Bikerumor
Road to Philly Bike Expo 2022: Cirrus Cycles launches high-rise Kinekt Comfort+ Stem!
Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. The Philly Bike Expo 2022 is right around the corner! And with the show’s commitment to “Artesians. Activists. Alternatives”. I thought I would share a product launch from one of the exhibitors at this year’s Philly Bike Expo, Cirrus Cycles. This new product will help cyclists of all types enjoy the same patented Active Suspension System as Cirrus Cycles’ previous Kinekt Suspension stem that we covered a little bit ago.
Bikerumor
Best Mountain Bike Shoes in 2022 – A Buyer’s Guide for Every Type of MTBer
Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. The best mountain bike shoes for you depends largely on the type of rider you are. If you’re hoping to speed through singletrack and maybe do some gravel riding or cyclocross racing, a pair of clipless MTB shoes makes sense. If you’re more interested in all-mountain or gravity disciplines like enduro or downhill, a flat shoe may fit the bill.
Bikerumor
Suplest Edge+ 2.0 revamps road, XC, gravel & MTB flat shoes with advanced, lighter materials
Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Small Swiss cycling shoemaker Suplest has a completely revamped Edge+ 2.0 shoe line-up prepped for next season, including everything from light & stiff road shoes to flat pedal gravity, with plenty of versatile mountain bike shoes in between. Using all-new advanced materials and their first-ever ultralight woven shoe, the new range adapts Suplest’s proven tech from a surprisingly affordable price point up to the ultra-premium…
Bikerumor
Best Indoor Bike Trainers of 2022 – Choose the right trainer for your riding needs & budget!
Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Choosing an indoor trainer for riding inside can be tricky. There’s a huge range of products in a wide range of prices, from $70 to $1,500. And unless you’re already riding indoors a lot, it can be hard to know which features you really need.
Bikerumor
Best Bike Locks of 2022: Secure Your Bike with Confidence
Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Whether you commute to work or school, ride your bike to run errands, or you just really appreciate a leisurely mid-ride café stop, you need a bike lock. Even if you’re only in a shop for 30 seconds, securing your bike somewhere, somehow, is critical when it comes to preventing bike theft.
Bikerumor
Marin Gestalt X10 gravel bike goes super slack for drop bar MTB’ing, bikepacking
Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. The heavily updated Marin Gestalt X10 goes full trail adventure with downcountry mountain bike inspired geometry and lots of mounts. Not all the mounts, but plenty for off grid bikepacking adventures. Using a similar 67.5º head...
Bikerumor
Bianchi Oltre RC “Hyperbike” gets air deflectors and vented, integrated stem
Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. The all-new Bianchi Oltre RC is their first “hyperbike” and gets unique, patent-pending vents on the headtube to redirect air to low-pressure zones. Those, plus a fully integrated one-piece handlebar and stem and new Reparto Corse aero wheels offer a 45-second savings over 40k at 250watts output.
Bikerumor
Spotted: 612 Parts Brakes unveiled at Bespoked 2022
Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. At last weekend’s Bespoked Show in London, we caught sight of some rather industrial-looking 4-piston brakes aboard Sour Bikes latest prototype of the Double Choc Enduro Bike. The brake levers and calipers were completely devoid of any branding, but Roman from Qvist Hubs was on hand to tell us more… these prototype hydraulic mountain bike brakes are developed by a lesser-known Swiss Manufacturer called 612 Parts. The proprietor? Design engineer and CNC Machinist, Felix Lüttin, who has been in touch to tell us more.
Bikerumor
Sour show mullet-compatible Double Choc MTB at Bespoked
Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Sour Bikes are due to release their very first full suspension mountain bike, the latest prototype of which was shown at the 2022 Bespoked Handmade Bicycle Show at Lee Valley Velodrome, London. The 152mm linkage-driven single pivot is named the Double Choc.
Bikerumor
Best Hitch Bike Racks of 2022… that you can buy right now!
Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. The best way to transport your bike is with a tray-style, hitch-mounted bike rack on the back of your car, truck, SUV, or van. Second only to that is a hanging-style hitch-mount bike rack. The common...
Bikerumor
Simplon Rapcon Pmax eMTB lets you pick lighter TQ drive or long-range Bosch CX Race power
Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Few ebikes let you pick which of the latest motors you prefer, but the new Simplon Rapcon eMTB lets you choose either the latest & quietest TQ HPR50 setup or the powerful & long-range new Bosch Performance CX, even with the super Race model upgrade. Picking light or strong pedal-assist support, the Rapcon also lets you pick trail 150/150mm travel or go full enduro with 170mm up front & 165mm at the rear…
Bikerumor
Pacenti offers P-Dent handlebar design to be licensed for ultra-short cockpits
Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Introduced in 2015 with a slightly dented handlebar that allowed for 25mm stems, Pacenti’s P-Dent handlebar dipped deeper in 2017 to work with 20mm stems. Now, the brand is offering the patented design to be licensed, saying they want to focus on their growing wheel business.
Bikerumor
New Shimano RX8R Gravel Shoes Rally w/ Integrated Gaiter, Updated RX8 Gets Half Sizes!
Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Tired of getting bits of gravel and sand in your shoes when things get a bit loose? So was Shimano Soft-Goods Product Manager, Jessie Gascon. Inspired by a local ride on the Trabuco Creek Trail, the new Shimano RX8 Rally adds a knit ankle cuff to keep debris out of your shoes.
Bikerumor
Article One Eyewear X Mission Workshop Isn’t Your Average Cycling Eyewear!
Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Flint, Michigan’s own Article One, an independent eyewear company, has just launched its second collaboration with San Fransico’s Mission Workshop to create the Article One X Mission Workshop. This new activewear has a frame that’s inspired by the classic aviator shape and is part of Article One’s ACTIVE Collection.
Bikerumor
DVO Suspension Topaz Gen3 air shock debuts; Custom tunes now available to all
Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. If you’ve ever wanted a custom suspension tune for your fork or shock, just like the pros get, DVO will now do that for you on any of their forks or shocks for just $150 at time of purchase.
Bikerumor
SRAM partners with NY Yacht Club American Magic sailing team for…?
Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Here’s one of the strangest (cycling related, anyway) press releases we’ve seen in a while: SRAM has partnered with the New York Yacht Club American Magic team in their effort to win the 2024 America’s Cup race.
Bikerumor
Brilliant (but still prototype) Rockrider enduro, XC race bikes could be at Decathlon soon
Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Earlier this year we spotted Decathlon’s Rockrider brand on some very high-end looking mountain bikes on the World Cup XCO circuit. Turns out, there’s more than just an XC bike (and more than one XC bike), with the retail giant looking to entire multiple disciplines with various levels of bikes.
Bikerumor
Sub-16kg Wilier Urta Hybrid eMTB packs more power than most ultralight e-mountain bikes
Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. With the top model coming in under 16kg (~35.25lb), the Wilier Urta Hybrid e-mountain bike gets a big battery with a Fazua Ride 60 motor to deliver an impressive power-and-range per weight ratio. With a ride...
