Beach Radio

Beach Radio

Baby formula recall in New Jersey

Baby formula maker Abbott is recalling 2-ounce bottles of Ready-to-Feed Similac Liquid products. If you have any of the products listed below, throw them out. Similac Water (Sterilized) Similac NeoSure. Pedialyte Electrolyte Solution. Specific lot numbers for the products listed above can be found at the Similac website by clicking...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Beach Radio

A record high number of organs transplanted in NJ in September

NJ Sharing Network, the federally-designated nonprofit responsible for the recovery of donated organs and tissues in the state, announced an incredible milestone. They said 92 organs were transplanted in September, the most ever in a single month in the Garden State. NJ Sharing Network President and CEO Joe Roth said...
Beach Radio

NJ city buys fancy trash cans that each cost thousands of dollars

PATERSON — City officials have cleared the purchase of solar-powered trash cans as the latest Garden State community to embrace the pricey, green-minded self-compacting technology. On Oct. 11, the City Council approved spending $700,000 in state money (via the city’s Urban Enterprise Zone) to buy the solar-powered trash receptacles....
PATERSON, NJ
Beach Radio

This News Might Make New Jersey The Love Capital Of America

We love a good love story here in New Jersey and it turns out we’re pretty good at them as well, at least according to data on our divorce rate here in the Garden State. You would think with all of the New Jersey stresses we have to deal with, our relationships will eventually suffer and ultimately pay the price. But that is not what the statistics say.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Beach Radio

NJ Transit’s secret weapon to keep trains running on time

Now that the autumn leaves are falling NJ Transit has launched its two AquaTrack machines. According to NJ Transit spokesperson Jim Smith when leaves fall onto the rail lines, as the trains roll over them the leaves get pulverized and an oily substance is left on the tracks. “That can...
Beach Radio

Is New Jersey One of the Rudest States in All of America?

Is New Jersey Rude? Guess that depends on your definition of rude. According to Google rude is defined as "offensively impolite or ill-mannered" and "having a startling abruptness" so maybe? or is it we just don't have time for nonsense? If you live here in New Jersey you know the answer and if you live outside Jersey, you should get on board and then there won't be any problems lol.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Beach Radio

Toms River, NJ
My Beach Radio plays the best oldies and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Jersey Shore, New Jersey.

