Iowa State

The #1 College In Iowa For 2023 Is Definitely Surprising

Right now, many high school seniors across America are applying to colleges to further their education. Some will move far away from home and pay a crap load of money in out-of-state tuition and others will stay in their home state and still pay a crap load of money. If...
Thousands of trout to be plunked into Iowa lakes starting this week

The Iowa DNR’s fall trout stocking gets underway this Wednesday. Northeast Iowa fisheries supervisor, Mike Steuck says they’ll stock 18 lakes and ponds across the state. “Depending upon the body of water, it’s around a thousand, between one-thousand and two-thousand fish just depends on the size. The bigger bodies of water, they’ll get more fish,” Steuck says. The stocking was started to allow everyone a chance to catch trout close to where they live so they don’t have to drive to northeast Iowa’s trout streams.
Eastern Iowa Trick-or Treat Times 2022 [LIST]

There are many Halloween-related events happening the rest of this month, from area haunted houses you can visit, to the return of the Cedar Rapids Halloween parade. For many, the good old-fashioned trick-or-treating tradition is still King, and we have seen several Eastern Iowa communities announce designated hours for that to take place as we approach "All Hallow's Eve".
Ag Informer – More Record Prices for Iowa Farmland

In Plymouth County, Iowa, a new record was set to the tune of $26,250 per acre. The farmland included 55 acres of high-quality farmland, according to Brock Auction Company, which managed the sale. That means the total bill was $1.44 million. The tracts included 53.8 cropland acres with a 27.11-acre...
18 Reasons Why People in Iowa, Minnesota, Illinois and Wisconsin Despise Winter

You can feel it, can’t you? The wet, dark, and dampness of W-I-N-T-E-R. Did I Just See Snow in Southeast Minnesota...in mid-October?. I was driving back to Rochester, Minnesota on Friday from Wisconsin, and on I-90, coming straight at my windshield was the horrible white flakes we know as snow. I almost stopped my car because I was in shock that it was happening already on October 14th.
#1 College in Iowa Ranked High On List Of Nation’s Top Schools

If you have a senior in high school as I do, you have potential colleges on your mind already. You also have dollar signs dancing around too with most schools costing between $23,000 to $50,000 a year or more to attend. The folks at Wallethub have done much of the work for you as they present their 2023 rankings of the Best Colleges and Universities.
KCCI Archive: A moose on the loose in an Iowa cornfield

IOWA FALLS, Iowa — He was way above the corn. Diana Winner spent the morning scanning this cornfield with her binoculars, hoping for another glimpse of the moose. He was there all night. She first spotted the moose wandering through the field as she was driving her children to school.
Iowa has a new best tenderloin

WAUKON, Iowa — Iowa has anew best tenderloin. Lid's Bar & Grill in Waukon has taken the Iowa Pork Producers' top honor this year. With no prior food service experience, the owner took the site of his auto sales shop and flipped it during the pandemic. The northeast Iowa...
Mississippi River So Low People Are Walking To Midwest Island

As drought conditions continue here in Iowa and throughout the Midwest, river levels are plummeting. This includes the mighty Mississippi River. In fact, the Mississippi is so low there are places that were once only accessible by boat that Midwesterners are now walking to!. CNN reports that people are flocking...
Iowa’s ‘Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin’ named for 2022

WAUKON, Iowa – A small northeast Iowa town is home to Iowa’s Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin for 2022. The Iowa Pork Producers Association announced Lid’s Bar & Grill in Waukon the winner of its annual contest Friday. Lid’s took the top spot out of 449 establishments that were nominated. Dan and Kelly Liddiard opened Lid’s […]
Illinois Is On Track To Beat Iowa Corn Yields

This growing season came with its challenges for farmers across Iowa. First, farmers were feeling the effects of high fertilizer prices, then we had a little bit later start when it came to planting, and then parts of the state were hit with drought. As we are getting into harvest,...
Iowa DNR Gives Update on Mountain Lion Sightings

(Radio Iowa) DNR Conservation and Recreation Division Administrator, Pete Hildreth, gave the Natural Resources Commission an update on recent mountain lion sightings during their meeting Thursday. He told the N-R-C members the advent of trail and other cameras has led to more videos showing the animals. “The department continues to...
