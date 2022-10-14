Read full article on original website
Catalillies Play Café Finds Temporary Home In Williamsburg
WILLIAMSBURG-Catalillies Play Café, a new business catered toward mothers and their young children, is now open in a temporary space on Richmond Road. The new business, established by Lillian Wilborne, opened earlier in October in a space located within Harmoney Hub, a new co-working community on Professional Drive. The space is temporary while Wilborne finalizes details on a permanent location.
Police investigate burglary at jewelry store in JCC
According to police, officers responded to the call around 11:07 a.m. at Boyer's Diamond & Gold Outlet located at 6564 Richmond Road. This is in the Lightfoot section of the County.
Augusta Free Press
Solar project planned on soybean farm in Middlesex County
Greenbacker Capital Management, a leading renewable energy asset manager, has purchased a 3.9 MWdc to-be-constructed solar farm, marking its first clean energy asset in Virginia. Greenbacker purchased the project from Sun Tribe, a developer with more than 100 renewables projects in the state. The project has a long-term power purchase...
localscoopmagazine.com
Ring in the Holidays In and Around the Historic Triangle
In Williamsburg and its environs, residents and guests alike have a special place in their hearts for Christmas. There’s a reason people come from far and wide to experience the holidays here: the area boasts an abundant array of programming and events beginning shortly after Thanksgiving. Below is a...
Best VA Beach Seafood Restaurants
Virginia Beach, VA, is well-known for its seafood. Numerous excellent restaurants serve delicious seafood. Sashimi, salmon, and tuna meal at a seafood restaurant.Image by Jason Goh from Pixabay.
James City County Police investigating burglary at The Gallery Shops
James City County Police said officers are investigating a burglary at The Gallery Shops on Richmond Road. They got the call just before 11:10 a.m. Sunday at Boyer’s Diamond & Gold Outlet.
Harvest on the half shell; Virginia’s top aquaculture crop is growing and tasty!
There is a type of farming done under the water. It is called aquaculture, and Virginia is one of the leading states in the United States when it comes to aquaculture sales and production.
What's the economic plan for downtown Norfolk?
Norfolk’s economic development director told News 3 that the city wants to see businesses downtown that serves the residents who live there like grocery stores and possibly more office spaces.
Virginia Business
Lowe’s to open distribution facility in Suffolk
North Carolina-based home improvement retailer Lowe’s Cos Inc. will establish a coastal holding facility in the city of Suffolk, adding 100 jobs, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Thursday. Lowe’s had more than $96 billion in sales in fiscal 2021 and it operates or services nearly 2,200 home improvement and hardware...
This Virginia City is Regarded as One of the Most Haunted Places in the Country
From haunted hotels to ominous penitentiaries, it comes as no surprise that Virginia has a long and storied history–and where there is history, there are hauntings. With Halloween approaching, you can visit numerous haunted sites across the state. However, there is one place that stands out for being exceptionally spooky. Keep reading to learn more about Virginia's most haunted city.
Why police shut down Petersburg affordable housing event
A housing event at an apartment complex in Petersburg Thursday morning was shut down by police and firefighters.
260 new apartments proposed for site of abandoned retirement home in Richmond
The new owners of an abandoned retirement facility in Richmond are proposing 260 new apartments on the overgrown site in the Museum District.
Pedestrian struck by vehicle, road closed in Henrico County
Henrico Police are currently at the scene of a crash involving a pedestrian on Quioccasin Road.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Newport News delegate plans to reintroduce bill to help Virginia tenants facing eviction
RICHMOND – Amid rising evictions in Virginia, a state legislator plans to reintroduce an expired public health emergency law which could help tenants pay their rent, although invested parties debate its efficacy. Tenants, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, had a five-day period to get up to date on unpaid...
The simple reason this Richmond gas station owner gave away FREE gas
A Richmond gas station owner said give back to the community was the mission behind his free gas giveaway Saturday.
Washingtonian.com
Remember That Pirate-Ship Houseboat? It’s Now an Airbnb
If you’ve ever wanted to spend a night or two on a pirate ship, now you can. A pirate-ship houseboat docked on Virginia’s Northern Neck that went viral a couple months ago has now been turned into an Airbnb. Richmond natives Lauren and Kellen DeMarco purchased the 44-foot-long...
Haunted Hampton Roads | The legends of Colonial Williamsburg
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Colonial Williamsburg was one of America’s first planned cities. Gov. Francis Nicholson laid out plans for the city in 1699, and it was the capital of the Virginia Colony until 1780. As you can imagine, with that much history, the city is host to a...
Man in hospital after shooting in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A man was taken to the hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound after a shooting in Portsmouth Saturday, the Portsmouth Police Department said. In a Tweet Saturday morning, PPD said the shooting happened near the 1100 block of Virginia Avenue. PPD was investigating this incident Saturday...
2 Cities in Virginia Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, two cities in the beautiful state of Virginia were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Hampton Roads employers looking to hire welders, shipbuilders
Virginia Ready says that over the years, 100 students have been hired at Huntington Ingalls Industries, including the Newport News shipyard.
