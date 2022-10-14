Read full article on original website
Related
Podcast: A Reported Potential Timing on a Patrick Kane Trade
Podcast: A reported potential timing on a Kane trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau break down their biggest takeaways from Chicago’s three-game road trip. The guys also address the Pierre LeBrun story about the potential timing of a Patrick Kane trade, some key injuries to the Blackhawks’ prospects, their thoughts and surprises after the NHL’s first week of the regular season and much more.
Gary Bettman: NHL Salary Cap May Get Nice Bump for ‘23-24 Season
The NHL salary cap could get its first big increase since before the pandemic sooner than expected. Commissioner Gary Bettman said there is a chance players could be finished paying off what they owe owners from pandemic revenue losses as soon as this season, which would mean the cap going up $4 million or more next summer.
NHL, Its Workforce 84% White, Sets Baseline to up Diversity
The NHL for the first time has done an internal demographic study of its staff and all 32 teams, and the results show that hockey has a lot of work to do to increase diversity at all levels. The report released Tuesday found that 83.6% of the NHL's workforce is...
Blackhawks Prospect Frank Nazar Will Have Surgery, Miss Time
Blackhawks prospect Frank Nazar to have surgery originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Frank Nazar – the No. 13 overall pick for the Blackhawks in the 2022 NHL draft – will have surgery to address a lower-body injury, according to The Athletic. The University of Michigan center will miss "significant time" from the surgery.
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin NHL All-Time Goals Tracker
Capitals’ Alex Ovechkin NHL All-Time Goals tracker originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Great 8 is going for 800. Alex Ovechkin – nicknamed "The Great 8" as a nod to Wayne Gretzky's "The Great One" – is set to become just the third player in NHL history to reach 800 career goals. He entered the 2022-2023 season having scored 780 over his 17 seasons. With each goal scored this season, he inches closer to joining Gretzky (894) and Gordie Howe (801) in hockey's most exclusive club.
Bulls' Goran Dragić Looks Forward to Heat, Jimmy Butler Reunion
Why Dragić connected with Butler, Heat culture originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Jimmy Butler’s leadership style and teammate tenacity isn’t for everyone. It does resonate, however, with a tough, serious-minded professional like Goran Dragić. “I loved it,” Dragić told NBC Sports Chicago. “Jimmy is one...
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane Recalls Alex DeBrincat's Story From 2017 Camp
Kane recalls DeBrincat's story from 2017 training camp originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Alex DeBrincat tugged on Chicago's heartstrings before Opening Night, thanking the city and Blackhawks fans for their support over the years in an article published in The Players' Tribune. There was one story that stood out,...
Bulls List Zach LaVine Questionable for Season Opener in Miami
Bulls list LaVine questionable for season opener originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The first injury report of the regular season is out. And in a mild surprise, Zach LaVine is on it, listed as questionable for Wednesday's regular-season opener in Miami against the Heat. LaVine underwent an arthroscopic procedure...
Bulls' Patrick Williams to Start at PF in Season Opener Vs. Heat
Patrick Williams to start at PF in season opener vs. Heat originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Billy Donovan has made a decision on the starting power forward spot for the Chicago Bulls' season opener against the Miami Heat Wednesday night. Patrick Williams will start at the position while Javonte...
Matt Eberflus: Bears to Go With ‘Hot Hand' at RB Moving Forward
Bears to go with 'hot hand' at RB moving forward originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. With 10 days between the Bears’ Thursday night game against the Commanders and next week’s Monday night matchup against the Patriots, Bears coaches took advantage of the extra time to do a deep dive into how they’ve performed. Among all the evaluations was a look at how the Bears are executing on a macro level, in areas like pass protection and generating pressure on opposing quarterbacks. Heading into the process, Matt Eberflus sounded like a coach who wouldn’t shy away from making changes. Coming out of the process, Eberflus said there are certain things that he and the rest of the staff may see differently now.
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
98K+
Followers
77K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0