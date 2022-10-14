Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Yardbarker
Richard Jefferson Wildly Claims Bronny James Would Be The Second-Best Shooter On The Lakers Right Now
The Los Angeles Lakers last season put up an incredible team on paper. With a proven duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis at the helm, the Lakers added former MVP, Russell Westbrook. While the move seemed like a decent move initially it turned out to be horrendous for the Lakers in hindsight. Injuries and fit were certainly a big reason for the same.
Yardbarker
Julius Randle likens new Knicks PG Jalen Brunson to Lonzo Ball
New York Knicks‘ starting power forward Julius Randle looks rejuvenated ahead of the season opener on Wednesday. His preseason play showed promising signs that this season would be different from the passive-aggressive Randle we saw last season. He has constantly praised Jalen Brunson in the training camp and preseason....
Yardbarker
Tobias Harris Says James Harden Has Become The Leader Of The Sixers: “He Wants The Group To Be At Its Best.”
It’s been that sort of an offseason where the big names are ready to make big sacrifices to win the NBA 2022-23 title. Recently, Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden said he was willing to do what it takes on and off the court for his maiden ring and the fourth for the outfit. And his attitude hasn’t gone unnoticed by his teammates so far.
Yardbarker
Chicago Bulls Finalize 2022-23 Roster
The Chicago Bulls have some big aspirations entering the 2022-23 season after finally making the playoffs last year. The team aspires to advance further than they did last season, as laid out by Arturas Karnisovas in his opening presser. One of the themes Karnisovas and head coach Billy Donovan preached...
Yardbarker
Ben Simmons’ Preseason Came To An Embarrassing End
All eyes have been on Ben Simmons of the Brooklyn Nets during the preseason. It has been a long time since fans have seen Simmons play professional basketball, as he sat out half a season with the Philadelphia 76ers last year and then didn’t play a single game with the Nets after being traded due to a lower back injury.
Yardbarker
LeBron James Speaks On Russell Westbrook Coming Off The Bench: "I Really Don't Have An Opinion. I Think Whatever It Takes For Our Team To Be As Well Equipped, And For Guys To Feel As Comfortable As Possible."
Russell Westbrook came off the bench for the Los Angeles Lakers during their preseason game against the Sacramento Kings. There's no doubt that this was a departure from his usual role as starting point guard. LeBron James spoke about Russell Westbrook being the sixth man for the Los Angeles Lakers,...
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan Once Claimed That Playing For UNC Tar Heels Brought Him More Pleasure Than Playing For Chicago Bulls: "It Was An Opportunity To Prove Myself."
There is no doubt that Michael Jordan is well known for his time with the Chicago Bulls. He won six championships with the franchise and showed that he is the greatest player to ever play the game of basketball during his tenure. However, in a 2005 interview with Marvin R....
Yardbarker
Darvin Ham Explains A Major Change To The Lakers
For months now, people have wondered what Russell Westbrook‘s future with the Los Angeles Lakers will look like. Would he remain a starter for the team, even with the troubles he’s faced, or would he become a bench player?. There were even some wondering if he would be...
Yardbarker
Juan Toscano-Anderson Explains The Difference In Playing For The Lakers Rather Than The Warriors: "The Lakers Are like Jay Z... They've Been So Good For So Long. They Are Like The Team In The NBA."
Juan Toscano-Anderson had to take a long way around to get to the NBA. JTA went undrafted in 2015, after which he spent some time playing in Mexico and Venezuela, before finally getting a chance with Golden State's G League affiliate team, the Santa Cruz Warriors in 2018. Toscano-Anderson would...
Yardbarker
Source: CBA rule preventing Lakers from reuniting with F Stanley Johnson
Despite the potential for a Hollywood reunion, the Los Angeles Lakers will be barred by a little thing called the NBA Collective Bargaining Agreement. The Utah Jazz announced over the weekend that they have waived veteran wing Stanley Johnson as part of their final roster cuts before the regular season. Johnson was acquired from the Lakers along with Talen Horton-Tucker as part of the Patrick Beverley trade in July.
Yardbarker
Mitchell Robinson Had A Hilarious Response After Reporter Claimed That Former Teammate Alec Burks Wasn't A True Point Guard: "That's Rude"
The New York Knicks had a terrible 2021-22 season. After a season where one of their players massively over-performed in Julius Randle, the Knicks who had made the playoffs, missed out of the top 10 in the Eastern Conference and couldn't even make it to the play-in tournament. For multiple...
Yardbarker
Watch: Houston Rockets Head Coach Stephen Silas Got Emotional After A Reporter Recited Kevin Porter Jr.‘s “This Team Saved My Life”
The Houston Rockets are expected to be among the worst teams in the league this season, but they still have a lot going for them. In one corner is Kevin Porter Jr., who has the potential to be a star despite a couple of concerning moments throughout his young career.
Yardbarker
Anthony Davis Gets Real On Lakers' Struggles During Last Two Seasons: "For Me, I Tried Not To Get Too High Or Too Low."
Anthony Davis is going to be the reason for the Los Angeles Lakers either being a competitive playoff team or not. AD was supposed to be a generational player who could lead a franchise, but we haven't seen that aspect of AD yet, who is decidedly No. 2 on the Lakers behind LeBron James. The team will play through AD this season according to LeBron and Darvin Ham, which means the torch can finally be passed.
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Debate Whether They Would Rather Have 25-Year-Old LeBron James Or 32-Year-Old LeBron James: "Miami Heat Bron Was On A Different Planet As A Player."
LeBron James' longevity means that he has enjoyed various phases in his career where he has dominated in different ways. The King has been the league's face for nearly 2 decades now, winning championships and MVPs at various points during that time. And while the 2000s were when the league was introduced to LeBron, it's the 2010s when he truly flourished.
Yardbarker
The Nets Got Some Bad News About Valued Vets
The Brooklyn Nets will need to come out of the gate swinging when the new NBA season begins this week. While they weren’t the worst team in the league last year, they had a very disappointing season and were swept in the opening round of the playoffs (they were the only team to get swept in the postseason, by the way).
Comments / 0