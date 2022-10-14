Sex Tape Surprise: NY Congressional Race Reaches an Unexpected Climax

A carriage horse whose highly publicized collapse in New York City reignited calls to end the antiquated mode of transportation was euthanized by an upstate horse sanctuary on Monday. Along with his old age, Ryder had a “variety of serious medical conditions that required for him to be put down,” Maple Hill Farms said in a statement. “He could not overcome serious pre-existing conditions and was given a dignified and peaceful passing. He had many days of green grass and sunshine in his final two months.” Ryder was caught on video in August being hosed down by rescue workers after collapsing along Ninth Ave in Manhattan. His owner was issued two $1,000 penalties by the Department of Health for lying about Ryder’s age, claiming he was 13-years-old, when he was actually 26. times square nyc horse collapsed from heat exhaustion after working in 90° heat all day. she’s already malnourished to begin with. stop supporting carriage rides. stop supporting animal abuse. #NYC pic.twitter.com/GkkyGpb50h— grace channel (@gracechannel0) August 10, 2022 Read it at Daily News

