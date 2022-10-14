Read full article on original website
Roland Manceaux
YOUNGSVILLE — A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at 1:00 PM at Cypress Funeral Home Chapel in Maurice for Roland Manceaux, age 76, who passed away on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at Hospice of Acadiana’s Calcutta House in Lafayette after an almost 10-year battle with multiple cancers.
Dudley Romero Jr.
ABBEVILLE — A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, October 13, 2022 at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church honoring the life of Dudley Romero Jr., 78, who died Monday, October 10, 2022 at Woodbriar Southern Style Assisted Living. He was laid to rest at St. Mary Magdalen Cemetery with Reverend Louis J. Richard officiating the services.
Abbeville police have an idea who may have fired the gunshots after the Abbeville football game
Chief Hardy and Mayor White are asking for community help. As of Saturday morning, no arrests have been made dealing with the gunshots fired after the Abbeville High homecoming football game in Abbeville. Less than two minutes after the game ended, at least five shots were fired on the streets...
