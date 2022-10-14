ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
peninsulachronicle.com

Catalillies Play Café Finds Temporary Home In Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG-Catalillies Play Café, a new business catered toward mothers and their young children, is now open in a temporary space on Richmond Road. The new business, established by Lillian Wilborne, opened earlier in October in a space located within Harmoney Hub, a new co-working community on Professional Drive. The space is temporary while Wilborne finalizes details on a permanent location.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
Augusta Free Press

Solar project planned on soybean farm in Middlesex County

Greenbacker Capital Management, a leading renewable energy asset manager, has purchased a 3.9 MWdc to-be-constructed solar farm, marking its first clean energy asset in Virginia. Greenbacker purchased the project from Sun Tribe, a developer with more than 100 renewables projects in the state. The project has a long-term power purchase...
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, VA
localscoopmagazine.com

Ring in the Holidays In and Around the Historic Triangle

In Williamsburg and its environs, residents and guests alike have a special place in their hearts for Christmas. There’s a reason people come from far and wide to experience the holidays here: the area boasts an abundant array of programming and events beginning shortly after Thanksgiving. Below is a...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
Virginia Business

Lowe’s to open distribution facility in Suffolk

North Carolina-based home improvement retailer Lowe’s Cos Inc. will establish a coastal holding facility in the city of Suffolk, adding 100 jobs, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Thursday. Lowe’s had more than $96 billion in sales in fiscal 2021 and it operates or services nearly 2,200 home improvement and hardware...
SUFFOLK, VA
Travel Maven

This Virginia City is Regarded as One of the Most Haunted Places in the Country

From haunted hotels to ominous penitentiaries, it comes as no surprise that Virginia has a long and storied history–and where there is history, there are hauntings. With Halloween approaching, you can visit numerous haunted sites across the state. However, there is one place that stands out for being exceptionally spooky. Keep reading to learn more about Virginia's most haunted city.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
Washingtonian.com

Remember That Pirate-Ship Houseboat? It’s Now an Airbnb

If you’ve ever wanted to spend a night or two on a pirate ship, now you can. A pirate-ship houseboat docked on Virginia’s Northern Neck that went viral a couple months ago has now been turned into an Airbnb. Richmond natives Lauren and Kellen DeMarco purchased the 44-foot-long...
CALLAO, VA
13News Now

Man in hospital after shooting in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A man was taken to the hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound after a shooting in Portsmouth Saturday, the Portsmouth Police Department said. In a Tweet Saturday morning, PPD said the shooting happened near the 1100 block of Virginia Avenue. PPD was investigating this incident Saturday...
PORTSMOUTH, VA

