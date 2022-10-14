Paul Engelmeyer, 82, of Keokuk, Iowa, formerly of Quincy, Illinois, passed away on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at his home in Keokuk. Paul was born on November 23, 1939, in Quincy, Illinois, the son of Joseph B. and Frances (Schroeder) Engelmeyer. He graduated from Notre Dame High School in 1957 and graduated from Quincy College in 1961 with a Chemistry degree. In October of 1961, he was united in marriage to Nancy Stupasky in Quincy, Illinois. She preceded him in death on June 11, 1983. In 1985, he was united in marriage to Bonny McNaught, they were later divorced.

