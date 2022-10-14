Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Real-Life Grand Theft Auto: Organized Crime Ring Uncovered in Detroit, Michigan After Postal Worker in Ohio is RobbedZack LoveDetroit, MI
A Popular U.S Based Korean Fried Chicken Restaurant Opens in TroyMadocTroy, MI
Troy Youth stepped up to help an underfunded school in Flint, MIRajender SandadiFlint, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Related
wgvunews.org
Education issues rise to the front of Dixon campaign stops
During a townhall event, Republican nominee Tudor Dixon hammered her opponents on education and parental rights issues. An ongoing dispute over books available in Dearborn Public Schools libraries also arose at multiple points throughout the evening. Dixon says she hopes to make inroads within that community. “We are going to...
parentherald.com
Hundreds of Protesters Shut Down Dearborn School Board Meeting, Angry Over LGBTQ Books
Hundreds of protesters arrived and shut down a Michigan school board meeting Monday night, angry and opposing against certain LGBTQ books that were said to be too sexually explicit for kids. The Dearborn Public School District was supposed to hold a meeting with an agenda on district funding, retirements, special...
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘All they needed was a pole’: Parents outraged over woman’s dancing in gym of Macomb County school
MT. CLEMENS, Mich. – Parents are outraged after a partially clothed woman was caught on video dancing during a weekend event inside a Macomb County school. The gymnasium of Mount Clemens High School was rented by Rivals Recruiting Worldwide, a company founded by Quentin Hines, a former NFL player and graduate of the school. The company describes itself as a marketing service for adult football players.
fox2detroit.com
Congressional candidate Elliott claims majority of 3rd graders in Detroit public schools are illiterate
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Steven Elliott, who is running to represent the 12 Congressional District of Michigan, made the claim that a majority of third-graders in the Detroit Public Schools Community District are illiterate, in an interview with FOX 2’s Hilary Golston. The Businessman and former Marine is running...
Detroit schools must solve absenteeism problem, board candidates say
Many of the candidates running to fill four seats on the Detroit school board agree that there is no issue more important than getting students to school consistently. But the candidates have varying thoughts on how to solve the chronic absenteeism problem in city schools.The issue came up repeatedly Thursday in a candidate’s forum that gave Detroit residents an opportunity to hear directly from 15 of the 18 people who are...
michiganchronicle.com
Highland Park’s Mayoral Race Rooted in Confusion Sparked by Court Rulings
City Council President Carlton Clyburn one of the write-in mayoral candidates for Highland Park. It’s difficult – if not impossible – to find another race for mayor in Michigan, perhaps the nation, where only one candidate is on the ballot for the November General Election. Yet, in the city of Highland Park, which didn’t have a Primary Election on Aug. 8, Councilwoman Glenda McDonald’s name will be the lone candidate for mayor that voters will see on the November ballot.
Kroger Delivery fulfillment center opens in Metro Detroit
ROMULUS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Kroger announced on Tuesday the opening of its customer fulfillment center in Metro DetroitAccording to a press release, the new Kroger Delivery center on Wahrman Road in Romulus will employ more than 700 people and reach customers up to 90 minutes from the site. Officials say temperature-controlled vans will be utilized for deliveries to customers' homes.To date, it is Kroger's first customer fulfillment center in Michigan."Kroger has served customers in the state of Michigan for more than a century and we are thrilled to bring Kroger Delivery to greater Detroit," Bill Bennett, Kroger vice president,...
VP Harris stops in Detroit, Southfield ahead of midterms
VP Kamala Harris visited Detroit Saturday ahead of the November 8 midterm election to support Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist at an event held at FOCUS: HOPE
ClickOnDetroit.com
Local man transformed Detroit neighborhood lots into a park, now hosts community events
DETROIT – A Detroit man transformed a corner lot in the Brightmoor neighborhood into a park that now hosts events for the community. The “Friends of Classic Cars” and the “Burgess Street Food Festival” took place over the weekend at the corner of Burgess and Acacia Avenue.
Body of Ann Arbor man found along U.S. 23 in Brighton
BRIGHTON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A man searching for wood received quite a scare after discovering a body along the southbound lanes of US 23 in Washtenaw County.Police say the man was driving along the highway and saw some wood that he wanted to retrieve. When he got out of his vehicle, he saw a body laying in the grass.Preliminary information indicates the victim was involved in a hit-and-run crash days prior to being found. The victim was identified as a 30-year-old man from Ann Arbor, but his identity has yet to be released. Police do not have any details on the suspect.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Michigan State Police Brighton post at 810-227-1051.
Household hazardous waste drop-off draws tons of items
Carol Schrauben of Northville spend two hours on Saturday inching along in a lineup of cars to unload a variety of electronics at a household hazardous waste (HHW) disposal event in Taylor. "I have handheld electronics, hard drives, cassette player, Roku fire sticks, calculators, net gear and electric cords, computer...
Arab American News
Arraignment for Hampton Inn shooter reveals senseless violence
DEARBORN — An arraignment took place Sunday for a 37-year-old Detroit resident who engaged in a nearly eight-hour standoff with police after killing a hotel staff member in downtown west Dearborn. Reichard Lee Williams-Lewis was charged by the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office Sunday with a 10-count felony complaint, including...
HometownLife.com
Plans for two new warehouses first approved decades ago move forward in southern Canton
More industry is coming to the south side of Canton Township 25 years after several original approvals were granted. The township's planning commission recently reviewed plans to construct two warehouses along Haggerty Circle, located west of Haggerty and north of Michigan Avenue in the Haggerty II Corporate Park. The new buildings — which would be located on the eastern portion of the property — would be more than 37,000 square feet each in size.
The Most Polluted Zip Code in Michigan
I'm not saying the information in this article is factual or not – this is information I found on various Detroit web pages. I don't know what the impetus was for someone to do this research, but here it is. It's easy to name what could be Michigan's most...
wdet.org
Dearborn bridal boutique owner uses her Lebanese American identity to connect with community
Hana Abboud has a unique eye for dresses worn by modest brides across cultures and religions. She is the owner of L’Amour Bridal in Dearborn. This week she’s going to New York Bridal Week for the 12th time. Abboud says she has loved bridal fashion since she was...
downriversundaytimes.com
Dearborn Heights Citizens United seeks answers in struggle to stop car wash construction
HEIGHTS — A local group of Dearborn Heights residents is searching for answers after several months of confusion regarding a vacant lot where Christus Victor Lutheran Church once stood. Members of Dearborn Heights Citizens United said the land is being used against their wishes and the law. The group...
Not So Motor City: Detroit Named One Of The Worst Cities In US To Drive In
While it may hold the nickname of Motor City, it can be a little bit of a headache to drive around in Detroit. And while most major cities have the advantage of being able to blame heavy traffic for the disadvantage of being "hard to navigate", Detroit instead faces every other problem possible without the long delays.
Avalon International Breads opening inside 2 Meijer neighborhood markets
A new dining option is opening at two Meijer small format neighborhood stores. Meijer announced that Avalon International Breads will open inside its Rivertown Market in Detroit and Woodward Corner Market in Royal Oak. A November opening at both locations is expected. ...
Alice Cooper reminisces with us on his Michigan roots as he visited back home
NOVI, MI - He’s both a rock legend and a Detroit legend. Alice Cooper returned home this weekend and was one of the celebrity guests at Motor City Comic Con which took place in Novi. Cooper’s line at Comic Con was steady all three days at the pop culture...
Comments / 0