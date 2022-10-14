ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewisville, TX

fox4news.com

Bedford police officer hurt in rollover crash

BEDFORD, Texas - A Bedford police officer is in the hospital after being injured in a crash. It happened at the intersection of Central Drive and Highway 183 Monday afternoon. The officer was in a squad car when he somehow lost control and rolled the car. The Bedford Police Department...
BEDFORD, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Lewisville police seeking help identifying hit-and-run driver

The Lewisville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a car and driver that allegedly struck an elderly pedestrian and fled the scene last week. Around 10 p.m. Wednesday, a 73-year-old man was pushing a wheelchair while crossing the street in the 300 block of Lake Park Road when he was struck by two vehicles, according to Lewisville PD. He remains in the hospital on Monday.
LEWISVILLE, TX
WFAA

Police: Man arrested in Fort Worth after chase with stolen car

FORT WORTH, Texas — Police in Fort Worth said a man was arrested late Sunday night for stealing a vehicle in Dallas and leading officers on a chase. The Fort Worth officers were told about the stolen vehicle right before 11 p.m. Sunday. At that point, the suspect was driving westbound on the East Freeway toward the intersection to Camp Bowie Boulevard.
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasexpress.com

Mother Mourns as Another Suspected Drunk Driver Kills Officer

It has been nearly two years since 28-year-old Dallas Police Officer Mitchell Penton’s watch ended. Penton’s mother, Kathy Penton, has watched the holidays and celebrations come and go, weighed down by the absence of her son. On February 13, 2021, Officer Penton was struck and killed by an...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Denton police end search for critical missing teen

DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Denton police have ended their search for a critical missing teen. A 13-year-old named Naomi was last seen with her 15-year-old sister in the area of Allegra Vista at about 5:20 p.m. on Tuesday, police said. Denton police posted on Twitter at 7:10 p.m. Tuesday saying she was found safe with her sister.Police did not say what Naomi was last seen wearing. If you have information about Naomi or her whereabouts, call 940-349-8181.
DENTON, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Flower Mound SWAT assists with arrest of armed robbery suspect

Last week, the Flower Mound Police Department SWAT team assisted with the arrest of a man wanted for several aggravated robberies. The Hurst Police Department said in a social media post that its SWAT operators were training out of town, and it needed help serving a felony warrant for Caden Lane Mayfield, a suspect in a string of nine aggravated robberies throughout the Mid-Cities area.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
CBS DFW

4 Southlake officers on administrative leave after fatal shooting

SOUTHLAKE (CBSDFW.COM) - The Texas Rangers are investigating an officer involved shooting that claimed the life of a 28-year-old man in Southlake on Oct. 17. It happened on the eastbound service road of Highway 114 and Carroll Avenue near Chuy's restaurant. Southlake Police Chief James Brandon said the shooting was related to a homicide from earlier in the day in neighboring North Richland Hills. Officers identified the man as a person of interest in that incident and tracked him to Southlake. They pulled him over, which is when police allege he pointed a gun at them. Chief Brandon said four officers then shot the man. He later died at the hospital.Yet the investigation hasn't revealed whether the man fired a weapon, although police said his gun was recovered at the scene. The man's name wasn't released. The four officers involved were placed on administrative leave. 
SOUTHLAKE, TX

