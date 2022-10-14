Read full article on original website
Related
voiceofalexandria.com
Wisconsin Republican budget architects celebrate record surplus
(The Center Square) – The Republicans responsible for crafting the state budget that resulted in Wisconsin's repeated record surpluses are not taking a victory lap. Rep. Mark Born, Beaver Dam, and Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, didn’t speak publicly about the new $4.3 billion budget surplus until The Center Square reached out.
voiceofalexandria.com
Tim Michels positions self as pro-business, tough on crime
(The Center Square) – It will be a busy, and somewhat unique, first day for Tim Michels if he’s elected governor. Michels told the crowd at the Rotary Club of Milwaukee Tuesday that he will speak to the bad guys and put Illinois on notice on day one of a new Michels' administration.
voiceofalexandria.com
Audit: Thousands of North Dakota COVID-19 vaccines stored incorrectly
(The Center Square) - Thousand of Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines were stored by the North Dakota Department of Health at the incorrect temperature and some could have been ineffective, according to an audit of the department. The compromised vaccines given to patients could have resulted to "a need for...
voiceofalexandria.com
COVID-19 cases ease slightly, but experts warn of potential winter surge
American Family Children's Hospital in Madison. (Wisconsin Examiner photo) The spread of COVID-19 has slowly diminished in Wisconsin since Memorial Day, but public health specialists and health care providers are watching for the likelihood of a new increase in the coming weeks. There are already signs that a rise in...
voiceofalexandria.com
Covert contamination: when organizations have failed to notify the public of drinking water issues in South Dakota
Stacker compiled a list of organizations that failed to notify the public of contaminated drinking water in South Dakota data from the EPA. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
voiceofalexandria.com
Central Minnesota business is destroyed in fire
(St. Joseph, MN)--A central Minnesota business has been destroyed by fire. The Dollar General Store in St. Joseph was reportedly destroyed in the blaze over the weekend. Officials say they were called to the store just after 6:30 p.m. Sunday evening. When firefighters arrived on the scene they reportedly found...
voiceofalexandria.com
100 accidents reported Friday across the state due to snow and sleet
(Undated)--The Minnesota State Patrol says there were nearly 100 accidents Friday morning due to snow and sleet. Officials say the majority of the crashes took place in St. Louis and Pine County with the snow and sleet that fell. The Minnesota State Patrol also says there were accidents in southern...
voiceofalexandria.com
Weekly state high school football rankings
Rankings based on the votes of media members across Minnesota. Includes first-place votes in parentheses, record and total voting points. Also receiving votes: White Bear Lake 6, Minnetonka 1. CLASS 5A. 1. Mankato West (8) 7-0 97. 2. St. Thomas Academy (2) 7-0 92. 3. Elk River 7-0 81. 4....
voiceofalexandria.com
Semi stolen, crashes near St. Joseph
(Avon, MN)--A man from Montana has been arrested after he crashed a stolen semi into a ditch late last week while being pursued by police along I-94. According to the report, a white semi-tractor pulling a 44-foot flatbed trailer with a forklift on it was reported stolen from a parking lot in Fridley. The owner of the vehicle was following it.
Comments / 0