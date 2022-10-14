Olivia Wilde just gave a speech that seemed to have relevance in several areas of her life. “Let’s face it, it’s not always easy to keep going,” the Don’t Worry Darling director, 38, told guests at the Elle Women in Hollywood event on Monday, October 17. ”In fact, sometimes it’s tempting to excuse ourselves from the burning hellfire of the misogyny that defines this business and say, ‘Good night, good luck, I’d rather eat glass for a living,’” she reportedly continued per Page Six. The high-profile event had Olivia saying that she still felt “energized” — and she’s nonetheless “motivated to keep fighting through the hellfire.”

