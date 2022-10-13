Read full article on original website
Davenport Holding Its Final Family Fun Day Of 2022 This Saturday
You can definitely tell the colder weather is approaching because we are enjoying our final days of outdoor activities in the Quad Cities before we get stuck inside for the winter. This Saturday, you can enjoy the final Family Fun Day event of the year at a park in Davenport. This final event is free for everyone and has a harvest theme.
A Dog Jumped 9 Feet High and Set a New World Record in Eastern Iowa
I am no stranger to world-class animals. If you met my dogs, Sid & Sarge, you'd know what I mean. Sarge, a huskie/pit mix that's sweet as can be, and Sid who could take on any competitor in a butt-scoot match. Also, as a public service when I was in...
How You Can Enjoy A Not So Scary Halloween Walk In Rock Island
Sometimes it's nice to enjoy Halloween without getting your socks scared off, especially when you have children. For the past 7 years, the Quad City Botanical Center in Rock Island has given families a chance to do that with their event, Not So Scary Halloween Walk. Starting this week, member and non-members can bring their littles to the center for some Halloween fun.
The Mississippi River Is Really Low And This Is How It’s Impacting Davenport
Over the summer, the city of Davenport has seen quite a bit of river tourism but that looks like it will come to a halt. The Mississippi River, as a whole, is just low. Near my hometown, at Memphis, the river reads about 6 ft. as of Monday morning. The river at Rock Island is at just about 4 ft., which is where it's expected to hover over the week. Because of these levels, Viking Cruises cannot sail past Memphis and will not be coming to Davenport.
Get Spooky With It: LeClaire Hosting Witches Walk
Halloweekend just got a little more festive in LeClaire. LeClaire will be hosting Witches Walk & Costume Contest on October 29. It will be from 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Kids can walk Cody Road and trick-or-treat at participating businesses (there will be a sign in the window of businesses that are doing it).
Reading Programs Continue To Grow In The Quad Cities
Reading is considered important for kids of all ages, and it looks like the QCA knows this. This week alone has countless reading opportunities for kids and families throughout the area. If your kids loved summer reading programs, or maybe you're trying to get your kids to start reading, these...
Castles, Biker Bars, Pickers, and the Best Tacos Ever are in Savanna, Illinois
Did you know Savanna, Il was named one of USA Today's "Best Small Towns for Adventure"?. *edit: Savanna was voted #1 "Best Small Town for Adventure" TWO years in a row. 2021 and again this year in 2022! Pretty impressive!. Looking for weekend plans? We have some ideas. Tour Havencrest...
New Movie Theater With Rooftop Bar Coming To Davenport
As part of a multi-million dollar project, a new movie theater will be opening up in Davenport. Governor Kim Reynolds announced four projects today that are part of Destination Iowa grant funding. One of them is a movie theater in Davenport. It will be a two-screen movie theater called The...
Has Downtown Davenport’s Tacobar Closed?
It seems like there might be one less place to get tacos in downtown Davenport now. Tacobar QC, which is in the same building as Common Chord (formerly River Music Experience), has allegedly closed for good, though it's not sure when that might have happened. Tacobar hasn't announced a permanent closing on their Facebook page as of Friday morning. Here's where this conversation started:
Iowa and Illinois Firefighters Looking For Big Win In The Quad Cities Chili Cook-Off
The 1st Annual Quad Cities Firefighters Chili Cook-Off is underway! Area fire departments will be competing to see which firehouse makes the best chili in the Quad Cities!. The $10 entry fee includes a voting card and a taste of each firefighter's chili. All proceeds benefit the Firefighter Benevolent Funds.
Moline Native Wins Life-Changing Money On ‘The Price Is Right’ Wednesday
A former Quad City resident appeared on CBS's long-running game show, "The Price is Right" which aired on October 5th, 2022. At first glance, there is no way to tell where this woman named Karen is from, but when looking closely at her t-shirt, it reads, "The Quad Cities, Where Iowa and Illinois Spoon."
One of Moline’s Middle Schools Featured On Jeopardy Wednesday
I got in the habit of watching Jeopardy with my grandma years ago. Every day, "Ope, it's 4:30, time for Jeopardy." Yesterday, I might have finally guessed an answer correctly, because there was no way I was getting this one wrong - it's about the Quad Cities. In the Double...
Here’s How They Change The Lightbulbs at Davenport’s Brady Street Stadium
It feels like every high school kid remembers one specific football game they were at - whether on the field or in the stands - where it was a brisk evening, the lights were on, and the home team was winning. Those giant floodlights are the only reason that teams...
Suspected Human Remains Found in Eastern Iowa Landfill
Local law enforcement agencies in the Clinton area are currently investigating what appears to be human remains found in the Clinton County landfill. According to KCRG, "The employees found told deputies they found it before 11 a.m. on October 8 and contacted the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and Clinton Police, according to a media release from the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. The remains are believed to be human and have been turned over to the Clinton County Medical Examiner’s Office for further examination."
Rock Island Police Make Arrest in Sunday Murder
Rock Island Police say one man is dead and another is in custody after an altercation last night. On Sunday, October 9, 2022, at approximately 2:16 p.m. the Rock Island Police Department responded to a 911 call of shots fired in the 1500 block of 8th Street. When officers arrived,...
