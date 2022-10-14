Read full article on original website
Related
"House Of The Dragon" Producer Sara Hess Said She Doesn't Understand Everyone's Obsession With Daemon: "He Ain't Paul Rudd"
"He’s become Internet Boyfriend in a way that baffles me. Not that Matt [Smith] isn’t incredibly charismatic and wonderful, and he’s incredible in the role," House of the Dragon executive producer Sara Hess said. "But Daemon himself is … I don’t want him to be my boyfriend!"
Anne Hathaway Got Candid About Dealing With All That "Hathahate" Almost A Decade Ago
Anne faced an onslaught of social media hate in the early 2010s which was dubbed #HathaHate.
Charlie Puth Says He Thinks Harry Styles Doesn't Like Him Very Much, And The Story Is Honestly Very Relatable
"Haven't heard from him since. I don't think he likes me very much."
How James Corden Got Himself Banned (Then Unbanned) From One of NYC’s Most Beloved Restaurants
In the span of just a few hours, the comedian James Corden was banned then unbanned from one of New York’s hottest restaurants. On Monday, the infamous restaurateur Keith McNally posted an Instagram detailing Corden’s extremely unfunny behavior toward staff members at Balthazar, his downtown French bistro. “I don’t often 86 a customer, to today I 86’d Corden,” McNally wrote. “It did not make me laugh.” He went on to detail two incidents that painted Corden in a less-than-flattering light. In June, after finding a hair in his food (which McNally noted was pretty bad but not uncommon), Corden told a Balthazar...
28 Of The Most Emotionally Devastating Goodbye Scenes Between TV Characters
"You, Vision, are the piece of the Mind Stone that lives in me. You are a body of wires and blood and bone that I created. You are my sadness and my hope. But mostly, you're my love."
Selma Blair Exits 'Dancing With the Stars,' Citing MS Health Concerns
TUESDAY, Oct. 18, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Actress Selma Blair made one last waltz through the “Dancing with the Stars" ballroom on Monday night. The actress, who has multiple sclerosis, announced during the show that it would be her last turn on the dance floor because of the impact on her health. "With a chronic illness, you do have special considerations and my body is definitely taking a hit. It's...
Ted Sarandos Downplays ‘Knives Out 2′ Theatrical Deal – Netflix Is About “Entertaining Members With Netflix Movies On Netflix”
Netflix co-CEO and chief content officer Ted Sarandos tossed cold water on hopes that the streamer’s recent deal with major cinema chains for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery could be the start of something bigger. “We are in the business of entertaining our members with Netflix movies on Netflix, so that’s where we focus all our energy and most of our spend,” he said during a video Q&A after third-quarter earnings. AMC, Regal and Cinemark will show the Rian Johnson-directed Knives Out sequel in 600 theaters for a week-long release over Thanksgiving weekend. Theater owners called the announcement earlier this month a...
