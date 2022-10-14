Birdcall's deluxe chicken sandwich features crispy chicken, bacon, pepper jack cheese, tomato, lettuce and buttermilk herb mayo, according to its website. (Courtesy Birdcall) Birdcall plans to open in summer 2023 at 9634 Audelia Road in the Lake Highlands area of Dallas. The restaurant, which is replacing an old Chase Bank, serves a variety of made-to-order chicken sandwiches, salads, gluten-free chicken nuggets, french fries and tater tots. The menu also features cocktails and local brews on tap. Specialties include the Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich, The Rancher Chicken Sandwich and the Buffalo Chicken Salad. The Denver-based restaurant also has locations in Colorado and Arizona. No phone number is available for this location. www.eatbirdcall.com.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO