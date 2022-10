Buy Now Sedro-Woolley’s Todd Montgomery leads the pack on Thursday at the Skagit County cross country championships in Sedro-Woolley. Montgomery won the race in 16 minutes, 55 seconds. Oliver Hamlin / Skagit Valley Herald

SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The trails of the Northern State Recreation Area were full of runners on Thursday afternoon at the Skagit Country Cross Country Championships.

Sedro-Woolley stood atop the boys' podium with 33 points, followed by Anacortes (40), Mount Vernon (77), Burlington-Edison (77) and Mount Vernon Christian (135).