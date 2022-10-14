ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Link Identified Between Mitochondria and Pancreatic Cancer

The mitochondria is a key energy-producing component of the human cell that plays an important role in cancer cell metabolism. In a research paper published in PLOS ONE, Dario C. Altieri, M.D., president and chief executive officer, director of the Ellen and Ronald Caplan Cancer Center, and the Robert and Penny Fox Distinguished Professor at The Wistar Institute, alongside national and international collaborators, distinguish a specific gene signature indicative of mitochondrial reprogramming in tumors that correlates with poor patient outcome.
technologynetworks.com

Biochemical Analytics Prize Awarded to Scientists for the Development of a High-Resolution Lipid Profile and the Discovery of the Causes of Vaccine-Induced Cerebral Vein Thrombosis

Fats (lipids) play a vital role in the human organism but not enough research has been conducted on them up until now. Lipids include cholesterol and its esters, triglycerides, fat-soluble vitamins, hormones and even waxes. Alongside DNA and proteins, lipids comprise an important substance class of their own. The totality of the lipids in the human body, the lipidome, includes over 100,000 different lipids. Of these molecules, more than 2,000 have already been linked to human health and disease. They play an important role in metabolic regulation - at a cellular level on up to energy management and communication.
MedicalXpress

Epigenetic changes linked to Parkinson's disease differ in men and women

The epigenetic changes linked to Parkinson's disease—a nervous system disorder that afflicts nearly 1 million Americans—are different in men and women, according to a new Rutgers study published in npj Parkinson's Disease. In a postmortem analysis of brain neurons, researchers compared samples from 50 people who died with...
physiciansweekly.com

DIPG Upfront Biology-Guided Therapy: PNOC003 Outcomes

In PNOC003, children and young people with a recent diagnosis of diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG) will participate in a multi-center precision medicine trial. Patients were enrolled between the ages of 3 and 25 if they had imaging findings suggestive of DIPG. The biopsy material was taken for mRNA and whole-exome sequencing. Based on the recommendations of the molecular tumor board, patients were given up to 4 FDA-approved medications to use after radiotherapy (RT). The levels of H3K27M-mutant circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) from tumors were tracked over time. Using whole-genome sequencing and DNA methylation profiling, researchers evaluated tumor tissue and corresponding primary cell lines. Results were double-checked in a separate cohort from the Children’s Brain Tumor Network (CBTN) when possible. The molecular tumor board considered 28 out of 38 enrolled patients (median age 6, 10 females). Around 19 of them really took the prescribed medication. Patients who followed the advice and those who didn’t fare similarly in terms of overall survival (OS), with a median of 13.1 months (95% CI, 11.2-18.4). About 60% of cases with baseline testing positive for H3K27M-mutant ctDNA were linked to RT response and survival. Around 11 different cell lines were derived from the initial tumor, each of which was completely faithful to the original mutations in the essential somatic driver genes. OS was shorter in H3K27-altered DIPGs with TP53 mutations (TP53mut 11.1 mo; 95% CI, 8.7-14; TP53wt 13.3 mo; 95% CI, 11.8-NA; P=3.4e2), as was genomic instability (P=3.1e3) and resistance to RT (P=6.4e4). A link between TP53 mutant status, genomic instability, and clinical outcome was verified in the CBTN cohort. Molecular abnormalities and prognostic indicators for H3K27-altered DIPGs can be better understood with an upfront treatment-naive biopsy.
Medical News Today

Methamphetamine: What you should know

Methamphetamine is a highly addictive and illegal psychostimulant drug similar to amphetamine. People use it for its powerful euphoric effects, which are similar to those of cocaine. Methamphetamine. of naturally occurring dopamine and norepinephrine in the brain. The effect lasts longer than those of cocaine, and it is cheaper and...
BBC

Cancer-killing virus shows promise in patients

A new type of cancer therapy that uses a common virus to infect and destroy harmful cells is showing big promise in early human trials, say UK scientists. One patient's cancer vanished, while others saw their tumours shrink. The drug is a weakened form of the cold sore virus -...
Maya Devi

The first person to live for 1,000 years has already been born, says scientist

Although aging is a natural process, humans since time immemorial have sought to fight it. Dr. Aubrey de Grey, a brilliant scientist and co-founder of the SENS Research Foundation, has stated that science will find a way to control aging in the next 20 years. The SENS Research Foundation, an NGO organization that performs research programs and public relations work for the application of regenerative medicine to aging, has set anti-aging solutions as its mission.
NIH Director's Blog

Night breathing patterns identify people with Parkinson’s disease

An advanced computer program was able to identify people with Parkinson’s disease from their breathing patterns during sleep. The program was able to track small changes in the disease over time, and was more accurate than the tools used regularly by doctors. In Parkinson’s disease, brain cells become damaged...
MedicalXpress

Researchers identify diabetes drug metformin as potential atrial fibrillation treatment in collaborative research

Cleveland Clinic researchers have identified a common diabetes medication, metformin, as a possible treatment for atrial fibrillation. The study, published in Cell Reports Medicine, built on ongoing collaborative Cleveland Clinic research to support further investigation into metformin as a drug repurposing candidate. Researchers used advanced computation and genetic sequencing to determine that metformin's targets overlap significantly with genes dysregulated in atrial fibrillation.
Interesting Engineering

New genetically engineered herpes virus kills cancer cells

A genetically modified version of the herpes virus has shown great potential in treating advanced cancers, according to a report by the Institute of Cancer Research in London published on Thursday. A promising therapy. Although the treatment is still in early trials, researchers have found that RP2, a modified version...
CBS News

Scientists transplant human brain cells into the brains of baby rats

Scientists have transplanted human brain cells into the brains of baby rats, where the cells grew and formed connections, according to new research. It's part of an effort to better study human brain development and diseases affecting the most complex of organs, which makes us who we are but has long been shrouded in mystery.
scitechdaily.com

A Common Medicine Causes Hearing Loss – Scientists Finally Might Know Why

Researchers identify possible treatment targets to prevent antibiotic-induced hearing loss. Researchers at Indiana University School of Medicine are exploring new methods to investigate why an antibiotic causes hair cell death and permanent hearing loss in humans. In a study that was published in the journal Developmental Cell, the researchers described...
Medical News Today

A 3-minute test may help diagnose Parkinson's disease

Parkinson’s disease is the most common neurological disorder after Alzheimer’s. It has no known cure. Scientists in the United Kingdom have developed a novel technique that may quickly and accurately identify Parkinson’s disease in its early stages. Their noninvasive test takes only three minutes to examine sebum...
ajmc.com

Patients With Asthma, Other Allergic Diseases May Have Higher Prevalence of EoE

While the prevalence of eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE) is estimated to be 0.5% in the general population, a recent study found that the prevalence was as high as 16.5% in patients with allergic disease. Patients with allergic disease may be more likely than the general population to have eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE),...
Devo

Apples are a cure for many serious diseases

Apple is a popular fruit that contains antioxidants, beneficial vitamins, and a lot of other nutrients. Because of the nutritional content of apples, apples may help improve human health, Apples come in a variety of shapes, colors and flavors, and all kinds of apples are good for your health, and here we will show you some of benefits of eating apples.

