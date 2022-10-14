Brothers reverse plea to guilty in car-bomb murder trial

Read full article on original website
2 killed in stabbing in southwest Germany, suspect detained
BERLIN (AP) — Two people were killed and another seriously wounded in a stabbing Tuesday in southwestern Germany, police said. The suspected assailant was detained. Police said that they were alerted to the stabbing in a suburb of the city of Ludwigshafen on Tuesday afternoon. The 25-year-old suspect, a Somali citizen, initially fled the scene and was detained in a drugstore.
Serb arrested in Hungary for alleged war crimes in Kosovo
PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — The Kosovar prosecutors’ office on Tuesday said an ethnic Serb accused of killing ethnic Albanians in 1999 was arrested in Hungary. A statement said the Serb man identified as S.S. was arrested in the Hungarian capital Budapest based on an international arrest warrant.
Suspected serial killer appears in court in South Africa
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South African women’s rights groups and sex workers demonstrated outside a Johannesburg court on Tuesday as a 21-year-old man appeared in connection with the discovery of six decomposed bodies believed to be those of sex workers. The man appeared in the dock with his face...
