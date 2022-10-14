Read full article on original website
Related
Daylight saving time: Delaware falling back despite U.S. Senate approving Sunshine Protection Act
Love it or hate it, it's coming: Daylight saving time. This time, get ready to "fall back." At 2 a.m. EST Sunday, Nov. 6, Delaware residents will have to set their clocks back by one hour. The U.S. Senate unanimously approved a bill called the "Sunshine Protection Act", which was...
wallstreetwindow.com
The Biden Administration Just (Quietly) Scaled Back Student Loan ‘Cancellation’ – Jon Miltimore
In August, the White House announced that most federal student loan borrowers would be eligible for forgiveness. Most borrowers who didn’t receive a Pell Grant would be eligible for up to $10,000 of forgiveness, while borrowers who did receive a Pell Grant—a type of financial aid for low-income undergrads—would be eligible for up to $20,000.
marketplace.org
Black farmers’ lawsuit points to limited remedies for past discrimination
A group of Black and other minority farmers is suing the federal government. They say they’ve been in financial limbo since the Joe Biden administration offered them $4 billion in debt relief, but then walked that back when white farmers took the program to court, saying it discriminated against them. The program was replaced by one based on economic need.
Biden signs bill allowing couples to sever joint consolidation student loans
President Joe Biden this week signed a bill that lets student-loan borrowers with spousal loans separate their balances and receive federal debt relief. Congress ended the spousal joint consolidation loan program, which allowed couples to combine loan repayments into one payment and one interest rate, in 2006. After the program...
Federal government pledges $2.6M in Washington pipeline safety grants
(The Center Square) – $2.6 million in federal funds to inspect oil pipelines and advocate for greater pipeline safety will be flowing to Washington state soon. The Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission announced it will be receiving about $1.6 million in federal monies from one source to “help fund the UTC’s pipeline and damage prevention investigation and enforcement programs” Wednesday.
Small business group files suit over Biden student loan plan
WASHINGTON (AP) — A small-business advocacy group has filed a new lawsuit seeking to block the Biden administration’s efforts to forgive student loan debt for tens of millions of Americans — the latest legal challenge to the program. The suit, filed Monday by the Job Creators Network Foundation, argues the Biden administration violated federal procedures by failing to seek public input on the program. It’s one of a handful of lawsuits that have been filed by conservative business groups, attorneys and Republican lawmakers in recent weeks as the Biden administration tries to push forward with its plan to cancel billions in debt before November’s midterm elections. Elaine Parker, president of Job Creators Network Foundation, slammed the program as executive overreach and complained that it does nothing to address the root cause of rising debt: the “outrageous increase in college tuition that outpaces inflation every single year.” “This bailout is going to affect everyone in this country because of the mass size of the program,” she said. “And everyone should have the opportunity to provide their views to the government.” She added: “These universities need to be held accountable for this student debt crisis.”
Biden's Education Department will test the application for student-loan forgiveness with 'members of the general public' before it officially goes live
It's unclear when exactly student-loan borrowers can apply for debt cancellation — but the administration is testing the plan before rolling it out.
How could recent federal laws signed by Biden aid New Mexico in shift from fossil fuels?
Millions of federal dollars could be used to shift New Mexico away from traditional forms of energy like fossil fuels, environmentalists argued, using provisions in two signature pieces of legislation signed into law by President Joe Biden. The Inflation Reduction Act enacted this year and last year’s Infrastructure Investment and...
Mississippi judge blocks private schools' tax-funded grants
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi judge on Thursday blocked a state law that put $10 million of federal pandemic relief money into infrastructure grants for private schools. The ruling by Hinds County Chancery Judge Crystal Wise Martin is a victory for Parents for Public Schools. The nonprofit group sued to block the program, arguing that the funding gives private schools a competitive advantage over public schools. The lawsuit cites Section 208 of the Mississippi Constitution, which prohibits the use of public money for any school that is not “a free school.” “Any appropriation of public funds to be received by private schools adversely affects schools and their students,” Martin wrote. “Taxpayer funding for education is finite.”
Report: Federal grants helped most charter school recipients succeed; 14 percent still failed
WASHINGTON, D.C. — A new watchdog report is revealing insight on the effectiveness of federal grant money spent on charter schools. Charter schools are tuition-free, publicly funded, and independently run. The report from the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) found that overall, charter schools that received Charter Schools Program...
Republicans criticize Inflation Reduction Act but offer no alternatives
A recent guest column argued that the Inflation Reduction Act shows the left's disconnect with the priorities of the American people. The writer maintains this act is merely a political ploy to push through environmental protection, with no impact on inflation What are the facts? The purpose of the Inflation Reduction Act is to...
General Election: At-Large candidates for EVSC school board talk about safety
EVANSVILLE − Four seats are open on the seven-member school board in the Nov. 8 general election. They include one from District 1, two in District 2 and one At-Large seat. All Vanderburgh County residents can vote for all school board seats, even though some seats are designated to represent a specific district. With 14 candidates running for four open seats on the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation's board of trustees, the board's makeup could potentially undergo a...
Federal government taken to court for reworking Black farmers debt relief program
Minority farmers are taking the federal government to court for watering down a $4 billion debt relief program aimed at helping the dwindling number of people of color who continue to work the country’s farmlands, according to a lawsuit filed last week. The plaintiffs in the class-action lawsuit said...
Congress shouldn’t sink more taxpayer dollars into the F-35 program
Taxpayers are once again being asked to throw more money at the Department of Defense’s long-troubled F-35 fighter program. Congress should, for once, say no. Despite spending trillions of taxpayer dollars that drove the highest rate of inflation in 40 years, Democrats in Congress failed to pass a spending bill to fund the defense budget prior to leaving Washington to campaign for the midterm elections. At the top of the agenda when Congress returns in November will be passing the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) to determine the annual budget for the Pentagon.
lawstreetmedia.com
Ninth Circuit Interprets TCPA in Precedential Statutory Standing Ruling
On Wednesday, a partly divided Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals panel ruled in favor of 51 home improvement contractors who alleged violations of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA) by defendants GoSmith Inc., Porch.com Inc., which acquired GoSmith, and three corporate officers. The appellate tribunal reversed the lower court’s dismissal...
straightarrownews.com
It’s time to end affirmative action in college admissions
To be sure, we must have a discussion on how to open the doors for every American to reach their God-given potential. But undermining equal treatment for all and compromising standards of excellence in the pursuit of knowledge is not one of the ways to build a civil and healthy society.
Comments / 0