Top Industry Experts Presenting at Free Business and Economic OutlookBuilding Indiana BusinessValparaiso, IN
Indiana is Home to One of the Deadliest Lakes in the CountryTravel MavenIndiana State
CLH’s Alexia Perez Joins INCPAS Young Pros Leadership Academy (YPLA)Building Indiana BusinessIndiana State
Man Faces 52 Charges For $27 Million Fraud SchemeTaxBuzzValparaiso, IN
hometownnewsnow.com
Disabled Boat Claimed by Storm
(Michigan City, IN) - A pleasure boat in Michigan City was heavily damaged from being repeatedly slammed against a concrete wall by high waves during the storm. Service 1 Marine owner Bob Stratton said the 36 foot boat was heading here from Chicago when it ran out of gas on Saturday.
thelansingjournal.com
Video: From plain to perfection – decorating fall desserts at Calumet Bakery
LANSING, Ill. (October 14, 2022) – The fall season is in full swing at Calumet Bakery, as pumpkins, leaves, skulls, and other Halloween and Day of the Dead desserts stock the trays behind the glass. But before the treats make their way to the front of the store, they must be decorated to perfection in the kitchen, which is where The Lansing Journal joined 20-year decorating veteran Lucy:
Inside Indiana Business
Franciscan Health Cancer Munster using Illuccix
Patients outside of central Indiana now able to get a potential life-saving state-of the art prostate cancer scan… plus there’s a Fishers, Indiana health science connection. We have more in this week’s Business of Health.
abc57.com
The Humane Society of Elkhart County waiving adoption fees for pet food donations
St. Joe businesses preparing for the colder months — as temps... Schools, community leaders pushing drug free message ahead of... We could see our first snowflakes of the season today. Even as temperatures drop, risks for mosquito-borne illness remain... Overnight showers turn into rain/snow mix. Sunshine to start the...
hometownnewsnow.com
Two Houses Burn Again on Same Morning
(Michigan City, IN) - There were two house fires in Michigan City this morning. Officials said the structures in the 1600 block of Tennessee Street and Coolspring Avenue were heavily damaged. According to the fire department, a smoke detector in one of the residences woke up a sleeping couple, whose...
WNDU
Tricia Sloma celebrates 30 years at WNDU!
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - We are celebrating one of our own on Monday, as Tricia Sloma has helped you start your day with a smile for 30 years now!. Tricia started her career at WNDU by working for AgDay and on the radio. She quickly moved to the desk and anchored the morning show. At that point, the newscast was just 30 minutes long – two hours less than what it is now!
22 WSBT
First snowfall of season seen in spots
The first snow of the season will came Monday night for many across Michiana. A winter weather advisory was in effect for Elkhart, Koscuisko, LaGrange, Marshall, and eastern St. Joseph Co., IN and Cass and St. Joseph Co., MI until 1 a.m. Tuesday. Snowfall accumulations across the advisory ranged from...
Snow possible in Chicago area, Northwest Indiana on Monday
CHICAGO - Prepare for winter weather: Chicago-area residents could see flurries on Monday, and lake effect snow and rain are possible in Northwest Indiana. The National Weather Service said that reduced visibility is possible, and wind gusts will be 30 to 35 miles per hour. The weather is expected to...
Lean Kitchen Company Expanding to Valparaiso
The owners are also opening a new business called Well Fed Athletes
hometownnewsnow.com
House Fire in Michigan City
(Michigan City, IN) - A house caught fire in Michigan City this morning. At about 5:40 a.m., firefighters were called to the 1600 block of Tennessee Street to report heavy smoke and flames coming from the home. Further details, so far, have not been released by the fire department. However,...
hometownnewsnow.com
Storm Produces Power Outages
(La Porte County, IN) - The gusty winds from yesterday and this morning have produced power outages throughout the area. According to NIPSCO, there were 464 customers without power in the Michigan City area before 6 a.m. There were also 257 NIPSCO customers without service in the La Porte area.
hometownnewsnow.com
Marquerite Schroeder
Marguerite Elizabeth Schroeder, 84, of La Porte, Indiana, passed away Thursday, October 13, 2022 at Miller's Health and Rehab in La Porte, IN. She was born March 1, 1938 in Rolling Prairie, Indiana, the daughter of Ralph William Harris and Edith (Reese) Harris. On August 2, 1969, in Rolling Prairie, IN, Marguerite married Ervin L. Schroeder, who preceded her in death on October 15, 2017.
laportecounty.life
Local favorite Rich Hardesty and his band playing December 30 concert with Head Honchos at La Porte Civic Auditorium
The La Porte Civic Auditorium welcomes hometown musical artist Rich Hardesty and his band, the Little Nashvilles, for a concert on Friday, December 30. The concert begins at 6 p.m. with Head Honchos. Doors open at 5 p.m. The concert is part of the La Porte Civic Auditorium Event Series.
WNDU
Salem’s Haunted House opens in South Bend this weekend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Some Michiana homeowners are gearing up for Halloween in big ways, including one South Bend man who created a haunted house in his backyard. Tim Seward started ‘Salem’s Haunted House’ 5 five years ago, and he’s expanded every year since. The...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Merrillville issues permit for million-square-foot building
A permit has been issued for the Region's first million-square-foot industrial building. It's part of the Silos at Sanders Farm development coming to Merrillville. Town council member Shawn Pettit says the permit brought in $325,000 in permit fees and called it "a historical event." "There's not a million-square-foot building in Lake County at all. We're the first ones to get that, so that's a feather in our cap," Pettit said during last week's council meeting.
thechicagogenius.com
Redirection of South Shore Line Drops Indiana Riders Directly Into Lake Michigan
GARY, IN — Amid ridership approaching pre-pandemic levels and a continuing labor shortage with no end in sight, Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District (NICTD) has announced they will be redirecting South Shore Line services to replace all outgoing Indiana stops with one terminating station in the middle of Lake Michigan.
Winter Weather Advisory Canceled in Porter, Jasper Counties
The National Weather Service has canceled a winter weather advisory for Porter and Jasper counties in northwest Indiana, as the bulk of the lake-effect snow that was expected to hit the region has moved off to the east. The advisory went into effect at 6 p.m., but was canceled just...
hometownnewsnow.com
Firefighters Applauded for Dousing Major Blaze
(La Porte, IN) - Everyone involved in putting out what could have been the largest fire in the history of La Porte was recognized last night. La Porte Fire Chief Andy Snyder presented the October 5 blaze at the old American Rubber plant during last night's city council meeting. He also named each of the firefighters present during the meeting.
hometownnewsnow.com
Leaf Pick Up Scheduled
(Michigan City, IN) - The Michigan City Street Department will begin fall leaf pickup on Monday, October 31. Residents who want weekly pickups of their leaves may use compost/yard waste bags available from area merchants, according to the mayor's office. Officials said that leaves in paper yard bags or 32-gallon...
buildingindiana.com
$40 Million Awarded in South Bend – Elkhart Region READI Funds
The South Bend – Elkhart Regional Development Authority (RDA) awarded $40 million in Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative grant funds to 19 of Quality of Place projects and set aside $7 million for programmatic funding during its meeting at the Beacon Health Elkhart Health and Aquatics Center. The $40 million in READI grant funding will be leveraged to infuse $465 million of total regional investments across the Quality of Place projects.
