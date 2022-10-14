Read full article on original website
Area Trick-Or-Treat, Events, Plus Parade Dates and Times
Below are the Halloween parades, trick-or-treat dates and times, and events in area communities. East Alton Halloween Parade, 7 p.m. Wood River Halloween Parade, 10:30 a.m. Hartford Halloween Parade, 1 p.m. Edwardsville Halloween Parade, 6:30 p.m. Alton Halloween Parade, 7 p.m. Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday...
Tesla to open a massive warehouse in Illinois
Tesla signed a lease for a massive warehouse spanning almost 667,000 square feet of space in Illinois, according to a report by the Courier-Tribune citing a CBRE market report. The warehouse is located south of Interstate 270 at Gateway TradePort, a planned industrial park in Pontoon Beach. Although Tesla’s plans for the warehouse are not yet known, it’s currently under construction at 1202 Parkway off I-270 and Illinois Route 111.
Jackie R. Trusty
Jackie R. Trusty, 90, died at 4:35 a.m. Monday, October 17, 2022, at River Crossing of Alton. Born May 14, 1932, in East Alton, he was the son of Oscar R. and Margie A. (Cole) Trusty. Mr. Trusty served with the U.S. Navy during the Korean War and was a member of Christway Church in Godfrey.
Historic, controversial mural in Edwardsville is awaiting demolition
A controversial mural from 1969 over the way it depicted slavery will be destroyed.
City Of Edwardsville Takes Steps to Earn "Bicycle Friendly Community’" Recognition
EDWARDSVILLE – Over the past year, the City has picked up the pace in its quest to become a more bicycle- and pedestrian-friendly community. Edwardsville has a Bicycle-Pedestrian Master Plan, which was crafted over months of research, public input and data collection and approved by the City Council in August.
Lane Closure - IL 162 In Madison County
PONTOON BEACH– The Illinois Department of Transportation announces a lane closure on IL 162 at the I-255 interchange beginning on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, weather permitting. Two-way traffic will be maintained by the use of temporary traffic signals. This closure is needed to perform bridge maintenance and it should be completed by mid-November 2022.
Where to see fall foliage in the St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS — Autumn is taking its hold on St. Louis, bringing cooler weather, pumpkin spice and cozy sweaters. It also means the green landscape is giving way to vibrant reds, oranges and yellows, and there's no shortage of great places to catch the changing colors. The bi-state's great...
Queen of Hearts Drawing Tuesday estimated at $450,000
All eyes will turn towards Waterloo Tuesday night.
St. Peters BBQ named Jack Daniel’s grand champion
A popular St. Peters barbecue joint has claimed its second world championship in less than a year, as the St. Louis area lays claim to having the best barbecue in the nation.
5th & Missouri Transit Center In East St. Louis To Receive $70,000 For Project
BELLEVILLE - On the heels of the recent opening of the “Transit Stop Transformation Project" at the Belleville Transit Center and the unveiling of the one at the North Hanley Transit Center set for mid-October – Citizens for Modern Transit (CMT), AARP in St. Louis, St. Clair County Transit District and Metro Transit today announced that the 5th & Missouri Transit Center in East St. Louis will be the location for its next transformation. St. Clair County Transit District’s Board of Trustees has approved $70,000 for the project.
Tesla to open massive warehouse in Metro East
Electric car manufacturer Tesla has plans to open a massive warehouse south of Interstate 270 in the Metro East. The company signed a lease for nearly 667,000 square feet of space at Gateway TradePort, a planned industrial park in Pontoon Beach, according to a market report from commercial real estate firm CBRE.
Lantz Homes and Whitetail Design Studio Launch a New Design-Build Collaboration to Better Serve Home and Business Owners in the Metro East
EDWARDSVILLE – When home and business owners in the St. Louis Metro East take on a new building or remodeling project, they’re often forced to play middleman between their contractor and their interior designer. This lack of cohesion and communication between teams can result in missed deadlines, skyrocketing budgets, and disappointed clients.
2 Cities in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, two cities in the beautiful state of Missouri were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Pauline Frances Jones
Pauline Frances Jones, 79, died at 6:51 p.m. on Monday, October 17, 2022 at her residence. She was born November 11, 1942 in Alton the daughter of the late Frank and Dorothy (Lohr) Cambron. She worked at Kroger and Park n Shop for many years. On April 14, 1961 in...
New electric supplier for Bethalto
Starting early next year, Bethalto residents may notice a change on their electric bill. The village is part of the popular electric aggregation program like most other municipalities around the region. They recently renegotiated a new contract with a new supplier: Constellation NewEnergy. The rate they negotiated is slightly lower...
Millstadt Optimist Club hosts 21st annual BBQ Chili Cook-off
The 21st annual BBQ Chili Cook-off is happening Sunday, October 16 in Millstadt, Illinois.
Eileen Mae Brooks
Eileen Mae Brooks, 85, has been called Home, Sunday, October 16, 2022. Born April 29, 1937 in Adams, WI, she was the daughter of Fred A. and Edna M. (Shafman) Gerard. Eileen worked 27 1/2 years for Owens-IL Glass Company before retiring. She later worked in the cafeteria for the Wood River-Hartford School District #15 as well as Bethalto Hardee's.
Three Hour Drive To This Town For Halloween Could Be Absolute Best
We are less than two weeks away from Halloween. For some of us, it is the most enjoyable holiday of the year. Yes, even more than Christmas. You get to decorate in scary ways, dress in costume etc. Some towns go over the top with activities for Halloween. Eureka Missouri may be the best town for this holiday. Either for a day trip or a weekend. Lets see why.
Godfrey announces aggregate power program change
GODFREY — Constellation NewEnergy has been named the new electric aggregation program administrator for Godfrey. Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick said electric rates are going to increase but, by staying with the program, residents will see lower rates than directly through Ameren. To continue with the program, residents need to do nothing, village officials said Monday.
EHS Principal Dr. Stuart Describes Homecoming Week As "Huge Success"
EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville High School Principal Steve Stuart reflected on this year's homecoming festivities and said between the game, dance, and all the other week-long activities it was a huge success. "More than 1,600 tickets were sold for the dance," he said. "It has been a long while since we...
