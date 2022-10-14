ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Comments / 21

ThinkForMyself
4d ago

Good, not his fault the suspect decided to run. That's the danger of failing to surrender and trying to run...you'll probably get hurt. Just cooperate.

Reply
15
Genelle Campbell
4d ago

Um, when you choose the behavior, you choose the consequences. That's called being an adult. He had a choice not to run and hide from the cops. This was all of his own doing. Sad, but true.

Reply(1)
9
Def Montana
3d ago

To everybody saying "He shouldn't have ran", do you remember Philando Castile? He didn't run or resist and got shot dead in his car by police. A lot of you don't understand that once those lights get behind a black man it's instantly a 50/50 chance we won't make it home. Must be nice to not have to even think or worry about such things huh🤔

Reply
4
 

wuft.org

UF student charged with assaulting second bar employee in 3 months

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A 20-year-old University of Florida student was arrested Monday for assaulting a manager at The Social — three months after he was arrested for punching a bouncer in the face at the Salty Dog Saloon. Kaleb Wiswall is being charged with aggravated battery and disorderly...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Man wanted by the FBI arrested in Marion County

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Federal agents say David Patrick Sheffield of Ocala, was using social media apps to approach minors, and solicit sexually explicit photographs and videos, in return for money. A warrant was issued in Chicago in June, but agents say Sheffield has multiple aliases and connections, in several...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Putnam County deputies arrest man intending to “start a war”

INTERLACHEN, Fla. (WCJB) - Putnam County Sheriff’s Office deputies disarmed an Interlachen man they say planned an “active shooter” situation with them on Sunday morning. According to the sheriff’s office, a caller reported Glen Ressler, 42, was armed and planned to “start a war” with deputies. Ressler...
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Recent shootings in Levy County create uneasy feelings

LEVY COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Two related shootings in East Williston have raised concerns about safety in the area. The shootings stem from a dispute between two groups of teenagers, according to Levy County Sheriff’s Deputies. “We don’t have any direct ties to gang violence in this particular case,”...
LEVY COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Man gets life sentence for Newberry assault, robbery

A career criminal was sentenced to life in prison on Monday for a violent home invasion robbery involving a senior citizen in Newberry. According to a State Attorney’s Office press release, Frederick Leonard Shaw, 54, was found guilty on Oct. 4 of home invasion robbery without a weapon, burglary with assault or battery, battery on a person 65 years of age or older and petit theft.
NEWBERRY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Arrests from Oct. 14 to 16

Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Arrests from Oct. 14. Johnnie Russell Arnett, 39, Homosassa, arrested Oct. 14 for misdemeanor domestic battery. No bond.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Woman arrested for battery on an officer following bar fight

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Ayranique Tainesha Thomas, 25, was arrested last night and charged with battery, battery on a law enforcement officer, and disorderly intoxication following a fight at a bar on her birthday. A Gainesville Police Department (GPD) officer responded to a midtown bar just after midnight last night...
WCJB

Branford man charged with grand theft after stealing Lego’s

BRANFORD, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police say a Branford man was arrested on a grand theft charge for stealing. Richard Torrey, 35, was arrested after officers say he stole more than $1000 worth of Lego sets from Walmart. Police say Torrey went into the store off SW 42nd street, and...
BRANFORD, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Man arrested for stealing 77 items from Walmart

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Travis James Brendle, 40, was arrested yesterday afternoon after allegedly filling a shopping cart with 77 items at Walmart and walking out without paying. Brendle entered the Butler Plaza Walmart around 1:00 p.m. yesterday and placed 77 items, including a flat-screen TV, clothes, baby products, bath...
GAINESVILLE, FL

