The Hockey Writers
Bruins’ 3 Up, 3 Down: Injuries Piling Up, Pastrnak, Ullmark & More
Welcome to the first edition of the Boston Bruins’ 3 Up, 3 Down for the 2022-23 season. This will be a weekly column released on Mondays chronicling the highs and lows of the previous seven days. Five months after being eliminated by the Carolina Hurricanes in the first round...
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings Due for a Trade
The Detroit Red Wings have reached the next phase of their rebuild. How so? For starters, look at their opening night roster. You’ve got former 30-goal-scorer Dominik Kubalik on the fourth line. Middle-six mainstays Filip Zadina and Pius Suter couldn’t even crack the lineup. And then you have Givani Smith and Jonatan Berggren—NHL-quality forwards—waiting patiently in the AHL.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Devils, Canucks, Red Wings
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the status of Jake Muzzin is unclear after suffering a neck injury in Monday’s game versus the Arizona Coyotes. Meanwhile, there are a few coaches already on the hot seat, including Lindy Ruff, Dallas Eakins, and Bruce Boudreau. Finally, what is Dylan Larkin...
The Hockey Writers
Canadiens 3 Up, 3 Down: Young Guns, Injuries, Scoring & More
Welcome to the first edition of the Montreal Canadiens 3 Up, 3 Down for the 2022-23 season. This will be a weekly column released on Mondays chronicling the highs and lows of the previous seven days. The Montreal Canadiens had a very rough preseason, going 0-6-2 and losing four games...
The Hockey Writers
The Maple Leafs’ Core Four After Three Games
It hasn’t been easy, but the Toronto Maple Leafs seem to be back on track. The sky looks a bit brighter today than it did on Thursday morning. Last night, the team beat the hard-working and much-improved Ottawa Senators by a score of 3-2. For those fans who like...
The Hockey Writers
Sharks Look to Save Their Prospects From a Disastrous Season
The San Jose Sharks have begun the 2022-23 season with nothing more than a whimper. After multiple crushing defeats at the hands of the Nashville Predators, the Sharks were looking to get on the right track by taking down the Carolina Hurricanes. However, that was not the case, and they got snuffed out in the game’s final moments. To make matters worse, the Chicago Blackhawks wiped the floor with them despite being in full-rebuild mode. Needless to say, the year is starting off on the wrong foot.
The Hockey Writers
Lightning Lines In Search of Right Chemistry to Start the Season
The Tampa Bay Lightning knew they would have a tough road trip to start the season. With the offseason losses of Ondřej Palát and Ryan McDonagh, head coach Jon Cooper has been busy shifting his lines trying to find the perfect combinations. Some of the newly-acquired players are already contributing to the team.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins News & Rumors: DeBrusk, Krejci, Bergeron & More
In this edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, Jake DeBrusk was held out of Saturday’s game versus the Arizona Coyotes with an upper-body injury. In other news, David Krejci spoke about how excited he is to be back playing with the best players in the world. Meanwhile, Patrice Bergeron delivered an incredible message to his team after their first win of the season. Last but not least, head coach Jim Montgomery is already making a great impression with his new club.
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From Blues’ 5-2 Win Against the Blue Jackets
Ahead of the night’s game against the Columbus Blue Jackets, the St. Louis Blues were the last team in the NHL to play their first game of the 2022-23 regular season. The Funky Butt Brass Band stayed funky and lively as fans filed into the Enterprise Center with high anticipation of the night’s game.
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways from the Avalanche’s 6-3 Win Over the Wild
After opening the season with a win and a loss in back-to-back contests, the Colorado Avalanche enjoyed three days of rest before traveling to the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul to take on the Minnesota Wild. The Wild, who finished second to the Avalanche in the Western Conference last season with a franchise-best 113 points, entered the game with an 0-2 record. While it’s far too early in the season for a must-win game, Minnesota played with an intensity that had Colorado back on its heels at times.
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings’ Fringe Players Must Seize Opportunity with Bertuzzi Injury
In the game of hockey, opportunities are rarely given to individual players. Most of the time, they are earned through strong play in game situations as well as hard work during practice. However, sometimes opportunities arise through unfortunate means, with the most common example being injuries. Every team experiences injuries throughout an NHL season, and every team’s ability to overcome those injuries is usually determined by whether or not a team has players that are capable of stepping up.
The Hockey Writers
Ottawa Senators Need to Untether Erik Brännström
It’s been a disappointing start to the season for the Ottawa Senators. While fans generally needed to temper their expectations, the hopes remained exceptionally high going into the start of the regular season. There have been some overall team lows in terms of performance over two games. Some units just haven’t quite gelled like we all hoped. One of the few bright spots, however, was the play of Erik Brännström. After a strong preseason, he’s shown up well in the first two games. With his one-year contract, he’s working to eschew the issues of past seasons. While it’s a small sample size, he looks to be doing well so far. That being said, the clear way forward to get the best out of him is to untether him and mix up the defensive groups.
The Hockey Writers
Oilers Lack Stanley Cup Contending Blue Line
The Edmonton Oilers have arguably the most dynamic offensive group in the NHL. This isn’t a controversial statement, as they have what many consider to be the two best players in the league in Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl up front, while also possessing several other great talents in players such as Evander Kane, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Zach Hyman, just to name a few.
The Hockey Writers
The NHL’s Most-Searched-For Players of 2022
As much as the operation of the NHL is defined by the sport of hockey, its athletes create intrigue in a variety of ways, on and off the ice. Unsurprisingly, fans love to stay connected and up-to-date with the players who make watching the games so exciting. However, certain figureheads can create discussion and debate without stepping foot in the rink and excel at keeping their names in the news for one reason or another.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs Commentary: Murray’s Injury Blessing in Disguise
You never want to see a player go down with a long-term injury as Matt Murray did in Saturday’s practice prior to the Maple Leafs’ home game with the Ottawa Senators. The Maple Leafs subsequently placed Murray on Long Term Injury Reserve. Samsonov Should Be Able to Carry...
The Hockey Writers
Canucks’ Kuzmenko – Pettersson – Höglander Line Shining Early
The first two games of the 2022-23 Vancouver Canucks season have been problematic. The team has blown multi-goal leads in both contests while also giving up a shorthanded goal in each, and their power play has been abysmal, going one for 13. There has been one positive, though, and that is the play of the Andrei Kuzmenko – Elias Pettersson – Nils Höglander line. The trio has been Vancouver’s best by far and should be considered the Canucks’ top line, at least for now.
The Hockey Writers
Canadiens Prospect Report: Roy, Beck & More
The season has barely begun, and the Montreal Canadiens prospects are already making their presence known. Joshua Roy – Center/Left Wing, Sherbrooke Phoenix, Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) A fifth-round selection in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, besides the local media touting a francophone player out of the...
The Hockey Writers
Stock Up, Stock Down: Lightning Struggles in the Opening Week
Welcome to this edition of the Tampa Bay Lightning’s Stock Up and Stock Down. This is the first in what will be a weekly column released each week detailing the highs and lows of the team’s performance. It is a very long season, and one might be quick...
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs Have 3 Trade Candidates to Find Help on Defense
The Toronto Maple Leafs are off to an interesting start to the 2022-23 season. Head coach Sheldon Keefe has watched his team lose opening night, which he then gave them a tongue lashing for. They then turned it around for a couple of games as Ilya Samsonov stood out in net, and now, after game four of the regular season, he has decided to call out Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner for their performance in a 4-2 loss to the dismal Arizona Coyotes.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs Roundtable: First 3 Games of the 2022-23 Season
Welcome to the inaugural edition of Maple Leafs Roundtable, a new series here in the Toronto Maple Leafs’ corner of The Hockey Writers. Each Monday, a group of contributors from our writing team will gather to answer some of the most timely questions surrounding the team and offer different perspectives on the current stories and issues of the week.
