The Spun

The X-Ray Results On Randall Cobb Are Reportedly In

An emotional Randall Cobb got carted off the field during Sunday's loss to the New York Jets. It appears the injury might not be as severe as he feared. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, X-Rays came back negative. The veteran wide receiver will undergo an MRI to verify what may be a high ankle sprain.
Seahawks' Tyler Lockett (hamstring) available for Week 6

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (hamstring) is available for Week 6's game against the Arizona Cardinals. Lockett was upgraded to full on Friday and will not carry an injury designation into Sunday's clash with the Cardinals. After a surprise mid-week downgrade on Thursday, this is the best-case scenario for Lockett. Our models expect him to see 8.2 targets against Arizona.
Packers' Randall Cobb (ankle) questionable to return in Week 6

Green Bay Packers receiver Randall Cobb (ankle) is questionable to return to Sunday's Week 6 game against the New York Jets. Cobb was able to limp off the field under his own power, but was carted to the locker room shortly after reaching the sideline. It seems like his day is most likely over.
Packers Elevate WR Juwann Winfree, Place OLB Tipa Galeai On IR

Winfree, 25, is a former sixth-round draft pick by the Broncos out of Colorado back in 2019. He signed a four-year, $2.7 million contract with Denver, but was placed on injured reserve. The Broncos opted to waive Winfree coming out of training camp and he caught on with the Packers’...
