Election Coverage: School Board

This week: As part of our ongoing election coverage during the 2022 midterms, we are focusing on state city and school races for the area. Candidates were asked a series of questions and their responses follow. Not all candidates responded.

Stillwater Area Public Schools School Board- Seven candidates- four seats

Alison Sherman

Age: 48

Family: My husband, Garth, and our two sons, Nathan and Cooper

Occupation: Current ISD 834 school board chair and part-time educational assistant

Education: Bachelor’s degree in Speech Communications with a minor in Public Relations

What past experience makes you qualified for this position?

I was elected to the ISD 834 school board in 2020. During the last two years I have served in leadership roles on the board including board chair and vice chair, participated in several committees including finance and operations, and successfully completed school board member training and professional development. Before my election I regularly attended school board business, learning, and finance and operations working group meetings. Seeing an opportunity to increase community engagement around the issues and decisions directly impacting students and families, I started writing and publishing meeting summaries to help community members stay informed without sitting through lengthy board meetings. I’ve been writing my district summaries for nearly four years, and I’m proud to have made a positive impact building awareness and encouraging participation in the school board’s decision-making process. Our schools are stronger when we have more community members engaged.

What is your No. 1 goal as a board member?

My number one goal as a school board director is to work collaboratively with fellow board directors, administration, community members, and students and families to support the academic success and emotional and physical well-being of every district student in the district’s care.

This goal is best accomplished by first prioritizing the creation of a new strategic plan. Our district’s current plan is expiring; developing a new plan will address changing and urgent needs regarding our students’ academic achievement, curriculum, professional development, school safety, social emotional supports, special programming, facilities, operations, and other areas identified since the pandemic.

Creating a strategic plan offers the opportunity for all community stakeholders to coalesce around the identified goals that represent our shared vision of what we want for the future of schools. Most importantly, this plan will include concrete action steps, benchmarks, indicators of progress, and other components that ensure alignment toward these goals.

Is there a specific issue that caused you to seek office?

I am running for reelection because there’s more work to be for students and families. In talking to community members, I hear over and over that they want their tax dollars spent educating students, they want decisions made based on data not emotion, they want our teachers and staff to feel respected, they want a school board that understands its role, and they want leadership by example. I am proud of the work done by the school board during my two years of service. The long-term success of our school district is incumbent upon developing a high-performing school board which can set its superintendent up for success by governing effectively, responsibly, and respectfully to create the most optimal learning environments for every student in our district’s care. It’s an exciting time full of opportunity in Stillwater Area Public Schools. To learn more about my candidacy visit www.alisonshermanfor834.com.

How involved should the board be with curriculum development?

Curriculum selection is a collaborative process between staff, who are the educational experts, and the school board, who represent the thoughts and perspectives of community stakeholders. The school board has the responsibility to establish the process for administrative staff to follow in recommending and evaluating curriculum by ensuring all relevant policies are updated. These important district policies around curriculum and instructional material selection guide the way administrative staff works. It also establishes opportunities for staff, school board, and community input. The school board is ultimately responsible for approving all district curriculum decisions.

Are there classes being taught that concern you? Why?

The school board approves all district course additions, alterations, and deletions. I haven’t observed courses of concern. All the district’s high school courses are available on the district’s website.

Our district’s mission is to be a place where curiosity thrives and students are allowed to pursue their personalized learning pathways. In order to execute our mission, it’s incumbent upon the district to offer a variety of courses accessible for our students to explore. This is not consistently happening for all students due to schedule limitations. I support reviewing what would be necessary to adopt a schedule that would make it possible for students to take more electives allowing them to explore career pathways.

I’d also like to see the board work with administration to discuss the appropriateness of school start times. For example, research indicates high school students would benefit academically and socially and emotionally from a later start time.

Andrew Thelander

Age: 41

Family: My spouse, Kary; 2 elementary-aged children; and our German Shepherd dog.

Occupation: Senior vice president, financial advisor.

Education: Bachelor of Arts, Business Management with a Minor in Computer Information System from the College of Saint Scholastica; Graduate Certificate in Personal Financial Planning from Kansas State University; and a Master of Business Administration from Augsburg University.

What past experience makes you qualified for this position?

I have a passion for service and believe my business and finance experience combined with my educational background as well as my track record of successful volunteer and board leadership roles makes me qualified to serve on the ISD 834 School Board. In my professional career I have a fiduciary obligation to my clients, so I understand the importance of performing my duties in utmost good faith and putting forth those interests before my own. My integrity will be my most important asset as a school board member. I would be grateful to have the opportunity to be a responsible, peaceful voice on the Stillwater Area School Board.

What is your No. 1 goal as a board member?

My number one goal as a board member is to focus on responsible governance to foster a culture of stability that serves the greater good of our students, schools, and communities in the best way possible.

Is there a specific issue that caused you to seek office?

I am running for a 4-year seat on the Stillwater Area School Board because of my passion for service and a commitment to our students, schools, and communities. There is not a specific issue that has caused me to seek office. I do, however, have a vested interest in supporting the success of our schools as my two boys are proud Ponies and attend elementary school at Stillwater Area Public Schools.

How involved should the board be with curriculum development?

We are very fortunate as a school district to have highly qualified and experienced teachers, learning specialists, school administrators, and district leaders that I believe should take the lead around curriculum development as they’re the subject matter experts. This process, however, should involve input and collaboration with the school board who have been elected to responsibly serve and represent our students, parents, and other community stakeholders. This will enable the school board to ask important questions, make informed decisions, and vote intelligently to adopt curriculum standards that support excellence in teaching and learning initiatives to meet the unique needs and interests of the students in our district.

Are there classes being taught that concern you? Why?

No, there are none that concern me. I am in support of a well-rounded educational experience that provides a diverse offering of courses for our students.

Jessica L Johnson

Occupation: Real estate consultant / sales

Education: Associate in Science of Law Enforcement, POST Qualified, 2002 Associate in Applied Arts with focus on Social Studies, 60+ Credits in Business Management education

What past experience makes you qualified for this position?

By experience, I have learned that: 1) through elections we are a self-governing people; 2) electing our neighbors, and sometimes running for office ourselves, ensures that all of us are represented; and 3) parents and voters must not surrender our responsibilities to elitist “experts” or insiders.

Effective School Board members require independence from those they are overseeing, as well as experience in management and negotiations, construction finance and auditing, contract writing and practical application of state statutes and rules. I’ve decades of this experience applied in the real world. I have no conflicts with my oversight responsibilities.

Community engagement is essential, and mine has given me deep roots here. I have coached youth basketball, participated in the Greater Stillwater Chamber’s Leadership in the Valley program, volunteered with many non-profits, and engaged with both private and public educational systems.

What is your No. 1 goal as a board member?

Academic success for every student beginning with reading at grade-level. This will support math, science and historical literacy equipping all of our students to pursue meaningful lives through the trades, college or other paths of their choosing. Abandoning 4 in 10 of Stillwater students to below grade level reading is a failure. We must turn this around. Instead of excusing over a decade of failed reading competency in our schools, our new School Board must instill a vision and goals for change. I look forward to helping provide the leadership, goals and strategic plan to help our superintendent, principals, teachers and students succeed. Our children are counting on us. Together, we can do better.

Is there a specific issue that caused you to seek office?

Yes, over a decade of academic decline and almost no discussion of it by the current Board or those they oversee. This is the essential issue that must be addressed. Continuing to ignore and excuse such on-going failure would only ensure more of the same. Change is needed.

How involved should the board be with curriculum development?

Ensuring accountability for results is an essential aspect of the Board’s role with curriculum. With guidance from the community, the School Board must set clear guidelines and goals for curriculum development. After its use, the Board must have the means to assess what was effective and what was not. When things work, the Board should encourage doing more of those things. When they don’t, the Board must pause and consider what should be done differently and give guidance.

To ensure public confidence and support of what is used in our classrooms, the Board can ensure there is transparency in the curriculum development process. Recognizing increasing imposition of curriculum by the state and federal government, our elected School Board members retain important responsibility and authority. When the School Board delegates oversight responsibilities specified in state statues and rules to the school bureaucracy it shirks its supervisory role. When such delegation precludes public input and explanation it undermines public confidence.

Clear goals, clear guidelines, clear methods of measurement, clear oversight and transparency from the Board will help ensure an effective curriculum, public confidence in it, and timely adjustments in cooperation with teachers and the education community.

Are there classes being taught that concern you? Why?

No. I am concerned about the academic success for every student beginning with reading at grade-level and math, science, and historical literacy to equip them to pursue meaningful lives through the trades, college or other paths of their choosing.

Pete Kelzenberg

Age: 59

Family: Wife Sara and two recent graduates.

What past experience makes you qualified for this position?

I have had the privilege to serve on the School Board for the past year and hope to continue the good work we have started. In the past year, we hired an exceptional Superintendent whose leadership and ideas are moving our district in the right direction.

I have been very involved with the district over the past several years and have experienced what our schools can do for our students and community. I have served on numerous groups and committees including, PTA, PTA leadership, Boundary, Calendar, Long Range Planning, Community Design, High School Leadership, Policy review and more. Our children attended Stillwater Public Schools from Pre K - 12.

What is your No. 1 goal as a board member?

My goal is to work with district administration in establishing a framework for a strategic plan that encompasses high academic standards, opportunity for all students to define and achieve their individual success, and appropriate facilities for learning. I will continue to build upon the trust the community has given us to accomplish this mission.

Is there a specific issue that caused you to seek office?

Initially, my desire was to change the direction in which the district was being led by board members at that time. I disagreed with decisions that were being made contrary to the expressed desires, input and expertise of staff and community. Tax dollars intended to improve education were being spent on lawsuits and buyouts that created instability. In 2020, I supported the effort to make significant changes and put us back on the right track. In 2021, I successfully ran to fill a board vacancy. I am now asking the community to keep the positive momentum going with their vote on Nov. 8.

How involved should the board be with the curriculum development?

Curriculum development is an ongoing process involving input from many people. Our job is to hire and support a superintendent who will oversee that process to the satisfaction of the community. It is incumbent on us to consider and share input from the community with the administration.

Are there classes being taught that concern you? Why?

I do not have concerns with the classes being taught. These classes are put through an approval process directed by educated professionals. I’m impressed with the caliber and variety of classes and extracurricular activities we provide. I am excited by the Superintendent’s desire to work on our curriculum in an intentional and timely manner. I’d also like to add that in my experience, the District values parents as partners in the education of our students.

Philip St. Ores

Age: 64

Family: Wife Susan, father to Leah and strong family roots in the valley

Occupation: IT Executive, Transformational Change, broad global business experience, currently designing a 6-seater, carbon fiber, twin engine general aviation airplane to bring to market.

Education: BA, MBA, SEC Licenses, Computers, Political Science, Economics, Business.

What past experience makes you qualified for this position?

Straight talk is a requirement for success. There is a problem in District 834, it has had 9 years of declining test scores with a new excuse every year. Parents have been, and continue to take their children out of 834. The only reason enrollment has not taken a bigger hit is the lack of capacity outside our district. Our district loses funding per student driving taxes up. It is time to fix 834 in a positive, unifying approach.

I am a 30-year technology executive leading global transformative change in semi-conductor, medical device and engineering driven companies with significant strategic planning and operational experience directly tied to improving performance. I will lead a planning process to unify the district around achieving number one in academics in Minnesota.

What is your No. 1 goal as a board member?

My goal would be for District 834 to be number one in academics in Minnesota. The existing school board has built walls between them and the community. This is evident in the 3-minute, one way, no questions answered, authoritative school board meetings. The business world has to answer to their shareholders, executives have to answer to their CEO’s, CEO’s have to answer to the board. The board promised unity – it appears to me they do not want to hear voices that do not agree with them. As part of our, “Number One in Minnesota” campaign we will be significantly more open and transparent.

Is there a specific issue that caused you to seek office?

This district has a race to the bottom and is in denial. They spend a lot of time on everything but academics. There are waiting lists of hundred’s per schools outside our district. Other schools are prepping to take 834 students and continue our demise. This needs to stop, 834 needs to fix this problem as if it was a building on fire. No fire alarm has been pulled by this school board, nice people but they are incapable of managing the district. Parents, you have two choices, pull your children to give them a better chance in life or get a new school board. Unless you want to give them another year of your child’s life…

How involved should the board be with curriculum development?

The school board should give overall direction to curriculum – as in, we need to be Number One in Minnesota – use any curriculum the staff picks so long as it is fair, non-agenda oriented, historically accurate and improves children understanding of the real world.

Schools are supposed to teach children lifelong learning skills. They are supposed to prepare them to be competitive in a global world – anyone think this is happening? I have been around the world in my executive roles – IT IS NOT HAPPENING. If you do not believe me – look up independent international testing agencies and look for yourself.

Are there classes being taught that concern you? Why

Yes, anything that does not get back to basics. I want children to develop in their own way and at their own pace – and when they are ready to make their own minds up. I have been told that some segments of students are bullied because of their sexual orientation, which is why certain curriculum is being taught to increase tolerance. I inquired why teachers and staff do not stop this bullying, I was told “they can not be everywhere”. Something is wrong in this district, this makes NO sense to me. We allow bullying? We solve this problem with curriculum changes – honestly, I do not know what to believe. I do know when I am on the school board steps will be taken to stop bullying – no child should go to school and be picked on – for any reason. This information came from a ranking member of this district. To be really honest, I am very tired

hearing this bullying topic. It comes up every election. One would think someone would fix it.

And for the record, I have heard district personnel accuse members of our district – behind their back – that some district parents will allow bullying. I would bet my life 99.9999999% of the parents in this district would not allow any bullying against a child in our district – no matter what. What parent would?

Eva Lee

Age: 44

Family: Brian (Husband), 2 sons enrolled in the district--ages 11 & 8

Occupation: Teacher. Currently a Long Term Substitute at the St. Croix Valley Area Learning Center. Short-term substitute. Prior PTA President at Lake Elmo Elementary School (2021-2022)

Education: Bachelor’s in Liberal Arts from Hamline University & Master’s of Science in Education from UW-RF

What past experience makes you qualified for this position?

I have been a classroom teacher for many years and a substitute teacher in our district for the past three years. I have experience teaching all age ranges and understand the challenges our students, teachers, administrators and district face through a lens that is unique to the 834 school board.

What is your No. 1 goal as a board member?

My number one goal as a board member is to create an educational environment that is welcoming to all students, academically challenging and a wonderful place to work, while representing the many communities that make up ISD 834. I hope to help our staff in the education of students so they leave 834 ready to enter the workforce or seek post-secondary education.

Is there a specific issue that caused you to seek office?

I’ve always been called to serve and I felt the need to help in our home district. I see what a wonderful community we have in our schools when I substitute teach and I wanted to be a part of that community in an impactful way.

How involved should the board be with curriculum development?

I do not think the board should be overly involved in curriculum development aside from guiding the curriculum committee by reminding them of the strategic goals of the district and the funding limits. I believe decisions like this are best left to the professional educators and administrators who will be implementing the curriculum. It is not the board directors’ job to micro-manage the process.

Are there classes being taught that concern you? Why?

No. I am not concerned with any classes that are being taught. If anything, I would like to see more electives and programs offered such as an extension of the Amigos Unidos program into 6th-8th grades, GATE (gifted and talented education) at both middle schools and classes such as home economics/foods offered again.

No responses from candidate Mark Bezdicek.

Stillwater Public Schools School Board- Two candidates for one special election seat

Beverly Petrie

Age: 70

Family: two adult sons: Ian and Ben

Occupation: Current Stillwater School Board Member

Education: BA, University of Iowa

What past experience makes you qualified for this position?

I have been involved in District 834 for more than 20 years, and I understand its history and operations. I have been part of districtwide task forces and levy efforts. In 2007, I was cochair of an effort to renew an existing levy to help pay for operations. I served on the board of directors of The Partnership Plan, which raises funds exclusively for enrichment efforts in Stillwater Area Public Schools. Later, I was executive director for five years.

I was elected to the School Board in 2020 and served as board chair in 2021. I have been part of board actions to hire Dr. Mike Funk, 2022 Minnesota Superintendent of the Year, as permanent superintendent, and to authorize an expansion of Brookview Elementary and a boundary change to deal with explosive growth in the south part of the district. I also worked to pass a successful renewal of the operating levy and the first-ever technology levy last fall.

What is your No. 1 goal as a board member?

There are two critical goals: improving student achievement and coping with tremendous growth in the south part of the district.

We know that there has been learning loss because of the effects of the pandemic. Although district students continue to beat the state averages on standardized tests, there is definite room for improvement. Staff recently analyzed achievement on all tests the district uses, and will soon have a detailed plan to improve student achievement.

There has been an explosion of housing growth in the south part of our district. New families are coming here, and the students they are bringing must be served. Not only does the district need a new elementary school in the south, to replace the aging Lake Elmo Elementary, but it may need to address overcrowding at Oak-Land Middle School as well. Facility issues must be addressed in the coming year.

Is there a specific issue that caused you to seek office?

When I ran for office in 2020, it was because I felt the district was drifting off course. There was rancor in the community because of the consolidation of schools in areas with stagnant growth. The board that subsequently took office seemed not to acknowledge the growth in the south part of our district. Yet anyone who has driven south of Hwy 36 can see instantly that the demographics and geography of our district have changed dramatically and permanently.

We are faced with a new future in this district, a vibrant one that brings new families and fresh perspectives to our valley. We must manage the growth in our schools, and we must manage it in a way that maintains the excellence, community cohesiveness and Pony Pride that has always been the hallmark of Stillwater Area Public Schools. I am running for another term to help steer the way forward.

How involved should the board be with curriculum development?

School board members are elected to be the voice of the community in reflecting what it expects of its public schools. In most cases, school board members are not education professionals. That is why the board’s most important responsibility is hiring and evaluating a superintendent who will form a staff of experienced, smart professionals who will do the work of developing curriculum and assessing achievement. Curriculum development work follows standards set by the state, and the work is done through task forces that include development professionals, teachers within the subject matter and knowledgeable community members.

It is true—and appropriate—that the school board must sign off on these decisions, since it is the controlling authority of the local schools. But I am not the sort of board member who would substitute my Googling expertise for the expertise of teachers who are subject matter experts or staff members who have obtained a PhD in curriculum development.

Are there classes being taught that concern you? Why?

No, I am not concerned about any particular class.

Lawrence Becking

Family: I have been married for 43 years to my wife, Shannon. I have three adult children and two granddaughters (ages 11 and 19).

Occupation: Currently I am semi-retired. I have been active in the financial industry for 40 years and continue to service my clients.

Education: I am a graduate of the American College in Bryn Mawr PA. I have received the designations of CLU, ChFC, LUTCF, and RHU. Also, a member of the Million Dollar Round Table.

What past experience makes you qualified for this position?

My educational foundation was very sound, hence, I know the value of having the basics on which to base further education and success in the marketplace.

During my career, I have had many varied experiences. These include working on a farm, bartending, retail, machine shop work, stable owner and a very satisfying career in the financial industry.

I also proudly served for six years in the military.

While performing in the above areas I have been a union steward, assistant manager of an insurance office, and an independent business owner. I was honored to speak at a national convention of a major insurance company. Also, I am a past president of the Minnesota Health Underwriters Association.

What is your No. 1 goal as a board member?

The students are my number one goal. Ensuring that they have a solid academic foundation. In other words, get “Back 2 the Basics”!

Is there a specific issue that caused you to seek the office?

For the past few years I have observed that the academic standings for Stillwater School District #834 have been declining.

This is concerning to me as the students are our future leaders and they need the skill set to succeed.

How involved should the board be in curriculum development?

Let the teachers teach, however, I think that the board should review the curriculum and have input as to what is to be taught.

In addition, the parents should have a right to know what their children are being taught in the classroom.

Are there classes being taught that concern you? Why?

The class description is not the challenge. The real challenge is what is imbedded in the teaching of the material.