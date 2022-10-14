ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

True Blue LA

Dodgers vs. Padres NLDS Game 4 chat

The Dodgers need a win to stay alive in the National League Division Series, with Tyler Anderson on the mound for Los Angeles in Game 4 at Petco Park in San Diego. Joe Musgrove starts for the Padres. NLDS Game 4 lineups. Pos Dodgers Pos Padres. RF Betts SS Kim.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Tri-City Herald

Rangers Top 30 Prospect Wraps: Emiliano Teodo

InsidetheRangers.com will review each of the Texas Rangers’ Top 30 prospects, as ranked by MLB.com at the end of the 2022 season. No. 22: RHP Emiliano Teodo, Down East (Low Class-A) Statistics for 2022: Teodo went 3-6 with a 3.09 ERA in 22 appearances (17 starts) for Down East....
MLB Pipeline's 2022 All-Rookie Team

You could make an easy case for this being one of the most talented rookie classes in history. Rookie hitters were collectively worth 54.9 fWAR this season, the second-highest for a single class since 1900 trailing only the 2015 group (75.1) that boasted Kris Bryant, Francisco Lindor and Carlos Correa among others. Rookie pitchers were worth 46.4 fWAR in 2022, the 18th-best in that 123-year time period.
BASEBALL
Here are 8 possible landing spots for Trea Turner

Trea Turner has been one of the most durable, reliable shortstops in the Majors since 2018, putting the 29-year-old in position to be one of the biggest names on the free-agent market this winter. Turner leads another stacked shortstop class, one that is likely to include Dansby Swanson, Xander Bogaerts...
5 keys to Game 5 between Guardians, Yankees

CLEVELAND -- Astros vs. Mariners gave us an 18-inning pitchers’ duel in the longest scoreless tie in postseason history. Phillies vs. Braves and Padres vs. Dodgers gave us two of the biggest upsets in the history of the MLB postseason. That was all entertaining. But none of the above...
BRONX, NY
Guardians' 'pen streak snapped, but big arms rested for G4

CLEVELAND -- The Guardians' bullpen finally gave up a run this postseason. Cleveland's bullpen pitched with a deficit throughout its use in Game 3 of its American League Division Series against the Yankees on Saturday at Progressive Field. The Guardians' bullpen looms larger than ever. While late-inning rallies and clutch...
8 wild facts about the 18-inning Game 3 nail-biter

Before Game 3 of the American League Division Series on Saturday, it had been 21 years since the Mariners last hosted a playoff game. So, despite Seattle coming into the game facing elimination, it was only fitting for that first playoff game in two decades to be one for the ages -- a 18-inning marathon between division rivals that necessitated the use of 18 pitchers and was won, ultimately, by a score of 1-0, closing out a series sweep for the ALCS-bound Astros.
SEATTLE, WA
Garcia gives Astros relief outing of a lifetime in G3

SEATTLE -- When thinking about the performance of his bullpen in Game 3 of the American League Division Series, Astros manager Dusty Baker recalled the 2000 NLDS, when he was the manager of the Giants facing the Mets. That night, he said, the Giants eventually ran out of pitching in...
HOUSTON, TX
Mariners' Perez Jr. crushes 448-foot homer in AFL

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Robert Perez Jr. was sitting on a heater. The Mariners’ No. 21 prospect dug into the box in the top of the second to get his first cut of the night and one pitch later, his approach allowed him to clobber the offspeed – 448 feet per Statcast, to be specific, deep onto the berm in left field.
SEATTLE, WA
Guards' peskiness proving a match for Yankees' power

CLEVELAND -- The Guardians used persistent peskiness to board baserunners. A Steven Kwan hustle double on a ground ball down the line, a José Ramírez base hit off the fists, a Josh Naylor single slapped at an awkward angle over an outstretched glove. Whatever it took to get a guy on and get a guy -- one guy at a time -- in.
CLEVELAND, OH
6 takeaways from Blue Jays' season

This story was excerpted from Keegan Matheson's Blue Jays Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The offseason comes quickly. Toronto’s crushing 10-9 loss to the Mariners in Game 2 of the Wild Card Series will sting all winter...
Bucs' Davis looking ahead after injury-plagued 2022

Henry Davis’ first full season obviously didn’t go as well as he, or the Pirates, hoped. Being the No. 1 pick in a Draft, as Davis was in 2021, comes with a healthy dose of expectations, after all. It started well enough, with Davis quickly hitting his way...
PITTSBURGH, PA
King Félix throws 1st pitch in front of raucous Seattle crowd

SEATTLE -- The King has returned. In a moment that was equally epic as it was surprising, Félix Hernández emerged beyond the center-field wall at T-Mobile Park ahead of Game 3 of the American League Division Series on Saturday and soaked it all in. This moment -- the first playoff game here in 21 years -- was one he so desperately craved over his 15-year career, which he spent exclusively in Seattle.
SEATTLE, WA
Arias steps in for Naylor, steps up for Guardians

CLEVELAND -- Guardians infielder Gabriel Arias was the first to show up to the ballpark prior to Game 3 of the American League Division Series at Progressive Field on Saturday. He didn’t bother looking at the lineup hanging in the clubhouse. He knew his role was to get himself prepared to enter the game at any point like he has done for the past week. Or so he thought.
'Humble' Nola becoming Phillies' big-time pitcher

PHILADELPHIA -- The Philly faithful were standing and cheering before Phillies manager Rob Thomson reached the foul line on his way to the mound. They kept cheering as Aaron Nola, the career Phillie who was a National League Cy Young Award contender in 2018 by the time he was 25 but hasn’t always been so warmly embraced in this ballpark, stared down at the grass as he walked off in the seventh inning of a 9-1 win over the Braves in Friday's Game 3 that pushed the Phils to the cusp of their first NL Division Series victory in a dozen years.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

