Pennsylvania State

Wolf Administration Proposes Profit-Sharing Agreement ​with Medical Assistance Managed Care Organizations, Ensuring Taxpayer Dollars Benefit Vulnerable Pennsylvanians

 4 days ago
pa.gov

Department of Human Services Recognizes Work of Child Care Providers, Highlights New State Child Care Tax Credit Available to Help Working Families

Carlisle, PA - Department of Human Services (DHS) Acting Secretary Meg Snead today visited Carlisle Early Education Center to thank child care center staff and providers who enrich young minds through early education and allow parents to go to work every day knowing their children are safe. Acting Secretary Snead also highlighted the Wolf Administration and General Assembly’s $25 million investment in the new child care tax credit program, which can help ease child care costs for working families.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
explore venango

Venango County Receives Over $1.3 Million in State Funds to Support Economic Development, Opportunities of Pennsylvania’s Coal-Impacted Communities

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Governor Tom Wolf on Monday joined Gayle Manchin, Federal Co-Chair for the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC), and his gubernatorial peers of the Appalachian region to announce more than $6.9 million being devoted to Pennsylvania’s coal communities to support economic development projects for improved opportunities.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
WITF

Pennsylvania election 2022: Where governor candidates Mastriano, Shapiro stand on rural health care, broadband, and agriculture

The winner of the 2022 Pennsylvania race for governor will have the authority to address a wide range of issues affecting roughly 3.4 million people. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pa.gov

Gov. Wolf Highlights Key Jobs, Education Investments during His Administration Contributing to Prosperity of Appalachian Region

Governor Tom Wolf highlighted the efforts throughout his administration to strengthen Pennsylvania and the Appalachian region by investing in workforce development and education, and attracting businesses to the area today at the Appalachian Regional Commission’s (ARC) One Appalachia Connection & Collaboration conference. “For more than 50 years, Pennsylvania has...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Pennsylvania’s pandemic water aid program will end Oct. 28

A $43 million federally-funded water assistance program for Pennsylvanians will end later this month. The last day to apply to the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program is Oct. 28. The program opened in January and soon will have given out roughly $38.2 million in aid, state human service officials estimate,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pa.gov

Gov. Wolf Announces $6.9 Million to Support Economic Development, Opportunities of Pennsylvania’s Coal-Impacted Communities

Governor Tom Wolf today joined Gayle Manchin, Federal Co-Chair for the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC), and his gubernatorial peers of the Appalachian region to announce more than $6.9 million being devoted to Pennsylvania’s coal communities to support economic development projects for improved opportunities. “This $6.9 million is a critical...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pa.gov

Wolf Administration’s Investments in Good Paying Manufacturing Jobs Celebrated During Ribbon Cutting for New Spot & Tango Facility in Allentown

Allentown, PA – Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Acting Secretary Neil Weaver today celebrated Governor Tom Wolf’s administration-long investments in family-sustaining manufacturing jobs during a ribbon cutting ceremony for Spot & Tango’s new facility in Allentown. “The Wolf Administration’s investment in this growing company is...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WITF

Campaign finance record broken in Pennsylvania governor race

The race between Shapiro and Mastriano may test how powerful that campaign spending is in one of the nation’s highest-profile races for governor. Josh Shapiro, Pennsylvania’s Democratic nominee for governor, has smashed the state’s 2-decade-old campaign spending record as he competes against Republican Doug Mastriano, who was on track to spend less than a tenth as much.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pa.gov

Department of Corrections Introduces Virtual Reality Technology to Augment Programming for Incarcerated Parents and Their Children

Pittsburgh, PA -- Pennsylvania Department of Corrections (DOC) Acting Secretary George Little was joined by Anna Hollis, executive director of Amachi Pittsburgh to announce an innovative virtual reality (VR) pilot program that leverages technology and community partnerships to promote healthy relationships and egagment between incarcerated parents and their children. The...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

How will Social Security increases impact SNAP benefits?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Millions of Americans on Social Security just got an 8.7% cost of living increase. But could that increase mean some senior citizens will lose other benefits, like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)?. The increase in Social Security benefits is great news for a lot...
975thefanatic.com

Pennsylvania Residents Have Peak Life Satisfaction at This Age

At what age do you think Pennsylvania residents are the happiest? There’s a new study out that tells all when it comes to the age that those living in the Keystone State are at peak life satisfaction. Mixbook.com has released an interactive map showing peak life satisfaction in each...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pitchfork

Kurt Vile Backs Pennsylvania Senate Candidate John Fetterman With Campaign Email

Kurt Vile is the signatory of a new campaign email supporting Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman’s bid for the U.S. Senate. “It’s Kurt Vile. You might know me as Philadelphia’s Constant Hitmaker, I am a PROUD Philadelphia native. Heck, Mayor Nutter declared August 28 ‘Kurt Vile Day’ in Philadelphia,” the email reads. “We want the best for our kids, and I know Fettterman will fight for a better future for my family.” Find the full email below.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pa.gov

Drought Watch Remains for 20 Counties, Lifted for 16 Counties

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) announced today after a meeting of the Commonwealth Drought Task Force that drought watch has been lifted for 16 counties and remains for 20 counties. Residents in those counties are asked to continue their voluntary water conservation. “While significant...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

