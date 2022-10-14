Read full article on original website
kciiradio.com
Comeback at Case: Demons Shock Trojans in Monumental Turnaround
The hope was bleak, but that didn’t stop the Washington Demon football team from pulling off one of the top comeback’s that Case Field has ever seen on Friday when they erased a 20 point deficit to stun visiting Fairfield 35-28 to keep the postseason hopes alive. As...
WATCH: Iowa commit Cam Buffington scores eight touchdowns in Winfield-Mount Union's win over English Valleys
Winfield, Iowa - Winfield-Mount Union took care of business on Friday night as the Wolves beat English Valleys, 71-8. The headliner in this matchup was Winfield-Mount Union 2024 three-star linebacker Cam Buffington, who is committed to Iowa. Buffington had 20 carries for 266 yards and eight touchdowns on offense for the Wolves along with 14 tackles, 12 solo, on defense.
Pen City Current
Miller-Meeks to return to Lee County Wednesday
FORT MADISON - Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks is kicking off her 20 County Tour next week and we will be hosting a meet and greet at Ft. Colony restaurant (5201 Ave 0, Ft. Madison), starting at 9 a.m. on Wednesday October 19th. Miller-Meeks (R-Ottumwa) is running as the incumbent against Christina...
Sioux City Journal
Dix welcomes his Hawkeye return
IOWA CITY — Josh Dix isn’t looking back. Instead, it’s full speed ahead for the Iowa freshman as the Hawkeyes work toward the start of the basketball season. Dix said he has moved beyond the injury that prematurely ended his high school career last season at Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln.
Iowa City family opening 2nd farm business near Des Moines
Paul Rasch pulls a couple of Red Free apples from the trees at Wilson’s Orchard & Farm, about 5 miles northeast of Iowa City’s downtown.
Pen City Current
FMHS wins CANCO competition again
BURLINGTON — Students from the construction trades programs at five southeast Iowa area high schools were able to put what they have been learning in their classrooms to a real-world test Oct. 13, 2022, at Carl A. Nelson & Company (CANCO), where warehouses were converted to construction labs for the company's annual High School Skills Challenge.
Pen City Current
Crusaders sweep through field at Mepo quadrangular
MEDIAPOLIS - Holy Trinity Catholic swept through the field at the year-end Mediapolis Quadrangular Thursday night dropping just one set on the night. The Crusaders started slow with a 16-25 loss to Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont before rebounding for a 25-20 game two win and then taking the tiebreaker 15-10. HTC had very...
Iowa Football: Position-by-position grades for the Hawkeyes' through six games
It's the bye week for Iowa football, but the news and analysis never stops. It's been a frustrating season for Hawkeye fans, especially on the offensive side of the ball. Iowa is entering the bye week with a 3-3 record and will face-off against Ohio State. Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz met with the media on Wednesday to answer the media's questions about the offense and give some of his analysis.
Pen City Current
PORT Spooktakular run set for Oct. 29
FORT MADISON - PORT (Promoting Outdoor Recreational Trails) of Fort Madison will be holding their eigth annual Spooktakular fundraiser for recreational trails in Fort Madison. The Spooktakular Boo-athlon will be held on Saturday, October 29, 2022 starting at 9:00 a.m. at the Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center pond trail. The...
Pen City Current
Hawks fall on road to Centerville
CENTERVILLE - The Central Lee boys wrapped up their regular season Friday night with a loss on the road at Centerville 44-7. The Big Reds put up two touchdowns in the first quarter, the first on a 1-yard touchdown and the second on a 12-yard pass play to jump out to quick 14-0 lead.
Pen City Current
For the Record – Saturday, October 15, 2022
10/10/22 – 2:07 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of vandalism in the 5800 block of Avenue O. 10/10/22 – 5:25 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of a burglary in the 3000 block of Avenue P. 10/10/22 – 12:00...
Pen City Current
Patel takes shot at local redemption center
FORT MADISON - The idea of a redemption center in Fort Madison has been missing the mark for the past 10 years, but a plan out on the west end of town just might work. Ankit Patel, who's family owns Quicker Liquor has opened a location in the same strip mall just a unit west of the liquor store to start taking cans and bottles.
siusalukis.com
Football delivers record-breaking performance in 30-7 win over Western Illinois
CARBONDALE, Ill. — Quarterback Nic Baker set a school completion percentage record, connecting on 25-of-28 passes, as Southern Illinois cruised to a 30-7 win over Western Illinois in front of a big Homecoming crowd at Saluki Stadium on Saturday. Baker completed his first 15 passes in the game, which set a school record for consecutive completions to start a game and tied the overall school record.
Pen City Current
DeJong-Greaves-Printy Funeral Home obituary – Paul Engelmeyer, 82, Keokuk
Paul Engelmeyer, 82, of Keokuk, Iowa, formerly of Quincy, Illinois, passed away on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at his home in Keokuk. Paul was born on November 23, 1939, in Quincy, Illinois, the son of Joseph B. and Frances (Schroeder) Engelmeyer. He graduated from Notre Dame High School in 1957 and graduated from Quincy College in 1961 with a Chemistry degree. In October of 1961, he was united in marriage to Nancy Stupasky in Quincy, Illinois. She preceded him in death on June 11, 1983. In 1985, he was united in marriage to Bonny McNaught, they were later divorced.
Pen City Current
Reader supports Amandus for Supervisor
I was disappointed at the Lee County Supervisor District 2 forum on October 12th. Tom Schultz, the Republican candidate, spoke extensively on Florida and national issues but tended to stray away from the questions at hand about Lee County. After the last few years of utter fear and the feeling of hopelessness, I am tired of listening to the fear mongering tactics instead of hearing what positive changes candidates intend to make.
Pen City Current
King-Lynk Funeral Home obituary - Bradley Michael Dettmers, 56, Fort Madison
Bradley Michael Dettmers, 58, of Fort Madison, IA, passed away at 4:25 a.m. on Friday, October 14, 2022 at the Danville Care Center in Danville, IA. He was born on February 18, 1964 in Fort Madison, IA to W. J. “Dub” & Janava C. Dettmers Hull. Prior to his accident, he was a construction worker and painter. He married Becky J. Eid on October 5, 1984 in Fort Madison, IA. He was an Iowa Hawkeye & Chicago Bears fan, but his greatest joy in life were his grandchildren.
Pen City Current
Dems hold Eppers-O'Malley dinner Thursday in Keokuk
KEOKUK - The Lee County Democratic Party is hosting their annual Eppers-O'Malley Dinner on Thursday, October 13th at Meyers Courtyard, 629 Blondeau Street, Keokuk. The social hour will be 5:15 - 6:15 pm and the program/dinner will follow at 6:30 pm. Speakers will include Eric Van Lancker, candidate for Lt. Governor; Christina Bohannan, candidate for U.S. House of Representatives; Joel Miller, candidate for Secretary of State; John Norwood, candidate for Secretary of Agriculture and Land Stewardship; Rob Sand, who is running for re-election as State Auditor; Rebecca Bowker, candidate for State Representative in Iowa House District 100; Dennis Cohoon, State Representative in Iowa House District 99; and Donna Amandus, candidate for Lee County Supervisor, District 2.
Pen City Current
Reader voting for Bowker for District 100 House seat
I have had the pleasure of knowing Rebecca Bowker for many years. One trait which stands out is she is always willing to do the right thing. This has been very evident in her campaign for Iowa House. She has stuck to the issues, and has not resorted to attack ads or to spreading misinformation.
Pen City Current
Reader says Bowker best choice for House District 100
As a woman voter, I have a lot to lose in this election. I did not realize how important it is until I listened to Rebecca Bowker. I have taken for granted that women would have the right to choose what happens with her body. But apparently this personal freedom is at risk once again.
Pen City Current
In-person absentee voting starts Wednesday
LEE COUNTY - The first day to vote absentee in person for the November 8th General Election is Wednesday, October 19th. You may vote at the County Auditor’s Office, 933 Avenue H in Fort Madison Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. or the Courthouse in Keokuk, from 8:30 a.m. to noon and 1:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Eligible voters may vote in person until November 7th at 4:30 p.m. These offices will also be open on Saturday, November 5th from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. for absentee voting.
