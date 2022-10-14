ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
Delish

Harry Styles Chimes In On The Pineapple On Pizza Debate

Pineapple Baked Chicken Has Major Hawaiian Pizza Vibes Pineapple Baked Chicken Has Major Hawaiian Pizza Vibes. It's a debate as old as time: Does pineapple belong on pizza? It's torn families apart and swiftly separated friends. And now that Grammy Award-winning singer Harry Styles has chimed in with his thoughts about pineapple on pizza, some fans are far from pleased with his stance on the toppings debate.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy