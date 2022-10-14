ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Porte, IN

hometownnewsnow.com

Disabled Boat Claimed by Storm

(Michigan City, IN) - A pleasure boat in Michigan City was heavily damaged from being repeatedly slammed against a concrete wall by high waves during the storm. Service 1 Marine owner Bob Stratton said the 36 foot boat was heading here from Chicago when it ran out of gas on Saturday.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
thelansingjournal.com

Video: From plain to perfection – decorating fall desserts at Calumet Bakery

LANSING, Ill. (October 14, 2022) – The fall season is in full swing at Calumet Bakery, as pumpkins, leaves, skulls, and other Halloween and Day of the Dead desserts stock the trays behind the glass. But before the treats make their way to the front of the store, they must be decorated to perfection in the kitchen, which is where The Lansing Journal joined 20-year decorating veteran Lucy:
LANSING, IL
Inside Indiana Business

Franciscan Health Cancer Munster using Illuccix

Patients outside of central Indiana now able to get a potential life-saving state-of the art prostate cancer scan… plus there’s a Fishers, Indiana health science connection. We have more in this week’s Business of Health.
MUNSTER, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Two Houses Burn Again on Same Morning

(Michigan City, IN) - There were two house fires in Michigan City this morning. Officials said the structures in the 1600 block of Tennessee Street and Coolspring Avenue were heavily damaged. According to the fire department, a smoke detector in one of the residences woke up a sleeping couple, whose...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
WNDU

Tricia Sloma celebrates 30 years at WNDU!

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - We are celebrating one of our own on Monday, as Tricia Sloma has helped you start your day with a smile for 30 years now!. Tricia started her career at WNDU by working for AgDay and on the radio. She quickly moved to the desk and anchored the morning show. At that point, the newscast was just 30 minutes long – two hours less than what it is now!
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

First snowfall of season seen in spots

The first snow of the season will came Monday night for many across Michiana. A winter weather advisory was in effect for Elkhart, Koscuisko, LaGrange, Marshall, and eastern St. Joseph Co., IN and Cass and St. Joseph Co., MI until 1 a.m. Tuesday. Snowfall accumulations across the advisory ranged from...
ELKHART, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

House Fire in Michigan City

(Michigan City, IN) - A house caught fire in Michigan City this morning. At about 5:40 a.m., firefighters were called to the 1600 block of Tennessee Street to report heavy smoke and flames coming from the home. Further details, so far, have not been released by the fire department. However,...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Storm Produces Power Outages

(La Porte County, IN) - The gusty winds from yesterday and this morning have produced power outages throughout the area. According to NIPSCO, there were 464 customers without power in the Michigan City area before 6 a.m. There were also 257 NIPSCO customers without service in the La Porte area.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Marquerite Schroeder

Marguerite Elizabeth Schroeder, 84, of La Porte, Indiana, passed away Thursday, October 13, 2022 at Miller's Health and Rehab in La Porte, IN. She was born March 1, 1938 in Rolling Prairie, Indiana, the daughter of Ralph William Harris and Edith (Reese) Harris. On August 2, 1969, in Rolling Prairie, IN, Marguerite married Ervin L. Schroeder, who preceded her in death on October 15, 2017.
LA PORTE, IN
WNDU

Salem’s Haunted House opens in South Bend this weekend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Some Michiana homeowners are gearing up for Halloween in big ways, including one South Bend man who created a haunted house in his backyard. Tim Seward started ‘Salem’s Haunted House’ 5 five years ago, and he’s expanded every year since. The...
SOUTH BEND, IN
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Merrillville issues permit for million-square-foot building

A permit has been issued for the Region's first million-square-foot industrial building. It's part of the Silos at Sanders Farm development coming to Merrillville. Town council member Shawn Pettit says the permit brought in $325,000 in permit fees and called it "a historical event." "There's not a million-square-foot building in Lake County at all. We're the first ones to get that, so that's a feather in our cap," Pettit said during last week's council meeting.
MERRILLVILLE, IN
thechicagogenius.com

Redirection of South Shore Line Drops Indiana Riders Directly Into Lake Michigan

GARY, IN — Amid ridership approaching pre-pandemic levels and a continuing labor shortage with no end in sight, Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District (NICTD) has announced they will be redirecting South Shore Line services to replace all outgoing Indiana stops with one terminating station in the middle of Lake Michigan.
CHICAGO, IL
hometownnewsnow.com

Firefighters Applauded for Dousing Major Blaze

(La Porte, IN) - Everyone involved in putting out what could have been the largest fire in the history of La Porte was recognized last night. La Porte Fire Chief Andy Snyder presented the October 5 blaze at the old American Rubber plant during last night's city council meeting. He also named each of the firefighters present during the meeting.
LA PORTE, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Leaf Pick Up Scheduled

(Michigan City, IN) - The Michigan City Street Department will begin fall leaf pickup on Monday, October 31. Residents who want weekly pickups of their leaves may use compost/yard waste bags available from area merchants, according to the mayor's office. Officials said that leaves in paper yard bags or 32-gallon...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
buildingindiana.com

$40 Million Awarded in South Bend – Elkhart Region READI Funds

The South Bend – Elkhart Regional Development Authority (RDA) awarded $40 million in Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative grant funds to 19 of Quality of Place projects and set aside $7 million for programmatic funding during its meeting at the Beacon Health Elkhart Health and Aquatics Center. The $40 million in READI grant funding will be leveraged to infuse $465 million of total regional investments across the Quality of Place projects.
SOUTH BEND, IN

