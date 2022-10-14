ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
97.5 NOW FM

The Once-Abandoned, Haunted 6th Police Precinct: Detroit, Michigan

The old 6th Precinct Police Station in Detroit, Michigan: historic, deserted and haunted. After the groundbreaking ceremony on June 19, 1930, this $83,100 historic building began covering parts of southwest Detroit until they wrapped it up and moved to new quarters in 1986. The new location & building for the 6th Precinct was/is 11450 Warwick Street.
DETROIT, MI
97.5 NOW FM

The Most Polluted Zip Code in Michigan

I'm not saying the information in this article is factual or not – this is information I found on various Detroit web pages. I don't know what the impetus was for someone to do this research, but here it is. It's easy to name what could be Michigan's most...
DETROIT, MI
97.5 NOW FM

Watch Out For a Little Snow In Lansing On Monday!

We knew it was going to happen at some point. Lansing is predicted to get snow on Monday. The fall has been great. Temperatures have been comfortable and it's been pretty dry. We've had lots of sunshine and we never get tired of that. As we go deeper into October, it's inevitable that we will receive some sort of snow.
LANSING, MI
97.5 NOW FM

Look Inside This Abandoned YMCA That Still Has Electricity

@detroitunseen Abandoned YMCA with Full Power and So Much Left Behind. Metro Detroit. Michigan. Built 1959. Closed 2020. #abandoned#abandonedplaces#abandonedamerica#michigan#bando#detroit#abandoneddetroit#urbex#realstory#sadbuttrue#waste#urbanexploring♬ original sound - DetroitUnseen. Look Inside This Now Derelict Detroit Area Mansion. Look Inside This Now Abandoned Northern Michigan Home. Left to wither away in northern Michigan, take a look...
DETROIT, MI
97.5 NOW FM

Here’s Your Chance to Win a 2022 Lansing Family Fun Card!

Looking for something to do with the kids? We've got you covered! Just enter below for your chance to win the 2022 Family Fun Card From Townsquare Media Lansing. It's $550 worth of fun, family stuff to do in the Lansing area, including 9 participating venues, for just $99! The Family Fun Card will act as your family's pre-paid ticket to the following events, attractions, classes and more listed below, all located within the Greater Lansing area.
LANSING, MI
97.5 NOW FM

Useful Trunk or Treat Info For a Good Halloween 2022

I am a huge fan of Halloween. When I was a kid it was all bout getting the most candy that I could. Now that I am an adult and have kids, it's all bout them. Times have changed. "Back in my day" we went to as many houses as possible to score the biggest cache of candy. Of course we were safe, we never trick or treated alone and you bet my parents checked each piece of candy that I received. They looked for things like puncture holes from needles, razor blades and even glass. One thing we never ate were homemade food items like popcorn balls and caramel apples. I am a trusting person but will not allow my kids to eat those items either.
LANSING, MI
97.5 NOW FM

Michigan Teen Leaps Off Bridge In Attempt To Avoid Arrest

A night in jail or a 30 foot drop onto the cold, hard earth? This poor Michigan teen got both. Teen Was Driving A Stolen Ford Mustang Shelby GT-500 When He Ran Out Of Gas. The bad night out started late Wednesday when the 14-year-old boy was one of several teens who swiped brand new Ford Mustang Shelby GT500s from the Flat Rock Ford Assembly Plant. The cars have a sticker price well above $100,000.
WOODHAVEN, MI
97.5 NOW FM

97.5 NOW FM

Lansing, MI
8K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

97.5 NOW FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy