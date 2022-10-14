ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Deadline

Ted Sarandos Downplays ‘Knives Out 2′ Theatrical Deal – Netflix Is About “Entertaining Members With Netflix Movies On Netflix”

Netflix co-CEO and chief content officer Ted Sarandos tossed cold water on hopes that the streamer’s recent deal with major cinema chains for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery could be the start of something bigger. “We are in the business of entertaining our members with Netflix movies on Netflix, so that’s where we focus all our energy and most of our spend,” he said during a video Q&A after third-quarter earnings. AMC, Regal and Cinemark will show the Rian Johnson-directed Knives Out sequel in 600 theaters for a week-long release over Thanksgiving weekend. Theater owners called the announcement earlier this month a...
Netflix Unveils 2022 French Originals Lineup, Will Invest More Than $220 Million This Year

Netflix unveiled its 2022 slate of 25 French Originals, as well as projects including the second and third instalments of its action movie “Lost Bullet,” and “En Place,” a comedy series created by Jean-Pascal Zadi (“Tout simplement Noir”) and Francois Uzan. The company said it will invest more than €200 million ($220 million) in 2022 in France. Of these 25 titles, around 10 are series, and eight are films. The streamer’s French presentation was hosted at the Comedy Club in Paris to tease “Standing-Up,” a series following aspiring stand-up comedians that’s directed by Fanny Herrero, the creator of “Call My Agent.” The show...
Netflix reverses subscriber slump, shares surge 14%

LOS ANGELES, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Netflix Inc (NFLX.O) reversed customer losses that had hammered its stock this year and projected more growth ahead, reassuring Wall Street as it prepares to offer a new streaming option with advertising.

