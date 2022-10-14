Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. At last weekend’s Bespoked Show in London, we caught sight of some rather industrial-looking 4-piston brakes aboard Sour Bikes latest prototype of the Double Choc Enduro Bike. The brake levers and calipers were completely devoid of any branding, but Roman from Qvist Hubs was on hand to tell us more… these prototype hydraulic mountain bike brakes are developed by a lesser-known Swiss Manufacturer called 612 Parts. The proprietor? Design engineer and CNC Machinist, Felix Lüttin, who has been in touch to tell us more.

