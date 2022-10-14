Netflix co-CEO and chief content officer Ted Sarandos tossed cold water on hopes that the streamer’s recent deal with major cinema chains for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery could be the start of something bigger. “We are in the business of entertaining our members with Netflix movies on Netflix, so that’s where we focus all our energy and most of our spend,” he said during a video Q&A after third-quarter earnings. AMC, Regal and Cinemark will show the Rian Johnson-directed Knives Out sequel in 600 theaters for a week-long release over Thanksgiving weekend. Theater owners called the announcement earlier this month a...

