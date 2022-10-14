Read full article on original website
‘Harry Potter’ Stars: Where Are They Now?
All aboard the Hogwarts express! Over the course of 10 years, the stars of Harry Potter brought magic, mischief and more to millions of fans around the world. Based on the series of seven books by J.K. Rowling, stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint captured the hearts of viewers between 2001 and 2011. […]
CASETiFY’s Harry Potter Campaign Stars a Brooding Tom Felton
Harry Potter is back and the legacy continues to live on. With the upcoming release of a new game (Hogwart’s Legacy) and the continued theatrical releases of the Fantastic Beasts franchise, there are a lot of things for Harry Potter fans to be excited about. Now, CASETiFY has announced a new collection of Harry Potter phone cases and accessories with your favorite Slytherin, Tom Felton, giving his best smoldering look as the face of the campaign. Buy Harry Potter x CASETiFY collection $38+ The Harry Potter x CASETiFY collab first launched back in March, but the collection was so popular, the...
Mammals Teaser Trailer: Prime Video Shares First Look at James Corden and Sally Hawkins Series
James Corden returns to the world of comedy with Mammals!. Prime Video debuted the official teaser trailer and new images for the upcoming darkly comedic drama series starring Tony, Emmy, and BAFTA winner Corden and Oscar nominee Sally Hawkins. All six episodes of Mammals will premiere on Friday, November 11,...
Echo 3 Trailer: Luke Evans and Michiel Huisman Search for a Loved One in High-Octane Apple TV+ Drama
Apple TV+ is adding another exciting series to its already impressive line-up. The streaming service on Tuesday unveiled the trailer for Echo 3, the highly anticipated 10-episode, action-packed thriller from Academy Award-winning creator Mark Boal (The Hurt Locker, Zero Dark Thirty) and starring Luke Evans, Michiel Huisman, and Jessica Ann Collins.
Case 63 Trailer: Julianne Moore and Oscar Isaac Bend Time in Spotify Thriller
Some of the best, most addictive, star-studded fiction is found on Spotify!. That's certainly the case with the highly-anticipated new audio thriller, Case 63, starring, and executive produced by Academy and Emmy Award-winning Actress Julianne Moore and Golden Globe winner Oscar Isaac. Case 63 is a collaborative effort produced by...
Selma Blair Exits Dancing With the Stars Due to Health Concerns
Selma Blair's time on Dancing with the Stars came to an abrupt conclusion Monday night. The actress announced during the latest episode of the Disney+ series that she would be departing due to health concerns related to her multiple sclerosis. "You know I've been monitored and in touch with my...
Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the Week of 10-17-22: Kristen Forces Brady's Hand
We've got disappointing news if you hoped Brady would double-cross Kristen after he got what he wanted. According to spoilers for Days of Our Lives during the week of 10-17-22, Brady dumps Chloe and moves in with Kristen after the antidote reverses Marlena's condition. Brady's family should quickly figure out...
House of the Dragon Season Finale Trailer: The War Begins
The end is nigh, but the battle is only just beginning. HBO dropped the official trailer for House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 10, and it picks up in the immediate aftermath of the penultimate episode of the season. Rhaenys, who just escaped King's Landing by the skin of...
‘Babylon’ Goes Wide: This Is What a Smart Oscar Play Looks Like
The last 24 hours saw an extraordinary game of awards movies playing musical chairs. Sony’s “A Man Called Otto” with Tom Hanks exchanged its Christmas wide release plan for a limited one — a dupe of the plan initially embraced by Damian Chazelle’s “Babylon” (Paramount), which was originally intended as a Christmas Day platform release with expansion January 13. Now this starry epic about scandalous old Hollywood is now going wide in over 3,000 theaters starting December 23. The wide release is not a standard pattern for awards titles, but a lot has changed since the last conventional awards year of...
Olivia Wilde Gives Speech About Fighting Through ‘Hellfire’ Amid Nanny Drama
Olivia Wilde just gave a speech that seemed to have relevance in several areas of her life. “Let’s face it, it’s not always easy to keep going,” the Don’t Worry Darling director, 38, told guests at the Elle Women in Hollywood event on Monday, October 17. ”In fact, sometimes it’s tempting to excuse ourselves from the burning hellfire of the misogyny that defines this business and say, ‘Good night, good luck, I’d rather eat glass for a living,’” she reportedly continued per Page Six. The high-profile event had Olivia saying that she still felt “energized” — and she’s nonetheless “motivated to keep fighting through the hellfire.”
Watch The Good Doctor Online: Season 6 Episode 3
Did the team manage to save a famous marriage counselor?. On The Good Doctor Season 6 Episode 3, things took a harsh turn when the doctors found themselves under media scrutiny. Meanwhile, Morgan quickly spotted some big changes in the hospital after not taking her job. What did she do...
2022 Critics Choice Documentary Awards: Fire of Love, Good Night Oppy Lead Nominees
The Critics Choice Documentary nominees have been announced. Fire of Love secured seven total nominations, leading the pack, while Good Night Oppy managed six. “This year’s nominees prove that documentaries of all lengths and formats are advancing nonfiction media like never before,” said Christopher Campbell, co-president of the Critics Choice Association Documentary Branch.
Interview with the Vampire Post Mortem: Kalyne Coleman Talks Louis's Outburst & Grace's Reaction
Interview with the Vampire is a bonafide hit. The AMC series has already been quickly renewed for a season two and is taking the internet by storm. A brilliant reimagining of the Anne Rice classic, the series has crafted a compelling narrative, and an excellent cast brings it to life.
9-1-1 Exclusive Clip: Athena & Company Investigate a Home Invasion
Detective Buck oddly has a nice ring to it. When Athena and the 118 work together on a case, you know it will be a special hour. And it looks like we will get some of that magic when we see them team up in 9-1-1 Season 6 Episode 5, which will see a string of home invasions across the city.
Step Up: High Water Season 3 Episode 1 Review: Kryptonite
It took a while, some creative changes, and a home change, but we're back!. Step Up: High Water Season 3 Episode 1 picks up a little after Sage Odom's bus is intercepted by the police, and he is taken into custody. This effectively halts his anticipated tour, throwing everyone into...
The Rookie Season 5 Episode 4 Review: The Choice
It's the end of one of the most notable sagas in the show's history. Rosalind Dyer met her maker on The Rookie Season 5 Episode 4, and while it wasn't at John's hand the way she intended, it's still a shocking development for everyone to wrap their head around. And...
The Resident Round Table: Ian Hits Lows and ConDad & Gigi Steal the Show
Ian's addiction was front and center on The Resident Season 6 Episode 4, and it was shocking how far he went to keep his issues under wraps and how it impacted Cade. The hour also saw Devon being a great doctor and Conrad and Gigi spending some quality time together.
Below Deck Season 10 Trailer Hints at Captain Lee Rosbach's Exit
It's hard to believe that Below Deck Season 10 gets underway next month. The premiere date (November 21) and trailer were unveiled over the weekend at BravoCon, leaving us with a lot of questions. Captain Lee Rosbach returns alongside Chef Rachel Hargrove (third season) and Chief Stew Fraser Oldender (second...
