Mckinney, TX

Bring It On
3d ago

Affordable means more Section 8. Just what McKinney doesn’t need. Obama started this crap when he was in.

CandysDirt

La Foofaraw: Historic Downtown Plano Art Deco Property is For Sale

Downtown Plano’s La Foofaraw building, which dates back to the 1890s and the town’s earliest years, has been listed for sale. Commercial real estate agent Melissa French with Rogers Healy and Associates Commercial called the property rare, as these types of properties don’t often come up for sale. The property is co-listed with her partner Emma Allred.
PLANO, TX
WFAA

Build-to-rent housing gaining market share in North Texas

DALLAS — Read. Newly built rental homes make up about 9% of all new residential construction in Dallas-Fort Worth, and the product type is a rapidly growing segment of the market here and nationwide, especially across the Sunbelt. Roughly 5,000 single-family rental homes will be built in North Texas...
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Changes to the Cross Timbers Conservation Development District recommended for approval

Flower Mound Planning and Zoning Commission recommended approval on Master Plan changes regarding the Cross Timbers Conservation Development District during its Oct. 10 meeting. (Community Impact file photo) Several changes to the land use and zoning of the Cross Timbers Conservation Development District were recommended for approval by the Flower...
FLOWER MOUND, TX
luxury-houses.net

Absolutely Stunning Estate with Nearly 14,000 SF of Entertaining Spaces in Dallas, Texas Seeks $5 Million

39 Braewood Pl, Dallas, Texas is a stunning estate in prestigious gated-guarded Glen Abbey multiple living areas on all floors, walls of windows, and a large beautiful covered backyard patio. This Estate in Dallas offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with nearly 14,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 39 Braewood Pl, please contact Paulette Greene (Phone: 972-335-6564) at Ebby Halliday for full support and perfect service.
DALLAS, TX
Larry Lease

H-E-B Store Set to Finally Open Nov. 2

The Plano store will ease some pressure off the other stores.Franki Chamaki/Unsplash. The planned H-E-B in Plano finally has an official opening date. The new store will open at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2. Dallas News reports that the massive 118,000 square-foot store, will have an H-E-B's True Texas BBQ restaurant attached, as well as a home decor and essentials department, as well as a beauty section.
PLANO, TX
checkoutdfw.com

See full video detailing plans for the Fields development in Frisco

A look at PGA Frisco Residential and Commercial presented by Jeff Cheney. Curious what is planned for housing developments in the Fields in Frisco? Here’s a sneak peek from Cheney Group. In a video presentation released by the Cheney Group in Frisco, Jeff Cheney outlines the var…
FRISCO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

New Balance Frisco celebrates 20-year anniversary

New Balance, located at 8300 Gaylord Parkway in Frisco, celebrated its 20th anniversary Oct. 4. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) New Balance, located at 8300 Gaylord Parkway in Frisco, celebrated its 20th anniversary Oct. 4, co-owner Lisa Liberis said in an email. The shoe store sells athletic shoes and clothes. Lisa and James Liberis own and operate six other locally-owned New Balance stores across the DFW area. 214-618-4442. new-balance-frisco.business.site.
FRISCO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Paris Baguette cafe coming soon to Coppell

Paris Baguette is expected to open a location in Coppell at 1535 S. Belt Line Road. (Courtesy Pexels) Paris Baguette will be opening in Coppell, according to a Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation project document. The cafe will be located at 1535 S. Belt Line Road. Its menu items include pastries, sandwiches, crafted coffees and salads. Construction is expected to be completed in January 2023. Paris Baguette also has a location open in Lewisville. www.parisbaguette.com.
COPPELL, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Colorado-based restaurant Birdcall to open first Texas location in Lake Highlands

Birdcall's deluxe chicken sandwich features crispy chicken, bacon, pepper jack cheese, tomato, lettuce and buttermilk herb mayo, according to its website. (Courtesy Birdcall) Birdcall plans to open in summer 2023 at 9634 Audelia Road in the Lake Highlands area of Dallas. The restaurant, which is replacing an old Chase Bank, serves a variety of made-to-order chicken sandwiches, salads, gluten-free chicken nuggets, french fries and tater tots. The menu also features cocktails and local brews on tap. Specialties include the Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich, The Rancher Chicken Sandwich and the Buffalo Chicken Salad. The Denver-based restaurant also has locations in Colorado and Arizona. No phone number is available for this location. www.eatbirdcall.com.
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt

A Lakewood Home Filled With History Heads to Heritage Auctions Nov. 1

It’s not every day that we come across a home that holds a piece of Dallas history. In the Lakewood neighborhood, there are many architectural marvels and incredible estates, but 2309 Auburn Avenue stands out with significance. This Heritage Auctions listing features a historic colonnade from Southern Methodist University’s...
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Spenga to bring its specialized fitness studio to Plano

Spenga offers spin, strength and yoga as part of a 60-minute group workout. (Courtesy Community Impact staff) Spenga, which offers spin, strength and yoga as part of a 60-minute group workout, is expected to open in January 2023 in Plano. A soft opening will be scheduled mid-month with a grand opening expected at the end of January. The fitness studio will be located at 3400 Preston Road, Ste. 215, in Plano. Discounted memberships are now available for founding members. 972-559-3204. https://planotx.spenga.com.
PLANO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

