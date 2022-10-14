Read full article on original website
The X-Ray Results On Randall Cobb Are Reportedly In
An emotional Randall Cobb got carted off the field during Sunday's loss to the New York Jets. It appears the injury might not be as severe as he feared. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, X-Rays came back negative. The veteran wide receiver will undergo an MRI to verify what may be a high ankle sprain.
Green Bay Packers Decide on Aaron Rodgers' Status vs. Jets
Rodgers was injured last week at the end of the contest.
numberfire.com
Seahawks' Tyler Lockett (hamstring) available for Week 6
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (hamstring) is available for Week 6's game against the Arizona Cardinals. Lockett was upgraded to full on Friday and will not carry an injury designation into Sunday's clash with the Cardinals. After a surprise mid-week downgrade on Thursday, this is the best-case scenario for Lockett. Our models expect him to see 8.2 targets against Arizona.
numberfire.com
Packers WR Randall Cobb avoids season-ending ankle injury
With a towel draped over his head while riding a cart off the field, Randall Cobb thought his 2022 season was over. Even his coach, Matt LaFleur, sounded as if the veteran slot receiver had suffered a significant injury when asked following the Green Bay Packers’ 27-10 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday at Lambeau Field.
49ers-Falcons Injury Updates: Charvarius Ward, Mike McGlinchey ruled out
The San Francisco 49ers are playing the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. The Niners entered the matchup without defensive linemen Arik Armstead (foot, ankle) and Nick Bosa (groin), tight end Tyler Kroft (knee), safety Jimmie Ward (hand), and tackle Trent Williams (ankle). They were among the 49ers' six inactive players in Week 6.
Yardbarker
Packers Elevate WR Juwann Winfree, Place OLB Tipa Galeai On IR
Winfree, 25, is a former sixth-round draft pick by the Broncos out of Colorado back in 2019. He signed a four-year, $2.7 million contract with Denver, but was placed on injured reserve. The Broncos opted to waive Winfree coming out of training camp and he caught on with the Packers’...
'I'm Ready!' Rookie Kenneth Walker Takes Over as Seahawks Move Rashaad Penny
"He’s not going to have any time to keep patiently waiting. This is a really great opportunity for him to jump to the front, see what he can do with it, and we’re counting on him to do stuff in a big way.” - Pete Carroll on Seahawks rookie Ken Walker III
Packers inactives: Who's in, who's out for Week 6 vs. Jets
The Green Bay Packers will have star edge rusher Rashan Gary available on Sunday against the New York Jets. Despite being listed as questionable with a toe injury, Gary is officially active and will play in Week 6. It’s a big boost to a defense that needs to bounce back...
