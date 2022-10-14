Read full article on original website
Related
wymt.com
Flood survivor at Perry County Park ‘fighting tooth and nail’ for help with trailer issues
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A chilly breeze sweeps through Perry County Park as the daily temperatures continue to drop. Almost three months since the flood, survivors are still adjusting to new circumstances. “It’s just not home, you know, it’s temporary,” flood survivor Michelle Reed said. “It’s living somewhere that’s meant...
WTVQ
Popular car show helps raise money for veteran’s center
LEXINGTON, ky (WTVQ)- A Lexington car club is using proceeds from an annual car show to give back to veterans. The Motorheads Car Club held its’ 5th annual Patriots Day Car Show Sunday at Fredrick Douglas High School. Organizers say the show was in honor of 9/11. It begins...
Rowan County man forced to find new shelter after arson destroys ‘home’ under Morehead bridge
Rowan County law enforcement are investigating, and area nonprofits are now looking to see how they can better serve the homeless after an act of arson wiped out a homeless camp under a bridge in Morehead.
WTVQ
Kentucky’s oldest running festival wraps up in Mt. Sterling
MT. STERLING, Ky (WTVQ)- It was a successful weekend in Montgomery County, where the annual October Court Day Festival continued in downtown Mount Sterling. It’s the oldest festival in Kentucky and brings thousands of visitors every year. “This festival is more than just a festival. It is actually, in...
clayconews.com
Kentucky 'High Five' Rural Traffic Safety Project Launching in Richmond at Madison County Courthouse
RICHMOND, KY (October 17, 2022) –The Kentucky State Police is reporting that KSP Post 7, Richmond, is participating in a news conference announcing the launch of the ‘High Five’ Rural Traffic Safety Project in Madison County. The event will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Wednesday, October...
wymt.com
New distillery opens in Floyd County, gives back to families affected by Allen shooting
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - 1620 Distilling Company held its grand opening in Prestonsburg on Saturday. The business welcomed folks in to taste locally-made bourbons, whiskey, and wines. A family-owned and operated business, the Turners said the “1620″ in the company’s name has a rich history. “My...
Incredible Kentucky Rock Formation Has a Mysterious Man-Made Structure in Front of It
Kentucky is home to some seriously incredible scenery, but this one is a bit of a mystery. Kentucky is truly one of the more underrated states when it comes to the scenic beauty. From the waterfalls located around the state to the caves and incredible arches, there is so much beauty in the state of Kentucky. Sometimes it's fun to explore what's in your own backyard, and many Kentuckians take great pride in their beautiful state.
WKYT 27
Winner drawn for St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have a winner for the Lexington St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway!. The winner of the 2022 giveaway is Charles Wilson of Saint Helens, Ky. The drawing was held live Thursday during our 5:30 p.m. newscast. WKYT is proud to partner with St. Jude and its...
kyweathercenter.com
Some Serious Cold Air On The Way
Good Saturday to one and all. We have a cold front working across the state today and this is bringing the chance for a few showers and storms through Sunday. The big news continues to be the blast of cold coming in behind it. That air may challenge record lows in much of the region.
WKYT 27
Menifee County family raises safety concerns over ambulance transport
MENIFEE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Menifee County family is sharing their story after what they call a “traumatic experience.”. They tell WKYT their loved one was on their way to Morehead in an ambulance, when the hospital transport took a scary turn. Marthann Begley says she was taking...
WUKY
'Taking Cheapside' documents the road to the removal of Lexington's downtown Confederate statues
It’s been nearly five years since Confederate statues of John Hunt Morgan and John C. Breckinridge were removed from the front lawn of Lexington’s Old Courthouse. The move followed legal battles that were ultimately settled by then Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear. Within hours of the decision, the statues were down.
WKYT 27
KSP launches program with 5 rural counties to increase seat belt use
BOURBON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A new program aimed at boosting seat belt usage in five rural Kentucky counties has been announced. Madison, Grayson, Knott, Perry and Bourbon counties have been selected to take part in the High Five Rural Traffic Safety Project, which is based on Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crash data.
WKYT 27
Three injured in overnight Nicholasville crash
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Three people are recovering in the hospital after crashing in Nicholasville. Police say a car was driving northbound on North Main Street around 11:50 p.m. Monday. They say a white Mustang crashed into a blue pickup truck near Orchard Drive. A woman in the truck has...
WKYT 27
Crews respond to Morehead bridge fire, arson suspected
MOREHEAD, Ky. (WKYT) - Morehead Fire Department was dispatched at around 5:20 pm on Saturday to a fire beneath the State route 519 bridge near Save-A-Lot. Upon arrival, heavy black smoke was seen coming from beneath the bridge. This is where a homeless camp had been residing until the fire started. The fire was contained within 20 minutes with the assistance of 10 firefighters. Units cleared the scene at 6:40 pm. No injuries were reported. The homeless camp was destroyed.
Violence against animals on the rise in Kentucky
With violent crime on the rise in Lexington, Lexington-Fayette Animal Care & Control said violence against animals is, unfortunately, following the same trend.
q95fm.net
Person Struck By Semi-Truck On Interstate
Officials with Kentucky State Police Post 11, in London are currently investigating an incident from Thursday night. A large semi-truck is said to have hit a person along the interstate in Laurel County. Troopers were called to the scene around the 34-mile-marker, in the southbound lane of I-75, just after...
wymt.com
Golden Alert issued for Breathitt County man
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We have a Golden Alert to pass along. Breathitt County Emergency Management issued the alert Saturday night. Charles Lee Fugate was from Jackson was last seen driving a 2016 charcoal grey Ford Fusion with license plate number 571-VSJ. He was seen wearing a camo hat,...
clayconews.com
FATAL STABBING IN LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY
LEXINGTON, KY - The Lexington Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Friday on Bryan Avenue. On Friday, October 14, 2022, at around 11:43 P.M., officers responded to the 1000 block of Bryan Avenue to assist the Lexington Fire Department with an individual that was unresponsive. When officers arrived, they located a male victim suffering from stab wounds. The victim was declared deceased at the scene by the Fayette County Coroner’s Office.
WKYT 27
Student gets caught in school bus door
GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A student got caught in the door of a school bus in Garrard County. Police say it happened last week in Lancaster. We’re told the driver’s attention was focused elsewhere besides the door and when the driver shut the door, the boy was caught in the door. The driver then started driving. After going around 30 feet, the driver realized what had happened and stopped the bus.
wymt.com
Golden Alert issued for Eastern Ky. woman
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Clay County Emergency Management issued a Golden Alert early Friday morning. Officials are looking for Peggy Burton, 68. Burton was last seen leaving her home in Manchester on Tuesday, October 11. She is described as 5′1″ and 165 pounds with red hair. Burton...
WOMI Owensboro
Owensboro, KY
18K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
1490 News Talk WOMI has the best local news coverage for Owensboro, Kentucky. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0