Read full article on original website
Related
Meghan Markle Says She Was Made To Feel Like A "Bimbo" On "Deal Or No Deal"
“I was surrounded by smart women on that stage with me, but that wasn’t the focus of why we were there and I would end up leaving with this pit in my stomach knowing that I was so much more than what was being objectified on the stage.”
‘Babylon’ Goes Wide: This Is What a Smart Oscar Play Looks Like
The last 24 hours saw an extraordinary game of awards movies playing musical chairs. Sony’s “A Man Called Otto” with Tom Hanks exchanged its Christmas wide release plan for a limited one — a dupe of the plan initially embraced by Damian Chazelle’s “Babylon” (Paramount), which was originally intended as a Christmas Day platform release with expansion January 13. Now this starry epic about scandalous old Hollywood is now going wide in over 3,000 theaters starting December 23. The wide release is not a standard pattern for awards titles, but a lot has changed since the last conventional awards year of...
Netflix’s ‘The Watcher’ Only Works Because of This Character
The Watcher is a delirious, uh, watch. As is Ryan Murphy’s way, the new Netflix drama is a show operating on the highest frequency at all times. Maybe that’s necessary, considering the ripped-from-the-headlines premise is tantalizing, if threadbare: After moving into an expensive suburban Jersey home, a family starts receiving letters from an anonymous stranger. The letters become increasingly specific and creepy. The family sets about finding out who their stalker—a.k.a. “The Watcher”—is. Chaos ensues. (Parts of the series are rooted in the New York magazine investigation into a similar case, though Murphy and co. run amok fictionalizing much of...
15 Terrifying Details About The Unsolved Mystery That Inspired Netflix's "The Watcher"
One of The Watcher's letters advised the family not to let their young children play in the basement. "I would [be] very afraid if I were them. It is far away from the rest of the house. If you were upstairs you would never hear them scream."
Charlie Puth Says He Thinks Harry Styles Doesn't Like Him Very Much, And The Story Is Honestly Very Relatable
"Haven't heard from him since. I don't think he likes me very much."
Olivia Wilde Gives Speech About Fighting Through ‘Hellfire’ Amid Nanny Drama
Olivia Wilde just gave a speech that seemed to have relevance in several areas of her life. “Let’s face it, it’s not always easy to keep going,” the Don’t Worry Darling director, 38, told guests at the Elle Women in Hollywood event on Monday, October 17. ”In fact, sometimes it’s tempting to excuse ourselves from the burning hellfire of the misogyny that defines this business and say, ‘Good night, good luck, I’d rather eat glass for a living,’” she reportedly continued per Page Six. The high-profile event had Olivia saying that she still felt “energized” — and she’s nonetheless “motivated to keep fighting through the hellfire.”
"House Of The Dragon" Producer Sara Hess Said She Doesn't Understand Everyone's Obsession With Daemon: "He Ain't Paul Rudd"
"He’s become Internet Boyfriend in a way that baffles me. Not that Matt [Smith] isn’t incredibly charismatic and wonderful, and he’s incredible in the role," House of the Dragon executive producer Sara Hess said. "But Daemon himself is … I don’t want him to be my boyfriend!"
Redbubble’s Disney Collection Is Anything but Juvenile
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.Last week I decided to take the plunge and move into my first-ever apartment. Yes, that’s right—no more living at home with the parents. Like many people, I took this move as a chance to “start fresh” and create a space for myself that represented my interests and hobbies while remaining tasteful and warm. For starters, I live approximately five minutes away from Magic Kingdom so it’s safe to say I’m a self-proclaimed “Disney adult.”Although I love Mickey Mouse and his friends, I didn’t...
Comments / 0