Bring It On
3d ago
Affordable means more Section 8. Just what McKinney doesn’t need. Obama started this crap when he was in.
3
H-E-B Store Set to Finally Open Nov. 2Larry LeasePlano, TX
Highland Park ISD Superintendent Calls it Quits Becoming the Latest North Texas School Leader to QuitLarry LeaseHighland Park, TX
Former Denton Officer Sentenced to 10 Years on Child Porn ChargeLarry LeaseDenton, TX
Work in Coppell Virtual Job Fair Set for Oct 25 - Sign Up TodayCity ObserverCoppell, TX
McKinney Leaders Considering its own Commercial AirportLarry LeaseMckinney, TX
Dallas Observer
City of Dallas Considers Giving Itself a Heavier Hand to Go After 'Nuisance Properties'
The city of Dallas is once again reconsidering how to handle what it considers nuisance properties. Earlier this month, the Public Safety Committee approved changes that will allow the city to dub certain properties "elevated risk areas" for not meeting certain minimum requirements. The city code defines minimum property maintenance...
Argyle Town Hall set for up to $750,000 of renovations
Argyle Town Council approved an ordinance that designated $750,000 for Town Hall upgrades. (Courtesy Town of Argyle) Argyle Town Hall will be getting up to $750,000 worth of renovations in the coming year. Argyle Town Council approved an ordinance moving $750,000 from the town's general fund to the Capital Improvements...
La Foofaraw: Historic Downtown Plano Art Deco Property is For Sale
Downtown Plano’s La Foofaraw building, which dates back to the 1890s and the town’s earliest years, has been listed for sale. Commercial real estate agent Melissa French with Rogers Healy and Associates Commercial called the property rare, as these types of properties don’t often come up for sale. The property is co-listed with her partner Emma Allred.
WFAA
Build-to-rent housing gaining market share in North Texas
DALLAS — Read. Newly built rental homes make up about 9% of all new residential construction in Dallas-Fort Worth, and the product type is a rapidly growing segment of the market here and nationwide, especially across the Sunbelt. Roughly 5,000 single-family rental homes will be built in North Texas...
Changes to the Cross Timbers Conservation Development District recommended for approval
Flower Mound Planning and Zoning Commission recommended approval on Master Plan changes regarding the Cross Timbers Conservation Development District during its Oct. 10 meeting. (Community Impact file photo) Several changes to the land use and zoning of the Cross Timbers Conservation Development District were recommended for approval by the Flower...
keranews.org
Smaller communities in Denton County are feeling the pressure from large population growth
Smaller towns in Denton County have seen some of the most dramatic growth. The population in Prosper, for example, increased by almost 163% from 2010 to 2020, according to data from the Texas Demographic Center. Celina’s population increased by almost 139%, and Aubrey’s population increased by 118%. Earlier...
Dallas Observer
In Effort to Curb Panhandling, Dallas Could Make it Illegal to Simply Stand on Medians
The city is working on an ordinance that would make it a Class C misdemeanor punishable by a fine of up to $500 to stand on medians that are 6 feet wide or narrower. It’s primarily being billed as a public safety measure to protect people from getting hit by cars, and you better believe that applies to panhandlers.
luxury-houses.net
Absolutely Stunning Estate with Nearly 14,000 SF of Entertaining Spaces in Dallas, Texas Seeks $5 Million
39 Braewood Pl, Dallas, Texas is a stunning estate in prestigious gated-guarded Glen Abbey multiple living areas on all floors, walls of windows, and a large beautiful covered backyard patio. This Estate in Dallas offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with nearly 14,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 39 Braewood Pl, please contact Paulette Greene (Phone: 972-335-6564) at Ebby Halliday for full support and perfect service.
H-E-B announces Nov. 2 opening date for new store in Plano
H-E-B opened its Frisco store on Sept. 21. Its Plano store will open Nov. 2. (Miranda Jaimes/Community Impact) H-E-B announced its new Plano grocery store will officially open for customers beginning at 6 a.m. Nov. 2. This is the Texas-based company's second location in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Its Frisco...
H-E-B Store Set to Finally Open Nov. 2
The Plano store will ease some pressure off the other stores.Franki Chamaki/Unsplash. The planned H-E-B in Plano finally has an official opening date. The new store will open at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2. Dallas News reports that the massive 118,000 square-foot store, will have an H-E-B's True Texas BBQ restaurant attached, as well as a home decor and essentials department, as well as a beauty section.
checkoutdfw.com
See full video detailing plans for the Fields development in Frisco
A look at PGA Frisco Residential and Commercial presented by Jeff Cheney. Curious what is planned for housing developments in the Fields in Frisco? Here’s a sneak peek from Cheney Group. In a video presentation released by the Cheney Group in Frisco, Jeff Cheney outlines the var…
Old Town Lewisville grows with more housing options
Businesses continue to open in Old Town Lewisville. (Destine Gibson/ Community Impact) Old Town Lewisville has seen immense changes since the 1800s, and city officials continue to work to grow and develop the area. While revitalization efforts in Old Town Lewisville have been ongoing for nearly 25 years, the area...
Plano's Harrington Library to temporarily close as renovations continue
Harrington Library is slated to be closed starting Oct. 30 until mid-January. (Courtesy city of Plano) Plano's Harrington Library will close beginning Oct. 30 for more than two months as $5 million in building renovations continues. The library branch at 1501 18th St. is scheduled to reopen in mid-January, according...
Dallas County mailing out 2022 property tax statements
The Dallas County Tax Office is offering citizens several payment channels to make their property tax payments. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Dallas County has started sending 2022 property tax statements to residents through the mail, according to a press release. According to officials, the first batch of statements was sent Oct....
15-acre multifamily development in the works in north McKinney
The 383-unit development is located on the west side of Bois D Arc Road, just south of US 380. (Courtesy City of McKinney) Irving-based developer JPI has plans for a new multifamily development in northern McKinney called the Jefferson Bois D’ Arc Apartments, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Registration.
New Balance Frisco celebrates 20-year anniversary
New Balance, located at 8300 Gaylord Parkway in Frisco, celebrated its 20th anniversary Oct. 4. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) New Balance, located at 8300 Gaylord Parkway in Frisco, celebrated its 20th anniversary Oct. 4, co-owner Lisa Liberis said in an email. The shoe store sells athletic shoes and clothes. Lisa and James Liberis own and operate six other locally-owned New Balance stores across the DFW area. 214-618-4442. new-balance-frisco.business.site.
Paris Baguette cafe coming soon to Coppell
Paris Baguette is expected to open a location in Coppell at 1535 S. Belt Line Road. (Courtesy Pexels) Paris Baguette will be opening in Coppell, according to a Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation project document. The cafe will be located at 1535 S. Belt Line Road. Its menu items include pastries, sandwiches, crafted coffees and salads. Construction is expected to be completed in January 2023. Paris Baguette also has a location open in Lewisville. www.parisbaguette.com.
Colorado-based restaurant Birdcall to open first Texas location in Lake Highlands
Birdcall's deluxe chicken sandwich features crispy chicken, bacon, pepper jack cheese, tomato, lettuce and buttermilk herb mayo, according to its website. (Courtesy Birdcall) Birdcall plans to open in summer 2023 at 9634 Audelia Road in the Lake Highlands area of Dallas. The restaurant, which is replacing an old Chase Bank, serves a variety of made-to-order chicken sandwiches, salads, gluten-free chicken nuggets, french fries and tater tots. The menu also features cocktails and local brews on tap. Specialties include the Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich, The Rancher Chicken Sandwich and the Buffalo Chicken Salad. The Denver-based restaurant also has locations in Colorado and Arizona. No phone number is available for this location. www.eatbirdcall.com.
A Lakewood Home Filled With History Heads to Heritage Auctions Nov. 1
It’s not every day that we come across a home that holds a piece of Dallas history. In the Lakewood neighborhood, there are many architectural marvels and incredible estates, but 2309 Auburn Avenue stands out with significance. This Heritage Auctions listing features a historic colonnade from Southern Methodist University’s...
Spenga to bring its specialized fitness studio to Plano
Spenga offers spin, strength and yoga as part of a 60-minute group workout. (Courtesy Community Impact staff) Spenga, which offers spin, strength and yoga as part of a 60-minute group workout, is expected to open in January 2023 in Plano. A soft opening will be scheduled mid-month with a grand opening expected at the end of January. The fitness studio will be located at 3400 Preston Road, Ste. 215, in Plano. Discounted memberships are now available for founding members. 972-559-3204. https://planotx.spenga.com.
