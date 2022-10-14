Read full article on original website
Padres, Phillies face compact schedule for NLCS
San Diego and Philadelphia will begin championship series next week at Petco Park and could play seven games in eight days if it goes the distance
The secret behind the Padres' turnaround? Manager Bob Melvin ripping them
Mild-mannered Padres manager Bob Melvin lost a bit of his cool with his players in September. Since then, the Padres have been a better team.
Yardbarker
2022 NLDS: Padres Successfully Kept Dodgers Fans Out & Set Petco Park Postseason Attendance Record
The San Diego Padres restricted direct ticket sales for National League Division Series games at Petco Park to those living within select counties, and it prevented Los Angeles Dodgers fans from taking away home-field advantage. Although it’s become commonplace for pockets of blue to be seen throughout Petco Park whenever...
What is the longest baseball game ever? World Series, playoff and MLB history
What is the longest baseball game ever? While Major League Baseball continues to look for new ways to reduce game
Dodgers' season ends after 5-3 loss to San Diego Padres in NLDS Game 4
The Dodgers' season ended in disappointing fashion with a 5-3 loss to the San Diego Padres in Game 4 of the NLDS.
True Blue LA
Dodgers vs. Padres NLDS Game 4 chat
The Dodgers need a win to stay alive in the National League Division Series, with Tyler Anderson on the mound for Los Angeles in Game 4 at Petco Park in San Diego. Joe Musgrove starts for the Padres. NLDS Game 4 lineups. Pos Dodgers Pos Padres. RF Betts SS Kim.
Tri-City Herald
Rangers Top 30 Prospect Wraps: Emiliano Teodo
InsidetheRangers.com will review each of the Texas Rangers’ Top 30 prospects, as ranked by MLB.com at the end of the 2022 season. No. 22: RHP Emiliano Teodo, Down East (Low Class-A) Statistics for 2022: Teodo went 3-6 with a 3.09 ERA in 22 appearances (17 starts) for Down East....
MLB
MLB Pipeline's 2022 All-Rookie Team
You could make an easy case for this being one of the most talented rookie classes in history. Rookie hitters were collectively worth 54.9 fWAR this season, the second-highest for a single class since 1900 trailing only the 2015 group (75.1) that boasted Kris Bryant, Francisco Lindor and Carlos Correa among others. Rookie pitchers were worth 46.4 fWAR in 2022, the 18th-best in that 123-year time period.
MLB
Here are 8 possible landing spots for Trea Turner
Trea Turner has been one of the most durable, reliable shortstops in the Majors since 2018, putting the 29-year-old in position to be one of the biggest names on the free-agent market this winter. Turner leads another stacked shortstop class, one that is likely to include Dansby Swanson, Xander Bogaerts...
MLB
5 keys to Game 5 between Guardians, Yankees
CLEVELAND -- Astros vs. Mariners gave us an 18-inning pitchers’ duel in the longest scoreless tie in postseason history. Phillies vs. Braves and Padres vs. Dodgers gave us two of the biggest upsets in the history of the MLB postseason. That was all entertaining. But none of the above...
MLB
Guardians' 'pen streak snapped, but big arms rested for G4
CLEVELAND -- The Guardians' bullpen finally gave up a run this postseason. Cleveland's bullpen pitched with a deficit throughout its use in Game 3 of its American League Division Series against the Yankees on Saturday at Progressive Field. The Guardians' bullpen looms larger than ever. While late-inning rallies and clutch...
MLB
8 wild facts about the 18-inning Game 3 nail-biter
Before Game 3 of the American League Division Series on Saturday, it had been 21 years since the Mariners last hosted a playoff game. So, despite Seattle coming into the game facing elimination, it was only fitting for that first playoff game in two decades to be one for the ages -- a 18-inning marathon between division rivals that necessitated the use of 18 pitchers and was won, ultimately, by a score of 1-0, closing out a series sweep for the ALCS-bound Astros.
MLB
Garcia gives Astros relief outing of a lifetime in G3
SEATTLE -- When thinking about the performance of his bullpen in Game 3 of the American League Division Series, Astros manager Dusty Baker recalled the 2000 NLDS, when he was the manager of the Giants facing the Mets. That night, he said, the Giants eventually ran out of pitching in...
MLB
Mariners' Perez Jr. crushes 448-foot homer in AFL
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Robert Perez Jr. was sitting on a heater. The Mariners’ No. 21 prospect dug into the box in the top of the second to get his first cut of the night and one pitch later, his approach allowed him to clobber the offspeed – 448 feet per Statcast, to be specific, deep onto the berm in left field.
MLB
Guards' peskiness proving a match for Yankees' power
CLEVELAND -- The Guardians used persistent peskiness to board baserunners. A Steven Kwan hustle double on a ground ball down the line, a José Ramírez base hit off the fists, a Josh Naylor single slapped at an awkward angle over an outstretched glove. Whatever it took to get a guy on and get a guy -- one guy at a time -- in.
MLB
6 takeaways from Blue Jays' season
This story was excerpted from Keegan Matheson's Blue Jays Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The offseason comes quickly. Toronto’s crushing 10-9 loss to the Mariners in Game 2 of the Wild Card Series will sting all winter...
MLB
Bucs' Davis looking ahead after injury-plagued 2022
Henry Davis’ first full season obviously didn’t go as well as he, or the Pirates, hoped. Being the No. 1 pick in a Draft, as Davis was in 2021, comes with a healthy dose of expectations, after all. It started well enough, with Davis quickly hitting his way...
MLB
King Félix throws 1st pitch in front of raucous Seattle crowd
SEATTLE -- The King has returned. In a moment that was equally epic as it was surprising, Félix Hernández emerged beyond the center-field wall at T-Mobile Park ahead of Game 3 of the American League Division Series on Saturday and soaked it all in. This moment -- the first playoff game here in 21 years -- was one he so desperately craved over his 15-year career, which he spent exclusively in Seattle.
MLB
Arias steps in for Naylor, steps up for Guardians
CLEVELAND -- Guardians infielder Gabriel Arias was the first to show up to the ballpark prior to Game 3 of the American League Division Series at Progressive Field on Saturday. He didn’t bother looking at the lineup hanging in the clubhouse. He knew his role was to get himself prepared to enter the game at any point like he has done for the past week. Or so he thought.
MLB
'Humble' Nola becoming Phillies' big-time pitcher
PHILADELPHIA -- The Philly faithful were standing and cheering before Phillies manager Rob Thomson reached the foul line on his way to the mound. They kept cheering as Aaron Nola, the career Phillie who was a National League Cy Young Award contender in 2018 by the time he was 25 but hasn’t always been so warmly embraced in this ballpark, stared down at the grass as he walked off in the seventh inning of a 9-1 win over the Braves in Friday's Game 3 that pushed the Phils to the cusp of their first NL Division Series victory in a dozen years.
