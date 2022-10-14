Read full article on original website
Baby formula recall in New Jersey
Baby formula maker Abbott is recalling 2-ounce bottles of Ready-to-Feed Similac Liquid products. If you have any of the products listed below, throw them out. Similac Water (Sterilized) Similac NeoSure. Pedialyte Electrolyte Solution. Specific lot numbers for the products listed above can be found at the Similac website by clicking...
New possible link to cancer cluster at Colonia H.S. in Woodbridge, NJ
Questions continues about possible contamination at Colonia High School in Woodbridge. The mother of two students, who also is an environmental scientist, did her own testing of dust, window caulk and soil samples from the school, and says there is evidence of toxic chemicals present. Edyta Komorek presented her findings,...
Don’t Move Out Of State, New Jersey! Life Is Not Cheaper Down South
It may not be THAT beneficial for your bank account to move out of state and I have proof!. My friend Dave came to visit over this past weekend. He was born and raised in Toms River but now lives in South Carolina. Guess what: It is not that much...
The Most Pretty Winter Town In New Jersey Has Been Named
To some, it's a dreadful statement, and to others, the thoughts of cold weather, snow, and bundling up in your warmest sweater is something they look forward to. Personally, I'm not a huge fan of winter, especially after spending the last few years living in the mountains. That being said,...
A record high number of organs transplanted in NJ in September
NJ Sharing Network, the federally-designated nonprofit responsible for the recovery of donated organs and tissues in the state, announced an incredible milestone. They said 92 organs were transplanted in September, the most ever in a single month in the Garden State. NJ Sharing Network President and CEO Joe Roth said...
NJ city buys fancy trash cans that each cost thousands of dollars
PATERSON — City officials have cleared the purchase of solar-powered trash cans as the latest Garden State community to embrace the pricey, green-minded self-compacting technology. On Oct. 11, the City Council approved spending $700,000 in state money (via the city’s Urban Enterprise Zone) to buy the solar-powered trash receptacles....
6 Weird Pets That Are Surprisingly Legal To Own In New Jersey
I feel like when you were a little kid everyone dreams of owning a pet elephant, tiger, giraffe, or some other strange animal as a pet one day. Typically, most people only own animals you can buy at a pet store, but apparently, that’s not the case for all of New Jersey.
There’s Another Shortage In New Jersey & This One Is More Serious
We have another shortage, New Jersey. Unfortunately, this issue is occurring nationwide and will be a problem until at least the end of the year. This one is a bit more serious because the shortage isn't something like chicken or coins where we can work around it. According to NBCNews.com,...
Hunterdon County Sheriff providing security officers for 3 NJ schools
EAST AMWELL — The Hunterdon County Sheriff's Office is providing armed security for three schools in the area as a stopgap measure. The schools include the East Amwell School District, Hunterdon County Vocational, and Delaware Valley Regional High School. Sheriff Frederick Brown told New Jersey 101.5 that the schools...
New Jersey man helped haul in $80,000 for his role in two armed bank robberies
A New Jersey man who played a major role in two armed bank robberies that hauled in nearly $80,000 in total, has been convicted by a federal jury and now faces decades or even life in prison. U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced that the gunman, 52-year-old Jose Soto of...
This News Might Make New Jersey The Love Capital Of America
We love a good love story here in New Jersey and it turns out we’re pretty good at them as well, at least according to data on our divorce rate here in the Garden State. You would think with all of the New Jersey stresses we have to deal with, our relationships will eventually suffer and ultimately pay the price. But that is not what the statistics say.
Proof That New Jersey Winters Aren’t That Bad After All
Before you know it, the crisp temperatures of a New Jersey autumn will give way to the bitter cold of a Garden State winter. So, just how bad do we have it here in New Jersey during the winter months?. Just by the nature of where we live, New Jersey...
Dog on flight from Puerto Rico to NJ went missing for a month
NEWARK — A 6-year-old foster dog named Sukie, who ran away from her crate at Newark Liberty International Airport after arriving in New Jersey from a shelter in Puerto Rico, has been found after going missing for a month. According to Amigos de los Animales Puerto Rico, Sukie was...
New concealed-carry gun limits for NJ advance, despite concerns
TRENTON – Despite concerns about whether the bill will hold up in court, an Assembly panel advanced legislation Monday that would create new rules limiting the concealed carrying of guns, after a Supreme Court decision wiped out the rationale that has made carry permits scarce in New Jersey. The...
Beautiful Leaf Peeping Sights Here in New Jersey You Want To See This Autumn
Almost everyone loves the colors of fall. As the leaves turn color it makes for a beautiful landscape around the Garden State. We have some great spots for the colors of Autumn and a chance to go "leaf peeping" here in New Jersey. One of my favorite places to see...
New Jersey restaurants and businesses face challenge of jumping high financial hurdles
For many restaurants, businesses, and hotels, everyone within the hospitality industry in New Jersey, the last couple of years has been like a heavyweight fight with just seemingly one blow after another they've had to come back from to come out on top. Just from an economic and financial standpoint,...
Amazing Jersey Shore Town Named Among Most Beautiful In America
There is no shortage of beauty in New Jersey. One town is more beautiful than the next, And now one New Jersey town has been listed among the most beautiful in the entire nation. No one needs to tell New Jersey residents that we live amongst some of the most...
These movies, perfect for Halloween, were filmed right here in NJ
Not everyone likes a scary movie, but if there's a best time to settle in for the evening, turn the lights off, and watch a horror flick, it's the month of October, with Halloween closing the month on the 31st. New Jersey has been proclaimed by the horror website Dread...
NJ Transit’s secret weapon to keep trains running on time
Now that the autumn leaves are falling NJ Transit has launched its two AquaTrack machines. According to NJ Transit spokesperson Jim Smith when leaves fall onto the rail lines, as the trains roll over them the leaves get pulverized and an oily substance is left on the tracks. “That can...
Is New Jersey One of the Rudest States in All of America?
Is New Jersey Rude? Guess that depends on your definition of rude. According to Google rude is defined as "offensively impolite or ill-mannered" and "having a startling abruptness" so maybe? or is it we just don't have time for nonsense? If you live here in New Jersey you know the answer and if you live outside Jersey, you should get on board and then there won't be any problems lol.
