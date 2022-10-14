Read full article on original website
Lewisville Police says one of two hit & run drivers has come forward, search for second continues
The Lewisville family of an elderly hit-and-run victim is pleading for help finding one of the two drivers who ran him over. MT Daniels was walking along Lake Park Road pushing his wheelchair for support when he tried to cross the street
fox4news.com
Bedford police officer hurt in rollover crash
BEDFORD, Texas - A Bedford police officer is in the hospital after being injured in a crash. It happened at the intersection of Central Drive and Highway 183 Monday afternoon. The officer was in a squad car when he somehow lost control and rolled the car. The Bedford Police Department...
Lewisville police seeking help identifying hit-and-run driver
The Lewisville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a car and driver that allegedly struck an elderly pedestrian and fled the scene last week. Around 10 p.m. Wednesday, a 73-year-old man was pushing a wheelchair while crossing the street in the 300 block of Lake Park Road when he was struck by two vehicles, according to Lewisville PD. He remains in the hospital on Monday.
Police: Man arrested in Fort Worth after chase with stolen car
FORT WORTH, Texas — Police in Fort Worth said a man was arrested late Sunday night for stealing a vehicle in Dallas and leading officers on a chase. The Fort Worth officers were told about the stolen vehicle right before 11 p.m. Sunday. At that point, the suspect was driving westbound on the East Freeway toward the intersection to Camp Bowie Boulevard.
dallasexpress.com
Mother Mourns as Another Suspected Drunk Driver Kills Officer
It has been nearly two years since 28-year-old Dallas Police Officer Mitchell Penton’s watch ended. Penton’s mother, Kathy Penton, has watched the holidays and celebrations come and go, weighed down by the absence of her son. On February 13, 2021, Officer Penton was struck and killed by an...
8-Year-Old Kaden Rainwater Killed In A Motor-Vehicle Accident In Dallas (Dallas, TX)
According to the Dallas Police, a motor vehicle accident occurred in Dallas on Monday evening. The crash happened at the Bella Vista Apartments off Dilido Road near I-30 and Buckner Boulevard at around 7 p.m.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Woman Held Captive in Hotel Rescued, Man With Ankle Monitor Arrested: Police
Police tracked a man's ankle monitor to a North Texas hotel room Tuesday where they rescued a severely injured woman being held captive, Lake Worth Police say. Dewitt Guice, 27, who police described as a "habitual abuser," was taken into custody by Lake Worth Police Tuesday. Guice was free on...
Denton police end search for critical missing teen
DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Denton police have ended their search for a critical missing teen. A 13-year-old named Naomi was last seen with her 15-year-old sister in the area of Allegra Vista at about 5:20 p.m. on Tuesday, police said. Denton police posted on Twitter at 7:10 p.m. Tuesday saying she was found safe with her sister.Police did not say what Naomi was last seen wearing. If you have information about Naomi or her whereabouts, call 940-349-8181.
Badly wounded man found in parking lot of The Colony police headquarters
Police in The Colony are still investigating after a badly wounded man ended up in the police headquarters parking lot Monday. The man had been shot in the head but investigators say it looks like it was self-inflicted but accidental.
Suspect believed to be connected to North Richland Hills homicide fatally shot by Southlake officers, police say
SOUTHLAKE, Texas — Officers in Southlake shot a suspect during a traffic stop on Monday afternoon after police said he pointed a gun at them. That suspect has since died after being transported to an area hospital. He hasn't been named, but according to investigators, he is 28 years...
Flower Mound SWAT assists with arrest of armed robbery suspect
Last week, the Flower Mound Police Department SWAT team assisted with the arrest of a man wanted for several aggravated robberies. The Hurst Police Department said in a social media post that its SWAT operators were training out of town, and it needed help serving a felony warrant for Caden Lane Mayfield, a suspect in a string of nine aggravated robberies throughout the Mid-Cities area.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
North Richland Hills Homicide Was a ‘Targeted, Domestic Violence-Related Attack': Police
The North Richland Hills man shot dead Monday afternoon was targeted by the ex-boyfriend of the woman he was dating, police say. North Richland Hills police say the 26-year-old man was in a relationship with a woman before he became the victim of "a targeted, domestic violence-related attack" by her ex-lover.
fox4news.com
Southlake police officers fatally shoot person of interest wanted for North Richland Hills murder
SOUTHLAKE, Texas - A murder suspect wanted by North Richland Hills police was shot and killed by police officers in Southlake. North Richland Hills police say a 26-year-old man was shot and killed in the parking lot of an apartment complex off Harwood near Grapevine Highway on Monday. Witnesses gave...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Bedford Man Faces Murder Charge, Accused of Killing Father-in-Law With Machete
A Bedford man is facing a murder charge after police say he killed his father-in-law with a machete. Bedford Police said 28-year-old Anthony Paul Chaffin, of North Richland Hills, got into an argument with 41-year-old Jason Enos, of Hurst at about midnight on Oct. 11. The two men were said...
fox4news.com
Man dies after being shot while driving in Old East Dallas, 1 other injured
DALLAS - Dallas police said a man died at a local hospital after he and another person were shot while in a vehicle in Old East Dallas Friday night. This happened just before 10 p.m., in the 600 block of Graham Avenue. Responding officers found 19-year-old Marco Alonso and a...
50-Year-Old Man Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Parker County (Parker County, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Parker County on Friday afternoon. The crash happened in the 2400 block of Azle Highway at around 3:35 p.m.
fox4news.com
2 suspects arrested, 1 wanted for chaotic brawl over chocolate bars at Hooters in Plano
Plano police say a metal pipe was used to beat a manager at a Hooters restaurant, breaking his arm and giving him a concussion. Now, two of the seven suspects from the violent attack last week are in police custody.
Dallas Police: Officer arrested in Plano, charged with DWI
The Dallas Police Department announced Sunday that an officer on the squad was arrested by another North Texas law enforcement agency. Officer Austin Marshall was arrested just after midnight Sunday morning in Plano.
4 Southlake officers on administrative leave after fatal shooting
SOUTHLAKE (CBSDFW.COM) - The Texas Rangers are investigating an officer involved shooting that claimed the life of a 28-year-old man in Southlake on Oct. 17. It happened on the eastbound service road of Highway 114 and Carroll Avenue near Chuy's restaurant. Southlake Police Chief James Brandon said the shooting was related to a homicide from earlier in the day in neighboring North Richland Hills. Officers identified the man as a person of interest in that incident and tracked him to Southlake. They pulled him over, which is when police allege he pointed a gun at them. Chief Brandon said four officers then shot the man. He later died at the hospital.Yet the investigation hasn't revealed whether the man fired a weapon, although police said his gun was recovered at the scene. The man's name wasn't released. The four officers involved were placed on administrative leave.
