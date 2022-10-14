Read full article on original website
Security Bot 'Parker' Patrolling Downtown CharlotteJus4NetCharlotte, NC
PJ Walker's passing day versus the Rams looks even worse in hindsightEugene AdamsCharlotte, NC
Charlotte motel closes, leaving people without a homeTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
The Steve Wilks Era starts off on the wrong footEugene AdamsCharlotte, NC
The Charlotte, NC Hunger WalkTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Tua Tagovailoa (concussion, back) expected to start for Dolphins in Week 7
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (concussion, back) will take the first-team reps in practice this week and is expected to start in the team's Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, ESPN's Cameron Wolfe reports. What It Means:. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel confirmed that Tagovailoa will return to practice...
Commanders' Carson Wentz (finger) could miss 4-6 weeks
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (finger) could miss up to 4-6 weeks after fracturing the ring finger on his throwing hand in the team's Week 6 win over the Chicago Bears. What It Means:. Wentz fractured his finger early on during the Commanders' Week 6 win over the Bears when...
Steelers' Kenny Pickett headed to locker room; Mitchell Trubisky back at quarterback
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett was brought to the locker room in the team's Week 6 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Pickett took a very hard hit and was brought to the locker room after a short visit to the injury tent. He is officially questionable to return, and Mitchell Trubisky is back in at quarterback.
Update: Cardinals' Marquise Brown (foot) avoids season-ending injury
MRI testing revealed that Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown avoided suffering a season-ending foot injury in the team's Week 6 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, Ian Rapoport reports. What It Means:. Brown was initially believed to have suffered a season-ending injury, but Rapoport reported that MRI testing revealed that...
Cooper Kupp (foot) good to go for Rams in Week 6
Los Angeles Rams receiver Cooper Kupp (foot) is active for the team's Week 6 game against the Carolina Panthers. Kupp was dealing with a minor foot injury during the week, but it won't keep him out of this afternoon's game against the Panthers. Kupp has a $9,400 salary on FanDuel,...
Panthers' Baker Mayfield (ankle) inactive for Week 6
Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield (ankle) will not play in the team's Week 6 game against the Los Angeles Rams. The Panthers held onto some optimism that Mayfield would be able to suit up in some capacity for Week 6, but he'll sit out the team's first game without Matt Rhule as he recovers from his sprained ankle. P.J. Walker will get the start at quarterback in Week 6.
Jarvis Landry (ankle) DNP for Saints' Tuesday practice
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle) was a non-participant in Tuesday's practice. Landry has been unable to practice in almost two weeks after suffering an ankle injury. Look for Tre'Quan Smith to see more time in the slot versus an Arizona Cardinals' defense ranked sixth (22.3) in FanDuel points per game allowed to wide receivers this season.
New Orleans' Michael Thomas (toe) remains absent on Tuesday
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (toe) did not practice on Tuesday. Thomas' Thursday night status against the Cardinals is currently in doubt after the veteran wideout was unable to practice to open Week Seven's preparation. Expect Marquez Callaway to see more snaps versus an Arizona unit allowing 22.3 FanDuel points pre game to wideouts if Thomas is ruled out again.
Saints' Andy Dalton (back) limited Monday
The New Orleans Saints listed quarterback Andy Dalton (back) as a limited participant in their Monday walkthrough practice. The Saints, who will square off against the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday night in Week 7, listed Dalton as a limited participant for Monday's estimated practice report. The veteran quarterback played for most of the team's Week 6 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals and was notably on the field for the final drive of the game, so it seems like he should be able to suit up for Thursday's game.
Raheem Mostert (knee) active for Dolphins in Week 6
Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert (knee) is available for Week 6's game against the Minnesota Vikings. Mostert has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Vikings in Week 6. Our models expect him to handle 14.2 carries and 1.6 receptions against Minnesota. Myles Gaskin was a healthy scratch.
Arizona's James Conner (ribs) DNP on Tuesday
Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (ribs) did not practice on Tuesday. Conner's Week Seven status is heading in the wrong direction after Arizona's running back was unable to participate in Tuesday's session and Week Six's division contest. Look for Eno Benjamin to play a lead role in Arizona's backfield...
Denver's Russell Wilson (hamstring) to undergo MRI on Tuesday
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (hamstring) will undergo an MRI on Tuesday. Wilson reportedly could be dealing with "a fairly significant injury" after a hamstring ailment suffered on Monday night. Brett Rypien could be the next man up at quarterback against a New York Jets' unit allowing 15.7 FanDuel points per game if Wilson is forced to sit in Week Seven.
3 Fantasy Football Defensive Streamer Options for Week 7
As I get older, and more responsibilities in my daily life pile up, I have less and less time available for hobbies. I can barely look at my queues in multiple streaming services now, because the number of TV shows and movies I hoped to someday get to is grotesque. So many video games reside in storage, waiting for the day that a few straight hours of availability fall into my lap, and I can embark on a new digital journey. The number of unread books on my shelf that are yearning to have their pages turned is absurd.
Tyler Higbee (ankle) expected to play in Rams' Week 6 tilt
Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee (ankle) is expected to play in the team's Week 6 game against the Carolina Panthers. Higbee is dealing with an ankle injury and was limited in practice this week, but is expected to suit up against the Panthers this afternoon. Our models project...
Zay Jones (ankle) will play in Week 6 for Jacksonville
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Zay Jones will suit up Sunday in the team's game against the Indianapolis Colts. Jones is dealing with a minor ankle injury, though it was never truly expected to keep him out of Sunday's contest. With Marvin Jones sidelined, Zay Jones should see more work. Our...
Sunday Night Football Betting: Can Philly Continue Their Recent Success Against the Spread as Home Favorites?
While Thursday Night Football is basically like kissing your sister each week, Sunday Night Football has given us some gems -- and this week appears to be no exception. Two of the league's best teams take the field tonight. Our nERD-based rankings have the both the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles inside the top six of our rankings, with Philly slotting in fourth and Dallas at sixth.
10 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Targets Heading Into Week 7
Which fantasy football waiver-wire additions should you make ahead of Week 7?. Here are some of the best pickups you can make for your squads this week. (I'll stick to players rostered on no more than 60% of Yahoo teams and also list some other viable pickups who may be available in shallower leagues or relevant only in deeper leagues.)
Giants' Wan'Dale Robinson could see role increase in Week 7
New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll said he "hopes to get more snaps out of" rookie wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson in Week 7. The Giants held Robinson, a second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, to just 23% of their offensive snaps in Week 6, but the exciting rookie should see his role in the offense increase in the coming weeks. Robinson looked explosive in his first game back from the knee injury he suffered in Week 1, scoring his first career touchdown in the team's upset victory over the Baltimore Ravens.
3 NFL Player Prop Bets for Monday Night Football: Week 6
Player props can be useful in a variety of ways, from taking advantage of them straight up within the betting market to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy football. Here we'll focus on utilizing our projections and a slew of other tools and simulations to help make...
Keegan Murray (health protocols) ruled out for Kings' Wednesday matchup versus Portland
Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray (health protocols) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Murray will miss Sacramento's first game while he remains away from the team for health protocol purposes. Expect KZ Okpala to play more minutes on Wednesday night. In 21 games last season,...
