I know it's just the preseason, but man, the Hornets look like a completely different team compared to last year. It looks like a team that lost its second-best player (Miles Bridges) and didn't make any moves to compensate for it. In addition to that. everyone else in the East got better. Despite the addition of Mark Williams, Charlotte will continue to struggle against elite bigs around the league. Williams will probably spend much of the season on the bench or in Greensboro gaining experience. Uphill battle this year for Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 14 HOURS AGO