetes shares the top 5 'food swaps' she eats to manage her blood sugar
11% of Americans have diabetes, which occurs when the pancreas does not produce enough insulin to regulate blood sugar levels. As a nutritionist who has been living with type 1 diabetes for more than 30 years, I've found that having diabetes doesn't mean you have to completely stop eating what you enjoy. Managing blood sugar is often more about making small food swaps, or adding, rather than eliminating, certain foods.
ScienceBlog.com
Danish-led study takes major step in pursuit of HIV cure
For around 40 years, scientists all over the world have been unsuccessfully trying to find a cure for HIV, but now a team of researchers from Aarhus University and Aarhus University Hospital have apparently found an important element in the equation. So says Dr. Ole Schmeltz Søgaard, Professor of Translational...
ScienceBlog.com
Children born to younger or older parents have an increased risk of bipolar disorder
Children of either younger or older parents carry an increased risk of bipolar disorder. This risk is greater if you were born to a mother or father younger than 20 years old, if your mother was older than 35, or your father was older than 45. This tendency gives a ‘U-Shaped Curve’, showing increased risks for younger and older parents. This work is presented at the ECNP Congress in Vienna, after recent publication in the peer-reviewed journal European Neuropsychopharmacology.
