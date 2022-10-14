ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
marketplace.org

Black farmers’ lawsuit points to limited remedies for past discrimination

A group of Black and other minority farmers is suing the federal government. They say they’ve been in financial limbo since the Joe Biden administration offered them $4 billion in debt relief, but then walked that back when white farmers took the program to court, saying it discriminated against them. The program was replaced by one based on economic need.
AGRICULTURE
The Center Square

Federal government pledges $2.6M in Washington pipeline safety grants

(The Center Square) – $2.6 million in federal funds to inspect oil pipelines and advocate for greater pipeline safety will be flowing to Washington state soon. The Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission announced it will be receiving about $1.6 million in federal monies from one source to “help fund the UTC’s pipeline and damage prevention investigation and enforcement programs” Wednesday.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Associated Press

Small business group files suit over Biden student loan plan

WASHINGTON (AP) — A small-business advocacy group has filed a new lawsuit seeking to block the Biden administration’s efforts to forgive student loan debt for tens of millions of Americans — the latest legal challenge to the program. The suit, filed Monday by the Job Creators Network Foundation, argues the Biden administration violated federal procedures by failing to seek public input on the program. It’s one of a handful of lawsuits that have been filed by conservative business groups, attorneys and Republican lawmakers in recent weeks as the Biden administration tries to push forward with its plan to cancel billions in debt before November’s midterm elections. Elaine Parker, president of Job Creators Network Foundation, slammed the program as executive overreach and complained that it does nothing to address the root cause of rising debt: the “outrageous increase in college tuition that outpaces inflation every single year.” “This bailout is going to affect everyone in this country because of the mass size of the program,” she said. “And everyone should have the opportunity to provide their views to the government.” She added: “These universities need to be held accountable for this student debt crisis.”
SMALL BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Mississippi judge blocks private schools' tax-funded grants

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi judge on Thursday blocked a state law that put $10 million of federal pandemic relief money into infrastructure grants for private schools. The ruling by Hinds County Chancery Judge Crystal Wise Martin is a victory for Parents for Public Schools. The nonprofit group sued to block the program, arguing that the funding gives private schools a competitive advantage over public schools. The lawsuit cites Section 208 of the Mississippi Constitution, which prohibits the use of public money for any school that is not “a free school.” “Any appropriation of public funds to be received by private schools adversely affects schools and their students,” Martin wrote. “Taxpayer funding for education is finite.”
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Courier & Press

General Election: At-Large candidates for EVSC school board talk about safety

EVANSVILLE − Four seats are open on the seven-member school board in the Nov. 8 general election. They include one from District 1, two in District 2 and one At-Large seat. All Vanderburgh County residents can vote for all school board seats, even though some seats are designated to represent a specific district. With 14 candidates running for four open seats on the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation's board of trustees, the board's makeup could potentially undergo a...
EVANSVILLE, IN
The Hill

Congress shouldn’t sink more taxpayer dollars into the F-35 program

Taxpayers are once again being asked to throw more money at the Department of Defense’s long-troubled F-35 fighter program. Congress should, for once, say no. Despite spending trillions of taxpayer dollars that drove the highest rate of inflation in 40 years, Democrats in Congress failed to pass a spending bill to fund the defense budget prior to leaving Washington to campaign for the midterm elections. At the top of the agenda when Congress returns in November will be passing the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) to determine the annual budget for the Pentagon.
CONGRESS & COURTS
lawstreetmedia.com

Ninth Circuit Interprets TCPA in Precedential Statutory Standing Ruling

On Wednesday, a partly divided Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals panel ruled in favor of 51 home improvement contractors who alleged violations of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA) by defendants GoSmith Inc., Porch.com Inc., which acquired GoSmith, and three corporate officers. The appellate tribunal reversed the lower court’s dismissal...
IDAHO STATE
straightarrownews.com

It’s time to end affirmative action in college admissions

To be sure, we must have a discussion on how to open the doors for every American to reach their God-given potential. But undermining equal treatment for all and compromising standards of excellence in the pursuit of knowledge is not one of the ways to build a civil and healthy society.
COLLEGES

