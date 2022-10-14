Your Halloween Costume Is Sexy + Last Thing You Googled – IN, KY and IL Residents Share Hilarious Answers

Read full article on original website
Related
Illinois Hocus Pocus Lovers Can Make Bank Watching Their Favorite Halloween Movies
Do you smell children? If you do... you might be able to make an extra thousand dollars this Halloween season. Ok, you don't actually have to smell children... but if you love watching Hocus Pocus this time of year, you might as well get paid for it right?. For the...
Kentucky Women Experiences a Glitch in the Matrix Moment When Leaving Parking Garage
Have you ever experienced something that you could not explain? I mean something that defies the rules of reality. The kind of thing that makes you question everything around you? I had a moment like that while leaving work in the building parking garage. It felt like a glitch in...
Love Haunted Houses? This Kentucky Family Has Been Scaring Together for Over 18 Years
Looking to be scared this Halloween? One Kentucky family is in the business of scaring and they've been doing it for over 18 years. Nightmares End Haunted House is a family-owned haunted house with a super fun backstory on how they got started all those years ago. Cary Alder and his kids Christian, Dustin, Brandon, and Gracie put the scare in a nightmare.
We were trolled after naming our 11 children using the same four letters in different combinations but we don’t care
A BELGIAN family who were trolled after naming their 11 children using the same four letters in a different order each time insist they will do the same with their 12th child. Gwenny Blanckaert and Marino Vaneeno’s kids all share names that only have the letters A, E, L, and X in them.
Watch Illinois Man’s Genius Cat Ramp to Rescue Pet from a Tree
You can tell that an Illinois man paid attention in school. A new video shows a ramp he built that helped him rescue their cat from a tree. Based on the video description, this happened a few days ago in Saunemin, Illinois. The lady's cat was stuck up in a tree when her man came to the rescue. Here's how she described this heroic effort:
Real 1949 St. Louis Exorcism More Scary than Movie it Inspired
Did you know one of the most famous horror movies of all time, The Exorcist, was inspired by a real event in St. Louis, Missouri? It was. You should also know that what really happened in that St. Louis hospital in 1949 is much more terrifying than the movie it inspired. It also has a happy ending. Sort of.
Owensboro, KY Moms Creating Fun College Care Packages and You Can Order One for Your Student
When I was in undergraduate school at the University of Louisville, I absolutely loved living away from home and celebrating my independence. But I also loved getting occasional reminders of home. Though I was just two hours away, I didn't make it home all that routinely. I worked when I was an undergrad. I had my own place and I was quickly building my own life. That said, I would occasionally get care packages shipped to my dorm room or my apartment and I loved ripping them open to see what my mom and grandmother sent me. I was growing up, but I was still someone's kid. And that kid loved getting care packages.
WOMI Owensboro
Owensboro, KY
18K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
1490 News Talk WOMI has the best local news coverage for Owensboro, Kentucky. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0