Pittsburgh, PA

Steelers OC Matt Canada not sure what to do with WR Calvin Austin III

By Curt Popejoy
 4 days ago
Pittsburgh Steelers rookie wide receiver Calvin Austin III is close to joining the team. Austin has been on IR since the start of the season but is very close to making his Steelers debut.

But offensive coordinator Matt Canada isn’t sure what to do with him when he returns. Austin has been a Steeler since May. His game is very clear-cut. He’s a burner. Elite field speed that can blow the top off of a secondary. Every offensive coordinator would love to have a player like him to create mismatches.

This is what makes it even more mind-numbing that Canada continues to say things like this. This is an offense that hasn’t found a way to generate a receiving touchdown to a receiver and it is one of the worst offenses across the board in the NFL. If Canada isn’t sure how to get a guy with Austin’s speed involved in the offense, perhaps he should ask some of his fellow coaches for some insight because it really isn’t that complicated.

