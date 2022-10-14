ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FanSided

Lakers trade mistake somehow just got even worse

The Los Angeles Lakers somehow have a lot of roster turnover from last season but it still feels like the front office did not do much in the offseason. Rob Pelinka and co. swapped out minimum-contract role players for other minimum-contract role players and that was really about it. A...
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Pistons cut 2 players on Sunday

Who did the Detroit Pistons cut on Sunday?What’s on deck for the Detroit Pistons?. The Detroit Pistons will open up their 2022-23 season this coming Wednesday when they host the Orlando Magic at Little Caesars Arena. The Pistons have until Monday to trim the roster down to 15 guaranteed...
atozsports.com

How the Dallas Mavericks may have walked into the next Patrick Beverley

DALLAS – McKinley Wright IV and Spencer Dinwiddie have something in common. They both played at Colorado, albeit at differing points in time, Dinwiddie from 2011 to 2014, and Wright from 2017 to 2021, but it’s a connection that made it even more joyous when the Dallas Mavericks announced on Saturday that they converted Wright to a two-way contract, making his stay in Dallas an apparent long one.
