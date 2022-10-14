Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
HelloFresh to Close Bay Area Factory and Eliminate Over 600 JobsAnthony J LynchRichmond, CA
Meet 'Pan Solo,' a 6-foot bread replica of the 'Star Wars' hero created by a California bakery.Zoran BogdanovicSan Francisco, CA
Dogue is the New San Francisco Restaurant That Caters to CaninesAnthony J LynchSan Francisco, CA
Job Seeking California Woman Trying to Support Her Elderly Parents Becomes Victim of Zelle ScamZack LoveConcord, CA
Arrest Made in 40-Year-Old Cold Case of Karen StittTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Sunnyvale, CA
Daily Californian
Bears battle Broncos, buckle up for Bronco Invitational
After four weeks in hibernation, Cal cross country is preparing to take on Santa Clara at the Bronco Invitational this weekend. The Bears, hungrier than ever, are looking to prove themselves one last time before the Pac-12 championships in a couple of weeks. It has been a month since the...
Daily Californian
Side effects of being a freshman at UC Berkeley
Dodging the frenzy of flyers thrown at us as we scurry through Sproul on our way to our first class, emerging through the coveted Sather Gate, confidently aware that we are now officially “UC Berkeley” students, is when we may naively believe that all our issues are resolved. After surviving the pressure-cooker of high school and making it to an elite institution, we can’t help but pat ourselves on the back.
Daily Californian
Journey to San Francisco for some good treats
Berkeley has some amazing food, but sometimes it can be refreshing to try something new! San Francisco is full of amazing finds and the options are endless. The city is known for their food and you’ll find out why if you get the chance to go. Here are a few places that I’ve been to in San Francisco that were delicious and perfect for anyone with a sweet tooth.
Daily Californian
UC Berkeley continues reduction of nonresident student admissions
To prioritize in-state applicants, the University of California is complying with state legislative initiatives to limit nonresident admissions over the next five years. UC Berkeley in particular plans to decrease the proportion of international and out-of-state students from more than 24% one year ago to 18% by the 2026-27 academic year, according to campus spokesperson Janet Gilmore. This plan follows the 2021 Budget Act, which outlined the state legislature’s intent to reduce the number of nonresident undergraduate students at UC Berkeley, UCLA and UC San Diego.
Daily Californian
UC Berkeley hires private vendor to monitor residence halls at night
In the coming days, students living in UC Berkeley’s residence halls may notice increased patrol presence around Units 1, 2, and 3 from 6:30 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. In an email sent Friday, Residential Student Services Program, or RSSP, informed students that campus has hired Treeline Security, a private vendor, to monitor the residential halls during nighttime until campus can hire more security monitors and UCPD personnel.
Daily Californian
Man injured in reported shooting on San Pablo Avenue
The Berkeley Police Department responded to reports of a shooting Saturday night at 2301 San Pablo Ave. Around 10 p.m., the Berkeley Fire Department received notice that a person had been shot, according to the Citizen app. BPD officers were sent in response to the call and were told that the suspect responsible for the shooting was associated with a vehicle. Officers who were at the scene noted that a man had allegedly fled northbound in a “newer-model,” white Nissan following the shooting.
Daily Californian
Building for death
In San Jose, California, one of the few tourist attractions you can visit is a house. A particularly large one — the Winchester Mystery House — which supposedly hosts 150 rooms, 40 bedrooms, 2 ballrooms and over 45 fireplaces. Should you go, you’ll perhaps note some of the oddities: upside-down columns, stairs that ascend to ceilings or doors that open to three-story drops.
Daily Californian
Measure N asks Berkeley voters to approve 3000 units of low-income housing
Berkeley residents will vote on Measure N this November, which asks voters to approve the development, construction or acquisition of up to 3000 units of low-income housing. The measure is a requirement of Article 34 of the California Constitution, which mandates that voters approve the development of low-income housing in their area. The measure would grant general authority for the units and is not a question on any specific project.
Daily Californian
‘A rare jewel’: Campus community criticizes proposed library cuts, closures
UC Berkeley community members have criticized proposed changes to the campus library system announced Oct. 3, which would limit services and close the Anthropology, Mathematics Statistics and Physics-Astronomy libraries. One week after campus released its proposal, the Berkeley Faculty Association, or BFA, released a statement urging campus’s Academic Senate to...
Daily Californian
Housing advocates campaign for Measure M property vacancy tax
Measure M, which could tax Berkeley property owners with units that have been vacant for more than 182 days, will be on the ballot in November. The goal of the tax is to put more houses and apartments on the market that have been vacant for a long period of time, according to the city attorney’s analysis of the measure. Due to the growing housing crisis, proponents of the measure said the goal of the tax is to increase housing availability in Berkeley.
