Online Luxury Watch & Jewelry Shop – Watches World Lets Customers Pay with over 100 Different Cryptocurrencies

Read full article on original website
Related
e-cryptonews.com
Is Disney Going to Make its Next Crypto Move into NFTs?
The number of companies entering the Web3 and Metaverse market is growing. For example, Tess Rinearson, the head of Twitter’s cryptocurrency division, announced the vacancy for an NFT specialist in the new blockchain and digital assets department. And the number of companies looking for employees with cryptocurrency or blockchain...
e-cryptonews.com
Leading Multichain Payments Solution UTtrust Announces Polygon Integration
Leading cryptocurrency payment solution Utrust adds support for Polygon transactions, bringing benefits like multi-chain transactions, faster speeds and cheap gas fees to users. Utrust has added support for USDT on Polygon transactions to its digital payments solution platform. The new addition stands to benefit users with its Web3 infrastructure, multi-chain...
e-cryptonews.com
Bicycle Apes In: Iconic Card Brand Purchases Bored Ape #1227
The Bicycle Bored Ape Deck of Cards Featuring the Brand’s Newest NFT Will Be Available Next Year. October 18, 2022 (Los Angeles, CA) – Bicycle Playing Cards, a heritage Cartamundi brand that’s brought people together in play for over 130 years, purchased Bored Ape #1227 in early June of this year.
e-cryptonews.com
How to Build a Cryptocurrency App From Scratch
Did you know that the cryptocurrency market is the 20th largest economy in the world? It accounts for around $994 billion ($0.94 trillion) as of Oct 2022. So, if you are interested in stepping into this industry, right now would be a perfect time. However, it does not mean investing...
e-cryptonews.com
HAU538, the Mexican NFT Studio Behind Doodlin Town- to Build Luxury Hotel
Doodlin Town is a collection of 10,000 NFTs created and developed by HAU538, a Mexican design studio. Amidst the current situation and the uncertain economy, HAU538, a design studio in Mexico, foresees the opportunity to position itself in the NFT market, on top of building trust and loyalty in the crypto world.
Comments / 0