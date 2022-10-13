ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, IA

Davenport Holding Its Final Family Fun Day Of 2022 This Saturday

You can definitely tell the colder weather is approaching because we are enjoying our final days of outdoor activities in the Quad Cities before we get stuck inside for the winter. This Saturday, you can enjoy the final Family Fun Day event of the year at a park in Davenport. This final event is free for everyone and has a harvest theme.
DAVENPORT, IA
How You Can Enjoy A Not So Scary Halloween Walk In Rock Island

Sometimes it's nice to enjoy Halloween without getting your socks scared off, especially when you have children. For the past 7 years, the Quad City Botanical Center in Rock Island has given families a chance to do that with their event, Not So Scary Halloween Walk. Starting this week, member and non-members can bring their littles to the center for some Halloween fun.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
The Mississippi River Is Really Low And This Is How It’s Impacting Davenport

Over the summer, the city of Davenport has seen quite a bit of river tourism but that looks like it will come to a halt. The Mississippi River, as a whole, is just low. Near my hometown, at Memphis, the river reads about 6 ft. as of Monday morning. The river at Rock Island is at just about 4 ft., which is where it's expected to hover over the week. Because of these levels, Viking Cruises cannot sail past Memphis and will not be coming to Davenport.
DAVENPORT, IA
Get Spooky With It: LeClaire Hosting Witches Walk

Halloweekend just got a little more festive in LeClaire. LeClaire will be hosting Witches Walk & Costume Contest on October 29. It will be from 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Kids can walk Cody Road and trick-or-treat at participating businesses (there will be a sign in the window of businesses that are doing it).
LE CLAIRE, IA
Reading Programs Continue To Grow In The Quad Cities

Reading is considered important for kids of all ages, and it looks like the QCA knows this. This week alone has countless reading opportunities for kids and families throughout the area. If your kids loved summer reading programs, or maybe you're trying to get your kids to start reading, these...
CLINTON, IA
New Movie Theater With Rooftop Bar Coming To Davenport

As part of a multi-million dollar project, a new movie theater will be opening up in Davenport. Governor Kim Reynolds announced four projects today that are part of Destination Iowa grant funding. One of them is a movie theater in Davenport. It will be a two-screen movie theater called The...
DAVENPORT, IA
Has Downtown Davenport’s Tacobar Closed?

It seems like there might be one less place to get tacos in downtown Davenport now. Tacobar QC, which is in the same building as Common Chord (formerly River Music Experience), has allegedly closed for good, though it's not sure when that might have happened. Tacobar hasn't announced a permanent closing on their Facebook page as of Friday morning. Here's where this conversation started:
DAVENPORT, IA
Suspected Human Remains Found in Eastern Iowa Landfill

Local law enforcement agencies in the Clinton area are currently investigating what appears to be human remains found in the Clinton County landfill. According to KCRG, "The employees found told deputies they found it before 11 a.m. on October 8 and contacted the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and Clinton Police, according to a media release from the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. The remains are believed to be human and have been turned over to the Clinton County Medical Examiner’s Office for further examination."
CLINTON COUNTY, IA
Rock Island Police Make Arrest in Sunday Murder

Rock Island Police say one man is dead and another is in custody after an altercation last night. On Sunday, October 9, 2022, at approximately 2:16 p.m. the Rock Island Police Department responded to a 911 call of shots fired in the 1500 block of 8th Street. When officers arrived,...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
US 104.9 plays the best new country delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Quad Cities, Iowa and Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

