Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
HelloFresh to Close Bay Area Factory and Eliminate Over 600 JobsAnthony J LynchRichmond, CA
One Plus Restaurant in BerkeleyGabriella KorosiBerkeley, CA
New California Pathway Opened To Get $500 Each MonthCadrene HeslopCalifornia State
East Bay Resident Flagged for Using More than 3100 Gallons of Water DailyAnthony J LynchOakland, CA
Bonnie Raitt tops off a strange day in NapaClay KallamNapa, CA
Related
Daily Californian
Side effects of being a freshman at UC Berkeley
Dodging the frenzy of flyers thrown at us as we scurry through Sproul on our way to our first class, emerging through the coveted Sather Gate, confidently aware that we are now officially “UC Berkeley” students, is when we may naively believe that all our issues are resolved. After surviving the pressure-cooker of high school and making it to an elite institution, we can’t help but pat ourselves on the back.
Daily Californian
UC Berkeley continues reduction of nonresident student admissions
To prioritize in-state applicants, the University of California is complying with state legislative initiatives to limit nonresident admissions over the next five years. UC Berkeley in particular plans to decrease the proportion of international and out-of-state students from more than 24% one year ago to 18% by the 2026-27 academic year, according to campus spokesperson Janet Gilmore. This plan follows the 2021 Budget Act, which outlined the state legislature’s intent to reduce the number of nonresident undergraduate students at UC Berkeley, UCLA and UC San Diego.
Daily Californian
Journey to San Francisco for some good treats
Berkeley has some amazing food, but sometimes it can be refreshing to try something new! San Francisco is full of amazing finds and the options are endless. The city is known for their food and you’ll find out why if you get the chance to go. Here are a few places that I’ve been to in San Francisco that were delicious and perfect for anyone with a sweet tooth.
Daily Californian
UC Berkeley hires private vendor to monitor residence halls at night
In the coming days, students living in UC Berkeley’s residence halls may notice increased patrol presence around Units 1, 2, and 3 from 6:30 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. In an email sent Friday, Residential Student Services Program, or RSSP, informed students that campus has hired Treeline Security, a private vendor, to monitor the residential halls during nighttime until campus can hire more security monitors and UCPD personnel.
Daily Californian
The Same Poem Twice: An Appreciation
When I first applied to the Weekender in the spring semester of my freshman year, I submitted a commentary I wrote on W.B. Yeats’ poem, “To a Child Dancing in the Wind” as a part of my application. At the time, the poem spoke to many anxieties I felt about growing up.
Daily Californian
ASUC officials introduce student healthcare, wellbeing measures
ASUC officials introduced four bills and announced a number of measures and events at the ASUC Senate’s regular meeting on Wednesday. At the meeting, ASUC Senator Joshua Lee introduced a bill, SR 22/23–010, that would reinstate ASUC funding to the Interfraternity Council after it was revoked in March for the council’s alleged failure to adequately respond to sexual violence issues. A previous version of the bill was tabled indefinitely after controversy erupted over it at an ASUC meeting on Sept. 28.
Daily Californian
Housing advocates campaign for Measure M property vacancy tax
Measure M, which could tax Berkeley property owners with units that have been vacant for more than 182 days, will be on the ballot in November. The goal of the tax is to put more houses and apartments on the market that have been vacant for a long period of time, according to the city attorney’s analysis of the measure. Due to the growing housing crisis, proponents of the measure said the goal of the tax is to increase housing availability in Berkeley.
Daily Californian
BUSD contract negotiations offer financial security for faculty and staff
A series of contract negotiations was approved Wednesday by the Berkeley Federation of Teachers, or BFT, that will change teacher salaries and classroom sizes. After the previous one-year contract expired in June, the Berkeley Unified School District, or BUSD, and the union started negotiating on a three-year contract for the school years 2022-23, 2023-24 and 2024-25, according to a BUSD press release. Approved by 89% of BUSD, the new contract aims to improve relationships between students and teachers and ensure financial stability for teachers amidst high inflation, according to BFT President Matt Meyer.
Daily Californian
‘A rare jewel’: Campus community criticizes proposed library cuts, closures
UC Berkeley community members have criticized proposed changes to the campus library system announced Oct. 3, which would limit services and close the Anthropology, Mathematics Statistics and Physics-Astronomy libraries. One week after campus released its proposal, the Berkeley Faculty Association, or BFA, released a statement urging campus’s Academic Senate to...
Daily Californian
Measure N asks Berkeley voters to approve 3000 units of low-income housing
Berkeley residents will vote on Measure N this November, which asks voters to approve the development, construction or acquisition of up to 3000 units of low-income housing. The measure is a requirement of Article 34 of the California Constitution, which mandates that voters approve the development of low-income housing in their area. The measure would grant general authority for the units and is not a question on any specific project.
Daily Californian
2 pedestrians hit, hospitalized after car collision at Telegraph Ave., Parker St.
Two pedestrians were hit and subsequently hospitalized after a driver struck them with his car at a crosswalk at the intersection of Telegraph Avenue and Parker Street a little before 5:30 p.m. Friday afternoon. The pedestrians were taken to Kaiser Permanente hospital in Oakland — one person sustained injures to...
Daily Californian
Man injured in reported shooting on San Pablo Avenue
The Berkeley Police Department responded to reports of a shooting Saturday night at 2301 San Pablo Ave. Around 10 p.m., the Berkeley Fire Department received notice that a person had been shot, according to the Citizen app. BPD officers were sent in response to the call and were told that the suspect responsible for the shooting was associated with a vehicle. Officers who were at the scene noted that a man had allegedly fled northbound in a “newer-model,” white Nissan following the shooting.
Comments / 0