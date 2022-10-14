Paul Flores’ jury in Kristin Smart murder trial not present at deliberations

SALINAS, Calif. – Defendant Paul Flores' jury did not show up to the Salinas courthouse on Friday for deliberations in the Kristin Smart murder trial.

It was unclear why the jury was not present. The unexpected development could signal that a verdict has been reached, or it could mean that one of the jurors was absent or sick, or perhaps another unexplained reason.

Paul Flores is accused of killing Smart, a former Cal Poly student, because he was reportedly the last one to see her alive after an off-campus party in the spring of 1996. Paul's father, Ruben Flores, is charged as an accessory to the crime for allegedly helping Paul hide and get rid of her body.

Paul and Ruben's cases were being tried simultaneously, but each defendant had their own jury. Closing arguments concluded on Oct. 5, and the juries have since been in deliberations.

Ruben Flores' jury entered its second day of deliberations on Friday after it had to start anew with a new alternate juror after one juror was dismissed for discussing the case with his priest. The court has said that the verdicts for both Ruben and Paul Flores will be announced at the same time.

Court will resume on Monday morning in Salinas.

