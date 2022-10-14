ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Related
NBC Sports

Mookie Betts' struggles highlight a trend for ex-Red Sox in playoffs

Any Boston fans rooting for recent Red Sox alumni during the 2022 MLB postseason have been sorely disappointed to date. Former Red Sox superstar and 2018 American League MVP Mookie Betts saw his season end in abrupt fashion Saturday, as the San Diego Padres dispatched Betts' 111-win Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Division Series with a Game 4 victory.
BOSTON, MA
draysbay.com

Rays announce Jorge Moncada as new major league bullpen coach

The Tampa Bay Rays have announced Jorge Moncada as their major league bullpen coach. Moncada, 38, enters his 23rd season in professional baseball, 19th as an instructor, coach or coordinator, and his first assignment at the major league level. All but one season of his coaching career has been in the Rays organization.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
NESN

Jonny Gomes Just Led Red Sox To Another Championship — Kinda

History will show the Red Sox won a championship in 2022. OK, so it’s not exactly the Commissioner’s Trophy, given annually to Major League Baseball’s World Series winner. But the Red Sox won the inaugural “Home Run Derby X” tournament Saturday in Mexico City, with Jonny Gomes among those leading the Boston team to victory.
BOSTON, MA
Camden Chat

Orioles in the Arizona Fall League: Week 2 roundup

While the baseball postseason rolls on, a variety of players who are hoping to eventually play their way onto MLB rosters are in action in the Arizona Fall League. Seven Orioles prospects, headlined by outfielder Heston Kjerstad, have been in action with the Scottsdale Scorpions (logo above on Kjerstad’s hat) along with prospects from the Atlanta, Angels, Giants, and Red Sox organizations.
BALTIMORE, MD
Camden Chat

Orioles prospect season in review: Joey Ortiz

Joey Ortiz entered Baltimore’s system back in 2019 with a lauded reputation at shortstop. Ortiz fit the mold as a talented college prospect that played up the middle and could immediately add depth to a thin farm system. Few doubted his defensive abilities, but the bat was never guaranteed to materialize.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Best ballpark eats in America? Right here in Baltimore

The regular baseball season is over, but that doesn’t mean we can’t reminisce about ballpark snacks. And as it turns out, Oriole Park at Camden Yards might have some of the best snacks in the nation. Sports wagering hub Betting.com released a ranking this week of stadiums with the best fare, and Camden Yards is at the top of the list. The website says its analysis is based on more than 100,000 ...
BALTIMORE, MD

