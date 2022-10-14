Read full article on original website
Odell Beckham Jr. Signing With Bills, Promises Von Miller: ‘He’s Coming to’ Buffalo
“He’s coming here, man,” Von Miller said again on Sunday, speaking of his buddy Odell Beckham Jr. “He’s coming to the Bills.”. Miller's most recent statement, this time uttered via USAToday, is not "new.'' But it should deliver "renewed'' optimism about the recruiter Miller bringing his Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl teammate to town, especially in light of OBJ's recent remarks indicating unhappiness with the Rams' inaction as it relates to a contract offer.
Proposed Bills Trade Lands Josh Allen Another Target
It feels like the last thing the Buffalo Bills need at this point in time is yet another offensive weapon. Such firepower has them shockingly favored against the mighty Kansas City Chiefs at the not-so-friendly confines of Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday late afternoon (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS). Is there a...
Broncos’ Biggest Winners & Losers from Ugly Loss to Chargers
After another gut-wrenching and embarrassing loss on primetime, the toothless Denver Broncos fall to 2-4 and 0-2 in the AFC West. Falling to the Los Angeles Chargers 19-16 in overtime, it's hard to find a silver lining. While fans and media alike run to hit the panic button, who were...
Colts 34, Jaguars 27: Defense Collapses Late to Drop to 2-4
View the original article to see embedded media. Another week, another new way to lose. Constant turnovers? Done that. Red-zone failures? Been there. Now, it was time for a defensive let-down. After the defense had held the Jaguars together for the first month of the season, they were due for their off day, and that off day came on Sunday vs. the Indianapolis Colts.
Four changes that worked for the Seahawks defense vs Arizona. Now, can they sustain it?
What in the name of Cortez Kennedy happened to the Seahawks defense, almost overnight?. So ransacked current players such as safety Ryan Neal were acknowledging they were letting down the legacy of Seattle’s previous championship defenses, the Seahawks suddenly became dominant against Arizona. The unit that had allowed 84 points and 946 yards the previous two weeks, the last-ranked defense in the NFL entering Sunday, held Kyler Murray and the Cardinals’ offense to three points in a 19-9 win.
Colts 34, Jaguars 27: 5 Observations on Trevor Lawrence, Shaquill Griffin and More
View the original article to see embedded media. The Jacksonville Jaguars are in a much worse place today than a month ago. A month ago, the Jaguars were fresh off a 24-0 shutout of the Colts and starting to pick up the much-needed confidence their franchise has been missing. Now, the Jaguars are left licking their wounds after a 34-27 loss to the Colts dropped them to 2-4.
‘He’s phenomenal’: Rookie Tariq Woolen wowing Seahawks, even if he doesn’t exactly know it
Just think how good he may be when Tariq Woolen actually knows what he’s doing. “He don’t even know what he’s doing half the time,” Seahawks defensive teammate Jordyn Brooks said. “He’s just playing on raw talent right now.”. The captain of the defense...
Falcons LB Troy Andersen Creates ‘Good Problem’ in Atlanta
When the Atlanta Falcons selected Troy Andersen in the second round of this year's NFL Draft, they knew they found someone special. On Sunday, part of the glitz surrounding Andersen was on full display, recording 13 tackles in his first start during a win against the San Francisco 49ers. Andersen drew the start after Mykal Walker was sidelined with an injury, but the rookie played like a seasoned veteran.
Broncos Player Grades for Week 6’s Overtime Loss to Chargers
Another week and another disappointing loss from the Denver Broncos. While the Broncos' defense kept Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert in check, Denver's offense stalled in the second half. Denver's offensive model isn't sustainable. The Broncos' offense started off strong on Monday night, but their ball movement came from...
Answering Your Las Vegas Raiders Questions: How to Win?
HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders have one of the most passionate fan bases in all of the professional sports. Each week we endeavor to answer the emails and questions that you send us. So let's get right at this week's mailbag:. Hondo -The Raiders need a # 2 at this...
After 5-1 Start, Vikings QB Kirk Cousins is Sixth in NFL MVP Odds
Heading into the Vikings' bye week, quarterback Kirk Cousins has the sixth-best odds to win the 2022 NFL MVP award, according to BetOnline. Cousins is still a longshot because of the quarterbacks ahead of him, most notably Allen, Hurts, and Mahomes, leaders of the consensus top three teams in the NFL. But with the Vikings sitting at 5-1 through six weeks, there's a case to be made that they're the fourth-best team in the league.
Titans Lead the League in Injured Reserve
NASHVILLE – When the Tennessee Titans placed edge rusher Ola Adeniyi (neck) on injured reserve on Monday, it gave them an unofficial NFL lead in that undesirable category. Adeniyi’s addition meant the Titans currently have 12 players on IR, which is one more than both the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns, per the contract website Spotrac.
Bears Will Go with the Hot Hand in Backfield
Bears coach Matt Eberflus attempted to remain as vague as possible about any changes coming forth from his mini-bye coaching meetings but one seems obvious from his description of the running back situation. When healthy, David Montgomery has been starter and had two carries for every one carry by Khalil...
Analyzing Alec Pierce’s Game-Winning Touchdown vs Jaguars: Film Room
The Indianapolis Colts stayed in the win column in week six, as they defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 34-27 this past Sunday. Trailing by one point with under a minute left in the game, rookie wide receiver Alec Pierce hauled in a 32-yard touchdown to give the Colts the victory. In...
Las Vegas Raiders Sign Veteran WR Albert Wilson to Roster
The Las Vegas Raiders have signed veteran wide receiver Albert Wilson to the active roster. The team announced the move on Tuesday following the Raiders loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night. Wilson’s agent Drew Rosenhaus confirmed the signing of Wilson signing to the Raiders 53-man roster.
Could Giants Look to Move a Receiver Before Trade Deadline?
View the original article to see embedded media. The New York Giants have an abundance of wide receivers on paper, many of whom are relatively obscure names around the league, like Richie James, David Sills V, and Marcus Johnson, that have been getting the job done during the team’s 5-1 start. In contrast, more prominent names like Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney have struggled to stay healthy and be productive.
Roundtable: 2022-23 Record Predictions for the Charlotte Hornets
I know it's just the preseason, but man, the Hornets look like a completely different team compared to last year. It looks like a team that lost its second-best player (Miles Bridges) and didn't make any moves to compensate for it. In addition to that. everyone else in the East got better. Despite the addition of Mark Williams, Charlotte will continue to struggle against elite bigs around the league. Williams will probably spend much of the season on the bench or in Greensboro gaining experience. Uphill battle this year for Charlotte.
49ers Injury Report: Talanoa Hufanga in Concussion Protocol
Injuries galore with the 49ers following the loss to Atlanta. Rising star safety Talanoa Hufanga has entered the concussion protocol after experiencing symptoms Monday morning per Kyle Shanahan. Hufanga passed the in-game test after sustaining the head injury on the first defensive series and passed the postgame test as well. But Hufanga is now dealing with symptoms today and will be in the protocol going forward. This will put his status in question for Week 7 against the Chiefs.
New England Patriots at Cleveland Browns: 3 To Watch
FOXBORO — The New England Patriots hope to bring their own brand of rock and roll to the city that ‘rocks’ in Week 6. The Pats are looking to even their record at 3-3 as they prepare to face off against the Cleveland Browns. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. on Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium.
NFL Writer Lists Cornerback Detroit Lions Could Trade For
The Detroit Lions are hoping the return of cornerback Jerry Jacobs can aid in turning around the struggles of the secondary. Through five games, the entire defense has struggled to execute at a high level, as the statistical numbers opposing offenses have put up against Aaron Glenn's defense have been staggering.
