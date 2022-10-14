ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WOMI Owensboro

Your Halloween Costume Is Sexy + Last Thing You Googled – IN, KY and IL Residents Share Hilarious Answers

By Leslie Morgan
WOMI Owensboro
WOMI Owensboro
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
WOMI Owensboro

Watch Illinois Man’s Genius Cat Ramp to Rescue Pet from a Tree

You can tell that an Illinois man paid attention in school. A new video shows a ramp he built that helped him rescue their cat from a tree. Based on the video description, this happened a few days ago in Saunemin, Illinois. The lady's cat was stuck up in a tree when her man came to the rescue. Here's how she described this heroic effort:
SAUNEMIN, IL
WOMI Owensboro

Owensboro, KY Moms Creating Fun College Care Packages and You Can Order One for Your Student

When I was in undergraduate school at the University of Louisville, I absolutely loved living away from home and celebrating my independence. But I also loved getting occasional reminders of home. Though I was just two hours away, I didn't make it home all that routinely. I worked when I was an undergrad. I had my own place and I was quickly building my own life. That said, I would occasionally get care packages shipped to my dorm room or my apartment and I loved ripping them open to see what my mom and grandmother sent me. I was growing up, but I was still someone's kid. And that kid loved getting care packages.
OWENSBORO, KY
WOMI Owensboro

WOMI Owensboro

Owensboro, KY
18K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

1490 News Talk WOMI has the best local news coverage for Owensboro, Kentucky. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy