Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Grandfather Of Grammy Award-Winning Artist Will.I.Am Vanished In Los Angeles, California And Has Never Been FoundThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedLos Angeles, CA
I Never Planned to be Divorced and Poor in Middle Age. I Thought I'd Be Married With Money.Elle SilverLos Angeles, CA
This Is the Best Steakhouse in California This YearLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Conditions for obtaining the Los Angeles housing lotteryDevoLos Angeles, CA
Hollywood Fried Chicken Restaurant Finally OpensGreyson FLos Angeles, CA
Related
TV Fanatic
2022 Critics Choice Documentary Awards: Fire of Love, Good Night Oppy Lead Nominees
The Critics Choice Documentary nominees have been announced. Fire of Love secured seven total nominations, leading the pack, while Good Night Oppy managed six. “This year’s nominees prove that documentaries of all lengths and formats are advancing nonfiction media like never before,” said Christopher Campbell, co-president of the Critics Choice Association Documentary Branch.
TV Fanatic
Case 63 Trailer: Julianne Moore and Oscar Isaac Bend Time in Spotify Thriller
Some of the best, most addictive, star-studded fiction is found on Spotify!. That's certainly the case with the highly-anticipated new audio thriller, Case 63, starring, and executive produced by Academy and Emmy Award-winning Actress Julianne Moore and Golden Globe winner Oscar Isaac. Case 63 is a collaborative effort produced by...
TV Fanatic
NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 2 Review: Of Value
You wouldn't think that missing architects would fall within the OSP's bailiwick. And yet they did on NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 2 using the most tangential of reasoning. The Sandhagens had done work with the Seabees, including a missile command center built into a mountain. Yes, the kind...
‘Babylon’ Goes Wide: This Is What a Smart Oscar Play Looks Like
The last 24 hours saw an extraordinary game of awards movies playing musical chairs. Sony’s “A Man Called Otto” with Tom Hanks exchanged its Christmas wide release plan for a limited one — a dupe of the plan initially embraced by Damian Chazelle’s “Babylon” (Paramount), which was originally intended as a Christmas Day platform release with expansion January 13. Now this starry epic about scandalous old Hollywood is now going wide in over 3,000 theaters starting December 23. The wide release is not a standard pattern for awards titles, but a lot has changed since the last conventional awards year of...
TV Fanatic
Echo 3 Trailer: Luke Evans and Michiel Huisman Search for a Loved One in High-Octane Apple TV+ Drama
Apple TV+ is adding another exciting series to its already impressive line-up. The streaming service on Tuesday unveiled the trailer for Echo 3, the highly anticipated 10-episode, action-packed thriller from Academy Award-winning creator Mark Boal (The Hurt Locker, Zero Dark Thirty) and starring Luke Evans, Michiel Huisman, and Jessica Ann Collins.
TV Fanatic
Selma Blair Exits Dancing With the Stars Due to Health Concerns
Selma Blair's time on Dancing with the Stars came to an abrupt conclusion Monday night. The actress announced during the latest episode of the Disney+ series that she would be departing due to health concerns related to her multiple sclerosis. "You know I've been monitored and in touch with my...
Olivia Wilde Gives Speech About Fighting Through ‘Hellfire’ Amid Nanny Drama
Olivia Wilde just gave a speech that seemed to have relevance in several areas of her life. “Let’s face it, it’s not always easy to keep going,” the Don’t Worry Darling director, 38, told guests at the Elle Women in Hollywood event on Monday, October 17. ”In fact, sometimes it’s tempting to excuse ourselves from the burning hellfire of the misogyny that defines this business and say, ‘Good night, good luck, I’d rather eat glass for a living,’” she reportedly continued per Page Six. The high-profile event had Olivia saying that she still felt “energized” — and she’s nonetheless “motivated to keep fighting through the hellfire.”
TV Fanatic
The Rookie Season 5 Episode 4 Review: The Choice
It's the end of one of the most notable sagas in the show's history. Rosalind Dyer met her maker on The Rookie Season 5 Episode 4, and while it wasn't at John's hand the way she intended, it's still a shocking development for everyone to wrap their head around. And...
TV Fanatic
Watch The Good Doctor Online: Season 6 Episode 3
Did the team manage to save a famous marriage counselor?. On The Good Doctor Season 6 Episode 3, things took a harsh turn when the doctors found themselves under media scrutiny. Meanwhile, Morgan quickly spotted some big changes in the hospital after not taking her job. What did she do...
15 Terrifying Details About The Unsolved Mystery That Inspired Netflix's "The Watcher"
One of The Watcher's letters advised the family not to let their young children play in the basement. "I would [be] very afraid if I were them. It is far away from the rest of the house. If you were upstairs you would never hear them scream."
TV Fanatic
East New York Season 1 Episode 3 Review: The Small Things
East New York Season 1 Episode 3 asked that pivotal question, and it seemed like the answer was yes (despite what Killian thought). But if Regina doesn't learn to play the political game, she might not be able to continue doing that work. Regina and Deputy Mayor Sharpe again butted...
TV Fanatic
Watch All American: Homecoming Online: Season 2 Episode 2
Did Simone manage to find some peace with her teammates?. On All American: Homecoming Season 2 Episode 2, Spring semester was underway and it was time for Simone to ponder how to move forward. Meanwhile, Damon was stressed that his decision will affect those around him. Elsewhere, Keisha was all...
TV Fanatic
Step Up: High Water Season 3 Episode 1 Review: Kryptonite
It took a while, some creative changes, and a home change, but we're back!. Step Up: High Water Season 3 Episode 1 picks up a little after Sage Odom's bus is intercepted by the police, and he is taken into custody. This effectively halts his anticipated tour, throwing everyone into...
TV Fanatic
Mammals Teaser Trailer: Prime Video Shares First Look at James Corden and Sally Hawkins Series
James Corden returns to the world of comedy with Mammals!. Prime Video debuted the official teaser trailer and new images for the upcoming darkly comedic drama series starring Tony, Emmy, and BAFTA winner Corden and Oscar nominee Sally Hawkins. All six episodes of Mammals will premiere on Friday, November 11,...
Comments / 0