DALLAS – McKinley Wright IV and Spencer Dinwiddie have something in common. They both played at Colorado, albeit at differing points in time, Dinwiddie from 2011 to 2014, and Wright from 2017 to 2021, but it’s a connection that made it even more joyous when the Dallas Mavericks announced on Saturday that they converted Wright to a two-way contract, making his stay in Dallas an apparent long one.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO