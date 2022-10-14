Read full article on original website
whdh.com
16-year-old Raynham girl dies in single-car crash
WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A 16-year-old girl has died after a single-car Wareham crash, according to State Police. They said that, shortly before 11 p.m. Monday, Troopers from the State Police-Bourne Barracks responded to a single-car crash on Route 495 in Wareham. A preliminary investigation suggests that a 2008 Toyota Sienna was driving south when, for reasons still under investigation, it veered into the grass median, went down an embankment and hit a tree. The teen girl from Raynham, the only occupant of the car, was determined to be deceased at the scene. Police are not releasing her name.
Tractor-Trailer Reportedly Carrying Tomato Sauce Crashes On I-290 In Worcester
A tractor-trailer rollover crash in central Massachusetts made for quite the messy morning commute as the truck reportedly carrying tomato sauce blocked a major highway. The crash happened on I-290 west at I-90 on the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 18, according to a Tweet from WBZ Traffic. The overturned truck was reportedly blocking the center and two right lanes.
Children watch as Worcester bus driver battles car fire
WORCESTER, Mass. — It was to be a typical afternoon run for Worcester School Bus Driver Peggy Holloway — until it wasn’t. Monday, Holloway was about to pull away from the La Familia Dual Language School on Grafton Street. “And all of a sudden I hear a...
WCVB
Rollover crash closes Interstate 93 in Medford
MEDFORD, Mass. — A rollover crash early Tuesday closed a section of Interstate 93 in Medford, Massachusetts. The crash happened at 4 a.m. on the southbound side of the highway near Mystic Valley Parkway. Info: Check Traffic. The road was closed between exits 21 and 22. WCVB will have...
fallriverreporter.com
Officials release names of two from Massachusetts killed in 5 vehicle crash on Route 495
The names of one woman and one man, both from Massachusetts, that died Saturday in a 5-vehicle crash on Route 495 have been released. According to Massachusetts State Police, just before 4:00 a.m., Massachusetts State Troopers responded to calls of a crash involving five vehicles and which resulted in the death of two of the drivers. The crash took place on I-495 South at the 29.8 mile marker in Mansfield, causing the closure of all southbound travel lanes.
nbcboston.com
Mass. Police Find Vt. Stolen Truck, But Not Weapons, Armor Said to Be Inside
A pickup truck stolen in Vermont, reported to have weapons and body armor inside, was found in Massachusetts Tuesday morning, but after a sweep by a SWAT team, the weapons weren't found, police said. The truck was stolen from Whitingham, Vermont, overnight and located by Palmer police at an apartment...
whdh.com
Man killed in Beverly motorcycle crash
BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police reported that a man died after striking a utility pole in a motorcycle crash in Beverly. Police said that the operator of a Kawasaki motorcycle went off the road in the area of 46 McKay Street before striking a utility pole Sunday morning.
nbcboston.com
Heavy Traffic on Mass Ave in Cambridge After Crash
There is heavy traffic on Mass Ave in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on Monday after a crash took down a traffic light pole. Two cars were involved, according to police. It is not clear if there are any injuries. The crash happened near Harvey Street. Drivers should expect delays in the area.
fallriverreporter.com
Name released of popular Massachusetts coach killed in pedestrian crash on Route 495
A Massachusetts man that was killed in a morning highway pedestrian crash is being remembered. According to Massachusetts State Police, at 5:15 a.m. on October 8th, Massachusetts State Troopers responded to calls of a pedestrian down in the roadway of Route 495 northbound, just north of exit 36B in Plainville. The person struck was determined to be deceased.
nbcboston.com
Mercedes Catches Fire on Mass. Pike in Southborough
A car fire caused traffic delays Sunday on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Southborough, state police said. Massachusetts State Police and firefighters responded to Interstate 90 eastbound for a Mercedes on fire. Dashcam video shared by state police appeared to show the middle and right lane closed, with traffic moving in the left lane.
WCVB
Burlington, Massachusetts, man accused of throwing another man through North End bakery window in Boston
BOSTON — A Burlington, Massachusetts, man is facing several charges, accused of punching a man before throwing him through the window of a bakery in Boston’s North End. At about 2:45 a.m. Saturday, Boston police officers responded to a fight in the area of 134 Salem St. Officers heard yelling and found a bleeding man sitting on the sidewalk near the shattered window of Bova’s Bakery.
Police ID 2 victims in deadly Mansfield crash
MANSFIELD, Mass. (WPRI) — Police have identified the two victims who died in a five-car crash early Saturday morning. Crystal Blake, 32, of Dorchester, and Roland Roberge, 27, of Norton, were both pronounced dead at the scene. Massachusetts State Police said troopers were called to I-495 South at the 29.8 mile marker just before 4 […]
bpdnews.com
Two Suspects in Custody After BPD Officers Recover Loaded Firearm During Traffic Stop in Boston
At about 9:24 PM on Monday October 17, 2022, officers assigned to District D-4 (South End) arrested two suspects on firearm related charges following a traffic stop in the area of Washington Street and Mystic Street in Boston. The officers had stopped a motor vehicle for two traffic infractions when their attention was drawn to the rear seat passenger, later identified as Wimar Reyes-Martinez, 20, of Brighton, who was moving constantly and appeared to be extremely nervous. When questioned, the suspect provided a false name to the officers but was ultimately identified at which time it was discovered that he was wanted on two outstanding warrants (Warrant #1: Issued by Dedham District Court on charges of Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Using Without Authority, Failure to Stop for Police and Receiving Stolen Property. Warrant #2: Issued by Brighton District Court on charges of Assault by Means of a Dangerous Weapon, Assault and Battery and Destruction of Property Over $1200). The suspect was then removed from the vehicle and placed in custody without incident.
liveboston617.org
Triple Shooting in Dorchester Leaves 24-Year-Old Woman Dead Sunday Night
On Sunday, October 16, 2022, at approximately 20:50 hours, Boston Police Officers assigned to District C-11 responded to a ShotSpotter activation for 9 rounds in the area of 263 Geneva Avenue in Dorchester. Police officers from the surrounding districts of B-3 and B-2 also were alerted and began to play the area. While Officers were responding, it was broadcast that someone may have been shot at the scene. The full radio audio from Boston Police can be heard below:
Third arrest made in vicious attack of Brockton men stemming from road rage incident
BROCKTON, Mass. — Authorities have arrested a third person in connection with a vicious attack that left an elderly man and his friend hospitalized in September. 19-year-old Korey Gallagher-Lee turned himself in on Monday. He is charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a person over the age of 60 or disabled person, assault and battery on an elderly person, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and assault and battery on a disabled person over the age of 60 with serious injury.
Police offer no update on mass shooting at Worcester warehouse
WORCESTER — There are still many unanswered questions following a mass shooting at a Webster Street warehouse early Saturday morning. Police declined Monday to provide an update on the conditions of any of the six people injured in the gunfire, which erupted just after 3 a.m. at 88 Webster St. They also declined to say...
nbcboston.com
Police Identify Man Arrested After Multiple Stabbings in Boston
One man was arrested after reports of a stabbing in the early morning on Sunday in Boston, Massachusetts. The man was identified as Daryl Diamond, 39 year old from Dorchester. According to police, the incident occurred in the area of Stuart and Tremont Street. Police say they found two adult...
nbcboston.com
Leominster Police Officer Stabbed; Suspect in Custody
A Leominster police officer was stabbed while trying to take a person into custody after what started as a well-being check escalated to violence on Monday morning. According to Leominster police, police were first called in by a private medical company, which reported that an employee had been attacked at a home on Water Street. Police were asked to do a well-being check.
whdh.com
Crews investigating commercial fire in Andover
ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Andover Fire Department said that they responded to a fire at a commercial building that included three restaurants. Authorities confirmed they responded to the fire at 19 Essex St. just before 4 a.m. Sunday. The fire was knocked down with no injuries reported. The cause of...
Motorcyclist seriously injured after crashing into truck on Green Street early Sunday
WORCESTER - A motorcyclist was seriously injured after crashing into a truck on Green Street early Sunday morning, police said. The crash happened around 1 a.m., police said in a news release. A preliminary investigation indicated a 23-year-old male motorcyclist traveling at a high rate of speed struck the rear passenger's side of a Chevrolet Silverado. ...
