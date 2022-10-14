Measure M, which could tax Berkeley property owners with units that have been vacant for more than 182 days, will be on the ballot in November. The goal of the tax is to put more houses and apartments on the market that have been vacant for a long period of time, according to the city attorney’s analysis of the measure. Due to the growing housing crisis, proponents of the measure said the goal of the tax is to increase housing availability in Berkeley.

BERKELEY, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO