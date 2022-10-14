ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
YOUNGSVILLE — A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at 1:00 PM at Cypress Funeral Home Chapel in Maurice for Roland Manceaux, age 76, who passed away on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at Hospice of Acadiana’s Calcutta House in Lafayette after an almost 10-year battle with multiple cancers.
ABBEVILLE — A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, October 13, 2022 at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church honoring the life of Dudley Romero Jr., 78, who died Monday, October 10, 2022 at Woodbriar Southern Style Assisted Living. He was laid to rest at St. Mary Magdalen Cemetery with Reverend Louis J. Richard officiating the services.
