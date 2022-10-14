ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 19

Richard Johnson
4d ago

Dr.Oz what a joke. Not going to win beside that he doesn't even live in Pennsylvania. He doesn't care about Pennsylvania people just his Lord and savior Trump. Pennsylvania VOTE BLUE

Reply(6)
26
regina steimer
4d ago

Worked for him how? Did she work his campaign in his office or in another area? I’ve worked campaigns before and never met the candidate in person. Article really doesn’t give much in details

Reply(2)
3
ladybug3660
4d ago

u know people sometimes can just be wrong! but I do know this, journalist, publishers r rampant liers these days! who knows if there's any truth 2 this!

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Newsweek

John Fetterman's Chances of Beating Dr. Oz as Crowds Seen at Rally

Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman rallied in Philadelphia on Saturday as he looks to beat Dr. Mehmet Oz in the race for Senate. During the visit, the first since launching his bid to the Senate in February 2021, Fetterman gathered some 600 people, evenly split between white and Black voters. The vote of Black communities in Pennsylvania will be key for the Democratic candidate to win the state's Senate seat.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Melania Trump Now Insists She’s ‘Profoundly Serious’ About Christmas

Melania Trump wants to “set the record straight” on her attitude toward Christmas, two years after she was heard in an explosive audio leak asking her former senior adviser “who gives a fuck about the Christmas stuff and decorations?” “While I was serving as first lady of our country, Stephanie Wolkoff secretly recorded several of our conversations. Wolkoff then spitefully edited and released our conversation to create the perception that Christmas is not significant to me,” Trump tweeted Wednesday, insisting that the portion of the conversation edited out focused on her desire to reunite migrant children split from their families at the U.S.-Mexico border, months after her husband instated the “Zero Tolerance” policy, which separated thousands of families. “Christmas is an important time for me, my family, and the American people, and my devotion to the holiday is personal and profoundly serious,” Trump wrote in her statement. Her comments come as she’s selling $35 to $45 Christmas ornaments on her website, with some of the proceeds going toward a scholarship program for children in foster care.
Business Insider

'I love being with her': Trump says in new book that New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman is like his 'psychiatrist'

Donald Trump once said New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman was like his "psychiatrist." Haberman said that while Trump treats many people like his psychiatrists, "almost no one really knows him." Haberman covered Trump's presidency extensively and interviewed him for her forthcoming book. Former President Donald Trump said reporter Maggie...
OK! Magazine

'Extremely Agitated' Barbara Walters' Caretakers Stop Her From Watching News Broadcasts To Prevent Outbursts

Barbara Walters has been banned from watching news broadcasts in her own home for fear it will trigger further outbursts. Walters, who is suffering from dementia, has been spending her days in her New York City apartment being taken care of and monitored by caregivers. Despite the news being the only thing that rouses The View alum, as she rarely has lucid moments, claimed an insider, her caregivers restrict her from watching broadcasts."When the news comes on, Barbra gets extremely agitated because she’s convinced, she’s supposed to be there reporting the stories!" explained a source. "It takes a great deal...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WashingtonExaminer

Chris Christie hits back at Trump after former president mocked his weight

Last week, former President Donald Trump appeared to knock Chris Christie's weight. Now, the former New Jersey governor is ribbing Trump back. Christie, who once had a friendly rapport with Trump, mercilessly mocked him for his recent assertion that a president can declassify material "even by thinking about it" before throwing shade at Trump's management style during a convention Thursday.
NEW YORK STATE
The Independent

Pete Buttigieg mocks Marjorie Taylor Greene for saying he ‘emasculates’ people by promoting electric cars

Pete Buttigieg has hit back at Marjorie Taylor Greene after she accused him of trying to “emasculate” people by encouraging them to opt for electric cars over carbon dioxide emitting vehicles.The Georgia congresswoman levelled the offensive remark at “Democrats like Pete Buttigieg” while she was stumping in Michigan over the weekend alongside former President Donald Trump, who held the campaign-style rally where he once again voiced his unproven allegation that the 2020 election was stolen and simultaneously endorsed several Republicans in the November midterms.“Democrats like Pete Buttigieg want to emasculate the way we drive and force all of you...
GEORGIA STATE
OK! Magazine

Chris Cuomo Disses Former CNN Colleagues: 'There Wasn't A Lot For Us To Talk About'

No outro! Less than a year following disgraced anchor Chris Cuomo’s CNN departure, the star is speaking out about the icy terms on which he left the network. Earlier this week, the former primetime staple appeared on reporter Kara Swisher’s podcast, revealing that his December 2021 firing seemingly soured his relationships with several of his former CNN colleagues. "You do have a lot of friends at CNN. You have not talked to them, correct?” Swisher asked Cuomo, referencing the network’s former president, Jeff Zucker, as well as star anchors Don Lemon and Jake Tapper. CHRIS CUOMO WANTS FIRST SIT-DOWN INTERVIEW...
The Independent

Dr Oz’s insult for John Fetterman’s clothing backfires spectacularly

The latest GOP attempt to attack John Fetterman is falling flat as Dr Mehmet Oz and his Republican allies seek to make the lieutenant governor’s clothing choices and tattoos a campaign issue.The latest back-and-forth in the much-watched PennsylvaniaSenate race began with Dr Oz’s appearance on a podcast, wherein he attacked the lieutenant governor for wearing a “costume” — the sweatshirts and jeans style that Mr Fetterman has been known for embracing for years, dating back to his time as mayor of Braddock.“When he dresses like that, he’s kicking authority in the balls,” Dr Oz tried to suggest.The criticism seemed...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Washington Examiner

John Fetterman's wife demands 'consequences' against journalist who interviewed her husband

The wife of Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman demanded "consequences" for the NBC News reporter who spoke about her husband's health problems earlier this week. Gisele Barreto Fetterman said there had been no consequences for reporter Dasha Burns's comments, claiming the reporter was an "ableist" who discriminated against her husband after he suffered a stroke earlier this year.
Rolling Stone

Regretful Oath Keeper Leader Said Having Rifles on Jan. 6 Would Have ‘Fixed It Right Then and There’

The trial of five members of the Oath Keepers militia group who participated in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot began Monday in the D.C. district courthouse. Stewart Rhodes, Kelly Meggs, Jessica Watkins, Thomas Caldwell, and Kenneth Harrelson are standing trial just across the street from the white marbled complex where a little less than two years ago a crowd of Trump supporters beat police and stormed the halls of Congress in an attempt to prevent the certification of the 2020 election. Following opening arguments, the prosecution presented footage of Oath Keeper founder Stewart Rhodes shortly after Jan. 6, asserting that...
Popculture

Tim Allen Gets Crushed for Making Joe Biden Joke

Tim Allen's recent attempt at humor didn't exactly land with those on Twitter. On the social media site, Allen poked fun at President Joe Biden, who made a recent appearance on 60 Minutes. But, it's clear based on the responses to his tweet that people weren't laughing along with him.
People

People

341K+
Followers
55K+
Post
200M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

 https://people.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy