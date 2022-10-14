ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dearborn, MI

wgvunews.org

Education issues rise to the front of Dixon campaign stops

During a townhall event, Republican nominee Tudor Dixon hammered her opponents on education and parental rights issues. An ongoing dispute over books available in Dearborn Public Schools libraries also arose at multiple points throughout the evening. Dixon says she hopes to make inroads within that community. “We are going to...
DEARBORN, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

‘All they needed was a pole’: Parents outraged over woman’s dancing in gym of Macomb County school

MT. CLEMENS, Mich. – Parents are outraged after a partially clothed woman was caught on video dancing during a weekend event inside a Macomb County school. The gymnasium of Mount Clemens High School was rented by Rivals Recruiting Worldwide, a company founded by Quentin Hines, a former NFL player and graduate of the school. The company describes itself as a marketing service for adult football players.
Chalkbeat

Detroit schools must solve absenteeism problem, board candidates say

Many of the candidates running to fill four seats on the Detroit school board agree that there is no issue more important than getting students to school consistently. But the candidates have varying thoughts on how to solve the chronic absenteeism problem in city schools.The issue came up repeatedly Thursday in a candidate’s forum that gave Detroit residents an opportunity to hear directly from 15 of the 18 people who are...
DETROIT, MI
michiganchronicle.com

Highland Park’s Mayoral Race Rooted in Confusion Sparked by Court Rulings

City Council President Carlton Clyburn one of the write-in mayoral candidates for Highland Park. It’s difficult – if not impossible – to find another race for mayor in Michigan, perhaps the nation, where only one candidate is on the ballot for the November General Election. Yet, in the city of Highland Park, which didn’t have a Primary Election on Aug. 8, Councilwoman Glenda McDonald’s name will be the lone candidate for mayor that voters will see on the November ballot.
HIGHLAND PARK, MI
CBS Detroit

Kroger Delivery fulfillment center opens in Metro Detroit

ROMULUS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Kroger announced on Tuesday the opening of its customer fulfillment center in Metro DetroitAccording to a press release, the new Kroger Delivery center on Wahrman Road in Romulus will employ more than 700 people and reach customers up to 90 minutes from the site. Officials say temperature-controlled vans will be utilized for deliveries to customers' homes.To date, it is Kroger's first customer fulfillment center in Michigan."Kroger has served customers in the state of Michigan for more than a century and we are thrilled to bring Kroger Delivery to greater Detroit," Bill Bennett, Kroger vice president,...
ROMULUS, MI
CBS Detroit

Body of Ann Arbor man found along U.S. 23 in Brighton

BRIGHTON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A man searching for wood received quite a scare after discovering a body along the southbound lanes of US 23 in Washtenaw County.Police say the man was driving along the highway and saw some wood that he wanted to retrieve. When he got out of his vehicle, he saw a body laying in the grass.Preliminary information indicates the victim was involved in a hit-and-run crash days prior to being found. The victim was identified as a 30-year-old man from Ann Arbor, but his identity has yet to be released. Police do not have any details on the suspect.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Michigan State Police Brighton post at 810-227-1051.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Arab American News

Arraignment for Hampton Inn shooter reveals senseless violence

DEARBORN — An arraignment took place Sunday for a 37-year-old Detroit resident who engaged in a nearly eight-hour standoff with police after killing a hotel staff member in downtown west Dearborn. Reichard Lee Williams-Lewis was charged by the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office Sunday with a 10-count felony complaint, including...
DEARBORN, MI
HometownLife.com

Plans for two new warehouses first approved decades ago move forward in southern Canton

More industry is coming to the south side of Canton Township 25 years after several original approvals were granted. The township's planning commission recently reviewed plans to construct two warehouses along Haggerty Circle, located west of Haggerty and north of Michigan Avenue in the Haggerty II Corporate Park. The new buildings — which would be located on the eastern portion of the property — would be more than 37,000 square feet each in size.
CANTON, MI
99.1 WFMK

The Most Polluted Zip Code in Michigan

I'm not saying the information in this article is factual or not – this is information I found on various Detroit web pages. I don't know what the impetus was for someone to do this research, but here it is. It's easy to name what could be Michigan's most...
DETROIT, MI

